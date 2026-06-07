AFC Notes: Myles Garrett, Drew Allar, Browns, Steelers

Browns
- Per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Eagles never made a play for Myles Garrett, and there’s “zero chance” they would’ve wanted DT Jalen Carter in return.
- Cabot reports the 2029 third-round pick from the Rams will become a first-round pick if Los Angeles trades Garrett to any AFC North team.
- Cleveland DE Alex Wright said he won’t allow the defense to drop off. (Scott Petrak)
- Browns HC Todd Monken said first-round LT Spencer Fano moved into the first-team offense on Tuesday. (Petrak)
- Monken goes back and forth as to which QB is ahead between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders and said they have two starting-level QBs. (Petrak)
- He remains confident in the team’s talent after the Garrett trade: “We are a very talented team, on both sides of the ball.” (Petrak)
Steelers
Through his first offseason with WR Roman Wilson, Steelers HC Mike McCarthy has been very impressed with the young wideout’s work ethic. He revealed Wilson was one of the first players to reach out to learn exactly what McCarthy wanted out of him for the 2026 season.
“Just keep doing exactly what he’s doing,” McCarthy said, via 93.7 The Fan. “He’s been here from Day 1. He was one of the first men to reach out, just clearly ask what the expectation was of him, how I view him, how I saw him fitting in as the roles as far as X, F, and Z. He’s doing the work. He’s had a great offseason. I just need him to keep showing up and keep working his tail off because he’s got a skill set. There’s a lot there to work with.”
Steelers
Former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger admitted that he has his doubts about rookie QB Drew Allar.
“When I’m watching him do three-step drops, that makes me incredibly nervous,” Roethlisberger said, via Steelers Wire. “You might say, ‘Why? You’re refining things.’ There’s a difference in refining things and teaching. When we did football camps, the first thing you’re teaching the youngest kids is how to do a three-step drop. Maybe they’re working on the three-step drop to be more efficient. But it looked to me like it was baby steps, teaching. … I could be completely wrong. All I’m saying is that it makes me a little nervous to watch it and be like, ‘They’re working on a three-step drop?’”
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