Thanks for checking out our 2025 NFL Offseason Primers. Consider this a preview of the team needs all 32 franchises will look to fill this offseason and the resources each has to work with.

All 32 teams will be covered below with links to individual posts. Keep checking back over the next couple of weeks as new ones are added every day.

Each post includes a projected cap space number, which teams will manipulate with restructures and cuts, the number of draft picks available, top three position needs and one over-arching question for each team heading into 2025.

A few notes:

Cap space projections are from Over The Cap using OTC’s effective cap space, which takes into account what teams need to budget for draft picks, rollover cap space from the previous year and other specificities.

Compensatory picks are also from OTC, which historically has the most accurate projections in the industry. Their methodology is outlined here . The comp picks awarded through the NFL’s minority hiring incentive program are also accounted for.

Here’s the full list of teams for the 2025 NFL Offseason Primers:

2025 NFL Offseason Primers 49ers Bears Bengals Bills Browns Cardinals Chargers Commanders Eagles Jets Rams Steelers