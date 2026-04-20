BREAKING: 49ers & LT Trent Williams Agree To Two-Year, $50M Extension

The San Francisco 49ers and LT Trent Williams have finally reconciled their contract dispute, with the team giving the veteran a two-year, $50 million extension per his agency.

@TrentW71 and Elite Loyalty Sports make NFL history again, securing a new 2-year, $50M deal with the #49ers. The contract includes $37M fully guaranteed and a $22M signing bonus, making Trent the first non-QB in NFL history to surpass $400M in contracts & $225M in guarantees. pic.twitter.com/ABjpVvvwEU — Elite Loyalty Sports (@eliteloyaltysp) April 20, 2026

That $50 million is the maximum value with incentives. Of that sum, $37 million is guaranteed and $22 million comes as a signing bonus.

Last week the word was the two sides had made a big push to work something out and in the end they got it done before the draft, which means the 49ers don’t have a screaming need at left tackle they need to worry about.

Williams, 37, is a former first-round pick of Washington back in 2010. He played out the final year of his five-year, $66 million contract that included $43.25 million guaranteed and made a base salary of $12.5 million for the 2020 season.

The 49ers later traded for Williams and signed him to a new contract that runs through the 2026 season. Williams was set to earn a base salary of $20.05 million in 2024 when he agreed to a revised three-year, $82.66 million deal.

In 2025, Williams appeared in and started 17 games for the 49ers at left tackle. Pro Football Focus had him graded as the No. 3 tackle out of 84 qualifying players.

We’ll have more on Williams as the news becomes available.