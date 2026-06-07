AFC Notes: Myles Garrett, Drew Allar, Browns, Steelers

Browns

Steelers

Through his first offseason with WR Roman Wilson, Steelers HC Mike McCarthy has been very impressed with the young wideout’s work ethic. He revealed Wilson was one of the first players to reach out to learn exactly what McCarthy wanted out of him for the 2026 season.

“Just keep doing exactly what he’s doing,” McCarthy said, via 93.7 The Fan. “He’s been here from Day 1. He was one of the first men to reach out, just clearly ask what the expectation was of him, how I view him, how I saw him fitting in as the roles as far as X, F, and Z. He’s doing the work. He’s had a great offseason. I just need him to keep showing up and keep working his tail off because he’s got a skill set. There’s a lot there to work with.”

Steelers

Former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger admitted that he has his doubts about rookie QB Drew Allar.

“When I’m watching him do three-step drops, that makes me incredibly nervous,” Roethlisberger said, via Steelers Wire. “You might say, ‘Why? You’re refining things.’ There’s a difference in refining things and teaching. When we did football camps, the first thing you’re teaching the youngest kids is how to do a three-step drop. Maybe they’re working on the three-step drop to be more efficient. But it looked to me like it was baby steps, teaching. … I could be completely wrong. All I’m saying is that it makes me a little nervous to watch it and be like, ‘They’re working on a three-step drop?’”