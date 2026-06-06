Steelers Have Discussed Extension With LB Patrick Queen

Steelers LB Patrick Queen revealed during a recent interview that he has had contract discussions with the team amidst rumors that he could be traded or released this offseason.

“I saw the whole charade that went on all this offseason, but I mean it’s talks. Obviously, no movement either way,” Queen told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “So, at the end of the day, [the Steelers] have business to handle. I’ve got business handled at home, and my business is to go out there and play the best football I can and put myself in a good position and put our team in a good position so that we both get successful.”

“Some of it was true, but some of it was extended truth, just people rambling and stuff,” Queen added. “That’s what you can have with social media nowadays. You know, everybody wants the first say whatever happens — and wants to hope to be right. [There were] very [few] facts out there. I’ve got a good amount of money coming in this year. So at the end of the day, I couldn’t care less. If they do want to extend, cool. If not, cool. At the end of the day, it’s a business.”

Queen, 26, was a one-year starter at LSU. The Ravens selected him at No. 28 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Queen signed a four-year, $12,161,670 rookie contract that includes a $6,404,851 signing bonus. The Ravens declined his fifth-year option which would have cost the Ravens $12.7 million fully guaranteed for the 2024 season.

He played out his rookie contract and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he signed a three-year, $41 million deal with Pittsburgh ahead of the 2024 season.

In 2025, Queen appeared in all 17 games for the Steelers and recorded 120 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, one sack, a forced fumble, one recovery and four pass defenses.

We’ll have more on Queen as the news is available.