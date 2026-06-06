NFC Notes: Brandon Aubrey, Saquon Barkley, Malik Nabers, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys K Brandon Aubrey signed a four-year, $28 million contract to become the league’s highest-paid kicker. Aubrey reflected on his path to the NFL after playing professional soccer, noting that his personal kicking coach, Brian Egan, was a vital part of his development.

“I couldn’t have done it without him, obviously I made a commitment to him and to myself financially,” Aubrey said, via Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News. “And as a man, I said I was going to do something. Show up every day and work toward the goal, and he made that same commitment to me. He showed up as much as I did and put as much effort in as I did and helped me get to where I wanted to be.”

Egan said a key part of Aubrey’s development was focusing on consistency.

“It wasn’t about teaching how to swing his leg,” Egan said. “It’s more like, how do I hit the ball the same way? How do I finish the ball the same way? How do we get to our spot with our steps very well. Every kick is a straight kick. It’s the same whether you’re in high school or college, making sure you hit the same spot in college. It’s a big between-the-ears position and instill the confidence and what it takes. You come off when you miss a kick, like that happens to everybody. But how do you respond when you step on the field again?”

Aubrey pointed out that the mechanics of becoming a kicker are built around a “set routine.”

“I had no idea the level of scrutiny you put yourself under as a professional kicker,” Aubrey said. “You put yourself in the same position every time. As a soccer player, the ball is coming at you a million different ways. You never get in a set routine in how you’re going to strike the ball. You have your mechanics based on what you’re trying to accomplish as a kicker. You have to start from square one. You have your steps and finding a way to get into a comfortable position. It’s a repeatable process.”

Eagles

Eagles RB Saquon Barkley reached out to former Rams RB Todd Gurley to ask for his advice as he seeks to have a bounce-back season in 2026.

“There are a lot of guys that do it in the system right now, but one guy that I’ve been focused on and talked to him a little over Instagram, Todd Gurley, watching his film,” Barkley said, via NFL.com. “Obviously, it’s a little bit different, but the big years that he had when he was playing and he was healthy, the way that he attacked it.”

“It’s a little easier when you don’t have to get ready right after the Super Bowl,” Barkley added. “The season didn’t go as long as we want, but, yeah, you get a little bit more time to work on yourself. I felt like I was able to get myself in better shape coming into the offseason. I think that’s a given for everybody, just the fact that you have extra weeks to prepare. It’s been fun. It’s been a fun offseason. Got some time to relax, get my body back and my body right. Now we’re back into the grind of it.”

Giants

Giants HC John Harbaugh told reporters that WR Malik Nabers‘ rehab from knee surgery is complicated, and while they would like to see him on the field for training camp, it remains to be seen whether that will be the case.

“He’s in the middle of it. It’s such a hard thing. It’s an ACL, and whatever else he had in that knee,” Harbaugh said, via ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. “Not a simple knee [injury], you know? So, um, he’s in the slog of it, the grind of it, I would say. So, he’s fighting through it, and he’s here every day working hard at it. Just impossible to predict. I mean, the goal is to start the season and get out there sometime in training camp. That’d be the goal, and we’ll see what happens.”

“If he’s out there, great. [If] he’s not out there, great. You know, we’ll be ready to go either way,” Harbaugh added. “But I know he’s fighting like crazy to do his best to be out there, and he’s with the guys every day. I can’t speak for him, but I think it’s probably the first time he’s been hurt like this, you know? And my experience with guys is the first time they have a serious injury, you know, it’s tough. Tough because … it’s new for him. It’s a tough process, so our job is to stay close to him and stay with him, and his job is to, you know, trust and work hard. And he’s doing his job, and trainers and docs are doing their job. He will be back.”