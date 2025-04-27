Cowboys Discussed Trade For Veteran AFC North Receiver Before Draft

According to Todd Archer, the Cowboys had trade discussions before the draft with an AFC North team for a veteran receiver.

Archer says things didn’t pan out and the Cowboys also weren’t able to materially address their need for a receiver after the board didn’t fall their way.

Archer doesn’t mention Steelers WR George Pickens by name but there was a ton of trade buzz about Pickens leading up to the draft and that’s a natural dot to connect here.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones dropped a teaser that Dallas was working on “two pretty substantive trades” before the draft. Jones is a master market, however, and “substantive” can be a matter of opinion.

The Cowboys have actually been among the more active teams when it comes to making trades this offseason. They’ve acquired CB Kaiir Elam, LB Kenneth Murray and QB Joe Milton in deals.

Pickens, 23, was a preseason All-American second-team selection in 2021 and second-team preseason All-SEC. The Steelers used the No. 52 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He’s entering the final year of a four-year $6,752,177 rookie contract that included a $2,090,674 signing bonus.

In 2024, Pickens appeared in 14 games for the Steelers, making 12 starts and catching 59 passes for 900 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the Cowboys and Pickens as the news is available.