Raiders Officially Waive Six Players

The Las Vegas Raiders announced they waived six players on Friday.

The #Raiders have waived the following players: – CB M.J. Devonshire

– WR Ramel Keyton

– DT Tyler Manoa

– LB Kana’i Mauga

– LB Jackson Mitchell

– RB Isaiah Spiller — Raiders PR (@RAIDERS_PR) April 25, 2025

The full list includes:

CB M.J. Devonshire

WR Ramel Keyton

DT Tyler Manoa

LB Kana’i Mauga

LB Jackson Mitchell

RB Isaiah Spiller

Spiller, 24, led Texas A&M in rushing for three straight seasons and was named First Team All-SEC in 2020. The Chargers selected him with the No. 123 pick in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He was among Los Angeles’ final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and had a brief stint on the Chargers’ practice squad. He caught on with the Raiders’ practice squad in Decembe and re-signed to a futures deal a month later.

During his three years in College Station, Spiller started 29 of 35 games and rushed 541 times for 2,993 yards (5.5 YPC) and 25 touchdowns. He also caught 74 passes for 585 yards and one touchdown.

In 2023, Spiller appeared in nine games for the Chargers and had 37 carries for 96 yards and six catches for 34 yards.