We’re tracking the 2025 NFL Draft order until the conclusion of the season. Updates to the draft order will be posted Tuesday night after all games for the week are completed.

Be sure to check for the latest updates!

One note about the Strength of Scheduled used in the chart: This is based on games played as opposed to projecting SOS out over the entire schedule.

2025 NFL Draft Order Tracker

Pick Team W-L-T PCT SOS Note 1 Jacksonville Jaguars 0-3-0 0 0.556 2 Tennessee Titans 0-3-0 0 0.667 3 Cleveland Browns 1-2-0 0.333 0.222 T4 Los Angeles Rams 1-2-0 0.333 0.444 T4 Chicago Bears 1-2-0 0.333 0.444 T7 New England Patriots 1-2-0 0.333 0.556 T7 Indianapolis Colts 1-2-0 0.333 0.556 T7 Baltimore Ravens 1-2-0 0.333 0.556 T7 Dallas Cowboys 1-2-0 0.333 0.556 T11 Miami Dolphins 1-2-0 0.333 0.667 T11 Cincinnati Bengals 1-2-0 0.333 0.667 T11 Arizona Cardinals 1-2-0 0.333 0.667 T11 San Francisco 49ers 1-2-0 0.333 0.667 T11 New York Giants 1-2-0 0.333 0.667 T11 Carolina Panthers 1-2-0 0.333 0.667 T17 Denver Broncos 1-2-0 0.333 0.889

T17 Atlanta Falcons 1-2-0 0.333 0.889 19 Green Bay Packers 2-1-0 0.667 0.333 20 Las Vegas Raiders 1-2-0 0.333 0.444 Wildcard 21 New York Jets 2-1-0 0.667 0.222 Wildcard 22 Detroit Lions 2-1-0 0.667 0.444 Wildcard T23 Los Angeles Chargers 2-1-0 0.667 0.556 Wildcard T23 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2-1-0 0.667 0.556 Wildcard T23 Philadelphia Eagles 2-1-0 0.667 0.556 Wildcard T26 Washington Commanders 2-1-0 0.667 0.333 NFC East T26 New Orleans Saints 2-1-0 0.667 0.444 NFC South T26 Houston Texans 2-1-0 0.667 0.556 AFC South T28 Buffalo Bills 3-0-0 1 0.222 AFC East T29 Kansas City Chiefs 3-0-0 1 0.222 AFC West 30 Seattle Seahawks 3-0-0 1 0.333 NFC West T31 Pittsburgh Steelers 3-0-0 1 0.444 AFC North T31 Minnesota Vikings 3-0-0 1 0.444 NFC North