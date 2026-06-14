NFC Notes: Dallas Goedert, Odell Beckham Jr, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Eagles

The Eagles re-signed TE Dallas Goedert to a one-year deal back in March. Goedert said he had a chance to sign with another team, but felt “nothing was a better opportunity” than returning to Philadelphia.

“I was able to test free agency a little bit,” Goedert said, via EaglesWire. “Had opportunities to go elsewhere. Nothing was a better opportunity than I thought I could have here. Being able to play in the same place for nine years is special. It would have had to be something really drastic to have me try to sign somewhere else.”

Giants

Per Art Stapleton, the Giants have not placed DT Roy Robertson-Harris on injured reserve yet despite the torn Achilles because there’s some hope he can return later in the year, so they plan to hold off as long as they can.

on injured reserve yet despite the torn Achilles because there’s some hope he can return later in the year, so they plan to hold off as long as they can. Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr. discussed the importance of staying in touch with owner John Mara over the years and expressed gratitude for the warm welcome he’s received. (Ryan Dunleavy)

Jr. discussed the importance of staying in touch with owner over the years and expressed gratitude for the warm welcome he’s received. (Ryan Dunleavy) Beckham reflected on his changed mindset as a seasoned veteran after his first stint with the team that began over 10 years ago: “Trust me, I know all the things to do, and I know the things not to do… If I regret anything, it would be not winning here and not being the guy that I know that I could have been, allowing things to get in the way of that.” ( Stapleton