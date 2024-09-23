2025 NFL Draft Order Tracker

We’re tracking the 2025 NFL Draft order until the conclusion of the season. Updates to the draft order will be posted Tuesday night after all games for the week are completed. 

Be sure to check for the latest updates!

  • One note about the Strength of Scheduled used in the chart: This is based on games played as opposed to projecting SOS out over the entire schedule. 

2025 NFL Draft Order Tracker

Pick Team W-L-T PCT SOS Note
1 Jacksonville Jaguars 0-3-0 0 0.556  
2 Tennessee Titans 0-3-0 0 0.667  
3 Cleveland Browns 1-2-0 0.333 0.222  
T4 Los Angeles Rams 1-2-0 0.333 0.444  
T4 Chicago Bears 1-2-0 0.333 0.444  
T7 New England Patriots 1-2-0 0.333 0.556  
T7 Indianapolis Colts 1-2-0 0.333 0.556  
T7 Baltimore Ravens 1-2-0 0.333 0.556  
T7 Dallas Cowboys 1-2-0 0.333 0.556  
T11 Miami Dolphins 1-2-0 0.333 0.667  
T11 Cincinnati Bengals 1-2-0 0.333 0.667  
T11 Arizona Cardinals 1-2-0 0.333 0.667  
T11 San Francisco 49ers 1-2-0 0.333 0.667  
T11 New York Giants 1-2-0 0.333 0.667  
T11 Carolina Panthers 1-2-0 0.333 0.667  
T17 Denver Broncos 1-2-0 0.333 0.889  
 
 
T17 Atlanta Falcons 1-2-0 0.333 0.889  
19 Green Bay Packers 2-1-0 0.667 0.333  
20 Las Vegas Raiders 1-2-0 0.333 0.444 Wildcard
21 New York Jets 2-1-0 0.667 0.222 Wildcard
22 Detroit Lions 2-1-0 0.667 0.444 Wildcard
T23 Los Angeles Chargers 2-1-0 0.667 0.556 Wildcard
T23 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2-1-0 0.667 0.556 Wildcard
T23 Philadelphia Eagles 2-1-0 0.667 0.556 Wildcard
T26 Washington Commanders 2-1-0 0.667 0.333 NFC East
T26 New Orleans Saints 2-1-0 0.667 0.444 NFC South
T26 Houston Texans 2-1-0 0.667 0.556 AFC South
T28 Buffalo Bills 3-0-0 1 0.222 AFC East
T29 Kansas City Chiefs 3-0-0 1 0.222 AFC West
30 Seattle Seahawks 3-0-0 1 0.333 NFC West
T31 Pittsburgh Steelers 3-0-0 1 0.444 AFC North
T31 Minnesota Vikings 3-0-0 1 0.444 NFC North
 
 

