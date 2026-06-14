NFC Notes: Dallas Goedert, Odell Beckham Jr, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys
- Per Jon Machota, the Cowboys expect DE Donovan Ezeiruaku (hip) and CB DaRon Bland to be ready for the start of training camp.
- Dallas HC Brian Schottenheimer said WR George Pickens is not at OTAs because of a football camp and expects the wideout to attend mandatory minicamp in a few weeks. (Calvin Watkins)
- Schottenheimer also mentioned there’s an LT competition between Tyler Guyton and Nate Thomas. He likes what Guyton has done, but said, “We’re going to make Tyler earn it.” (Todd Archer)
- Cowboys QB Dak Prescott isn’t worried about the lack of time spent with WR George Pickens this offseason: “I’m excited about when he gets in and the work that we’re going to have to build off of. But George is George and he’s fine.” (Todd Archer)
- Per Seth Walder, the Cowboys promoted John Park to Vice President, Football Strategy & Operations.
Eagles
The Eagles re-signed TE Dallas Goedert to a one-year deal back in March. Goedert said he had a chance to sign with another team, but felt “nothing was a better opportunity” than returning to Philadelphia.
“I was able to test free agency a little bit,” Goedert said, via EaglesWire. “Had opportunities to go elsewhere. Nothing was a better opportunity than I thought I could have here. Being able to play in the same place for nine years is special. It would have had to be something really drastic to have me try to sign somewhere else.”
Giants
- Per Art Stapleton, the Giants have not placed DT Roy Robertson-Harris on injured reserve yet despite the torn Achilles because there’s some hope he can return later in the year, so they plan to hold off as long as they can.
- Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr. discussed the importance of staying in touch with owner John Mara over the years and expressed gratitude for the warm welcome he’s received. (Ryan Dunleavy)
- Beckham reflected on his changed mindset as a seasoned veteran after his first stint with the team that began over 10 years ago: “Trust me, I know all the things to do, and I know the things not to do… If I regret anything, it would be not winning here and not being the guy that I know that I could have been, allowing things to get in the way of that.” (Stapleton)
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