NFC Notes: Christian Watson, Tucker Kraft, Dan Skipper, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

The Bears go into their offseason program with second-year Luke Elkin and UDFA Beau Gardner competing for the starting long snapper job. Chicago ST coordinator Richard Hightower said speed and accuracy are among the qualities they need to evaluate with long snappers, along with the chemistry they build with the kicker and holder.

“Those things for sure. Then you have to consider the way they work with the other two players (the kicker and holder) because that’s a team,” Hightower said, via Larry Mayer of the team’s site. “Those three together in operation, you have to make sure that’s always flowing smoothly. Then you have to look at the punt piece of it too. That’s two guys, the punter and the long snapper. And if they can protect or not. A lot of guys can snap a ball, but not [all of them] can protect. That’s often the downfall of long snappers.”

Lions

Per Eric Woodyard, Lions HC Dan Campbell feels offensive assistant Dan Skipper is a natural coach who has fit them well after retiring.

Packers

Per Rob Demovsky, Packers WR Christian Watson ‘s four-year contract is a $92.5 million extension with escalators that could increase it closer to the $110.5 million that was reported.

‘s four-year contract is a $92.5 million extension with escalators that could increase it closer to the $110.5 million that was reported. Packers HC Matt LaFleur wouldn’t go into details about TE Luke Musgrave ‘s injury, and he was on the treadmill in the rehab area to start practice on Wednesday. (Matt Schneidman)

wouldn’t go into details about TE ‘s injury, and he was on the treadmill in the rehab area to start practice on Wednesday. (Matt Schneidman) LaFleur has liked what he’s seen from fifth-round OL Jager Burton so far: “I see a guy that’s extremely coachable, athletic and is making the most of his opportunity… He’s definitely going to be in the mix competing for playing time this year.” (Demovsky)

so far: “I see a guy that’s extremely coachable, athletic and is making the most of his opportunity… He’s definitely going to be in the mix competing for playing time this year.” (Demovsky) LaFleur said Burton will compete for playing time, as he’s worked at first-team RG and LG due to injuries. (Schneidman)

Per Ryan Wood, Green Bay TE Tucker Kraft wouldn’t go into details about extension talks, but Wood thinks something will get done soon.