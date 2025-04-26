Chiefs Signing UDFA WR Elijhah Badger

ESPN’s John Keim reports the Chiefs are signing UDFA WR Elijhah Badger out of Florida.

Badger, 23, was a four-star recruit and the third-ranked athlete in the 2020 recruiting class out of South Sacramento, California. He committed to Arizona State and transferred to Florida for the 2024 season, where he led the team in receiving.

In his collegiate career, Badger appeared in 46 games and caught 181 passes for 2,446 yards and 14 touchdowns.