Raiders Signing UDFA CB Mello Dotson

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the Raiders are signing UDFA CB Mello Dotson out of Kansas.

Dotson, 23, was a three-star recruit and the 149th-ranked cornerback in the 2020 recruiting class out of Daytona Beach, Florida. He committed to Kansas and spent five years there, earning Second Team All-American honors in 2024.

In his collegiate career, Dotson appeared in 53 games and recorded 177 total tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, two forced fumbles, 37 passes defended and 12 interceptions.