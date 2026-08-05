NFC Notes: Caleb Downs, Terry McLaurin, Arvell Reese, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Last year, Commanders WR Terry McLaurin never got his season off the ground. He missed most of the offseason and training camp holding out in pursuit of a new deal, and that seemed to impact his chemistry with the offense when he did return. Injuries to him and QB Jayden Daniels derailed the rest of the season, and he had a career-worst 38 catches, 582 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games. This year, he says it’s a night-and-day difference.

“My body feels great,” he said via ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. “I’m clocking 22 mph, not missing any days. So I just feel like my normal self. And when you’re out here from Day 1 all the way through camp, obviously you get in that full conditioning mode. … This has been my home for going on eight years now, and I’m super excited just to be here for the whole entire season.”

McLaurin added that the chance to continue to bank reps with Daniels has been huge, and he’s seeing the third-year quarterback take a step forward after his own adversity in 2025.

“I think we both see the game the same way,” McLaurin said. “We understand spacing, leverage, man and zone. … It’s just fun to be able to work with a guy like that. And you just see him continuing to grow as a leader. His vocalness is definitely standing out even more. He’s a laid-back guy, but when he says things, you definitely listen. … It’s definitely continued to grow our connection.”

Cowboys

Hype for rookies this time of year isn’t unusual, but it does stand out just how glowing everyone in Dallas is about first-round S Caleb Downs. The Cowboys identified the need for a movable chess piece in their defense to play nickel, and they think Downs will be an absolute superstar in the role.

“They shouldn’t call it nickel, they ought to call it Downs,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on NFL Network, via the Athletic’s Jon Machota. “Really. He was built for that.”

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott explained why Downs will be such a big piece for the defense as a nickel defender. Great offenses thrive on creating and exploiting matchups against defenses. With Downs, whose superpowers are his intelligence and football instincts, Dallas has its own weapon to counterattack on defense.

“That’s what makes these offenses great, when you can move these (top wide receivers) in and out,” Prescott said. “And so if you don’t have a guy that can travel with them, if you don’t have a guy that can match up and play that, you’re putting yourself in a bind. And (Downs) not only has to travel and get inside (when) that guy goes inside, but he also has to stop the run. And so to have a guy that can do that, to be versatile, but more importantly, physical, that’s what makes great defenses great. You need a guy in there that can slow down that star receiver when he moves inside, but yet fill the B-gap, the C-gap or wherever he needs to and hold the integrity of the defense.”

Giants

Giants HC John Harbaugh spoke with reporters and told them he is “very encouraged” by what he has seen from rookie LB Arvell Reese during practice.

“I think he looked good today from what I could see. I can’t wait to see the tape, but he’s playing really well. He’s been playing well the whole camp since he got here. . . . You see the talent, obviously. I think he’s very sharp for a first-year guy. He gets things right pretty much all the time, makes very few mistakes. He’s a very serious-minded guy, and he’s very determined. I mean, he’s doing things well.” Harbaugh said, via Pro Football Talk.