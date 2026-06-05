Trent Williams Says 2027 Season Will Likely Be His Last

49ers LT Trent Williams agreed to a two-year, $50 million extension this season, keeping him under contract through the 2027 season.

Speaking to the media for the first time since his extension, Williams was asked if the 2027 season will be his final in the NFL. He said it probably will be his last year, but admitted his competitive nature could change his outlook when the time comes.

“Yeah, probably,” Williams said, via ESPN’s Nick Wagoner. “Obviously, I can’t tell the future. I don’t know. I’m still a competitor. It’s hard not to compete when you can. So, we’ll see.”

Williams said he’s stuck deciding between playing until he can’t or going out before he declines. He also brought up the importance of being there for his daughter when she goes off to college.

“It’s scary. I’m toying between the idea of going until I can’t no more and just leaving while I’ve still got some good product left and not getting ran out the league.”

“It’s been a long time, and I have a daughter who was born a few months before I got drafted. I’m going on year 17. She’s turning 17. As a father, you feel like, ‘Dang, I kind of missed her whole life until adulthood.’ … She [will] go off to college in a couple years. I want to be there and be accessible, and I don’t want to be that father that shadows the kid. I want to be close. You know what I mean? I want to be close. I don’t want to be somewhere at a joint practice.”

Williams, 37, is a former first-round pick of Washington back in 2010. He played out the final year of his five-year, $66 million contract that included $43.25 million guaranteed and made a base salary of $12.5 million for the 2020 season.

The 49ers later traded for Williams and signed him to a new contract that runs through the 2026 season. Williams was set to earn a base salary of $20.05 million in 2024 when he agreed to a revised three-year, $82.66 million deal.

San Francisco signed Williams to a two-year, $50 million extension this offseason.

In 2025, Williams appeared in and started 17 games for the 49ers at left tackle. Pro Football Focus had him graded as the No. 3 tackle out of 84 qualifying players.