2025 NFL Offseason Primer: San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers

Projected Cap Space: $43.3 million

Draft Picks: 11

1st (No. 11)

2nd (No. 43)

3rd (No. 75)

3rd (No. 99, comp)

4th (No. 112)

4th (No. 138, comp)

4th (No. 139, comp)

6th (No. 188)

7th (No. 228, CAR)

7th (No. 232, ARI)

7th (No. 255, comp)

Notable Free Agents:

Top Three Needs

1 – Defensive Line

When the 49ers have been at the peak of their powers over the last several years, a huge factor in their success has been a dominant defense fueled by a ferocious pass rush. In the last six seasons, the 49ers have reached the conference championship game or further four times. In the years they did, San Francisco ranked top five in either scoring or total defense and recorded at least 44 sacks. In the years they didn’t, 2020 and 2024, they had 30 and 37 sacks and fell all the way to 17th and 29th in scoring defense, respectively.

To get back to the top of the mountain again, the 49ers have to renew their commitment to the defensive line. Defensive tackle in particular needs a lot of attention, as the 49ers are set to lose Hargrave after trading away DL Arik Armstead last offseason. There’s an argument to be made two new starters are needed, though the 49ers employ a heavy rotation.

The other defensive end spot across from Nick Bosa has also been a persistent rotating door. San Francisco is bringing back veterans Leonard Floyd and Yetur Gross-Matos and 2022 second-round DE Drake Jackson will get one last chance to grow into a role. There’s room for the 49ers to upgrade here, however, as they seek a return to excellence.

2 – Offensive Tackle

49ers LT Trent Williams is still one of the best in the league at his position. But he’s turning 37 years old in July and played just 10 games last year, tied for the lowest mark of his career. Across from him, starting 49ers RT Colton McKivitz is a replaceable level starter. San Francisco has room to both upgrade from McKivitz and find a long-term heir to Williams.

The interior offensive line could also probably use attention with Banks, the starting left guard, ticketed for free agency and likely to find more money than the 49ers want to pay. However, the organizational philosophy in San Francisco has been that they can find quality interior linemen without breaking the bank. That approach will probably continue and it’ll be interesting to see if they extend it to include tackle, which generally is seen as a more premium position.

3 – Linebacker

An argument could be made cornerback is a more pressing need, with the 49ers set to lose Ward and Yiadom. But the other key ingredient to the top 49ers defenses that last year’s unit was missing was strong linebacker play. Greenlaw missed all but two games with injuries and the 49ers failed to find an adequate replacement for him all year. Warner played through an injury and wasn’t his usual All-Pro self. It could be as simple as getting both players back healthy in 2025 but the 49ers should address their depth here regardless because linebacker is a physical position with a high injury rate.

One Big Question

How do the 49ers transition into the next era when the free trial on Brock Purdy expires?

The 49ers have been reaping the benefits of unearthing a quality starting quarterback with the last pick of the draft for the past few years and Purdy’s cheap salary enabled them to build up a super team around him, especially on offense. Now Purdy is due for a well-earned raise after completing the third year of his rookie contract.

There’s a debate about how much the 49ers should actually fork over to Purdy — the only thing I’ll say about that here is it’s far more likely that number is closer to $60 million a year than $40 million — but either way, Purdy’s contract is going to change the way the 49ers construct the roster, sucking up cash and cap space that otherwise might have paid for a star or two. The effects are already being felt as the team looks to shed WR Deebo Samuel and his salary.

San Francisco will have to be more judicious with the contracts it gives out and put a renewed emphasis on finding stars, starters and contributors in the draft on cost-controlled deals. It’ll be a new challenge for GM John Lynch and HC Kyle Shanahan. If Purdy is as good as they believe, it’s an obvious tradeoff to make, but it does reduce the margin for error going forward.