We’re tracking the 2025 NFL Draft order until the conclusion of the season. Updates to the draft order will be posted Tuesday night after all games for the week are completed.
Be sure to check for the latest updates!
- One note about the Strength of Scheduled used in the chart: This is based on games played as opposed to projecting SOS out over the entire schedule.
2025 NFL Draft Order Tracker
|Pick
|Team
|W-L-T
|PCT
|SOS
|Note
|1
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|0-3-0
|0
|0.556
|2
|Tennessee Titans
|0-3-0
|0
|0.667
|3
|Cleveland Browns
|1-2-0
|0.333
|0.222
|T4
|Los Angeles Rams
|1-2-0
|0.333
|0.444
|T4
|Chicago Bears
|1-2-0
|0.333
|0.444
|T7
|New England Patriots
|1-2-0
|0.333
|0.556
|T7
|Indianapolis Colts
|1-2-0
|0.333
|0.556
|T7
|Baltimore Ravens
|1-2-0
|0.333
|0.556
|T7
|Dallas Cowboys
|1-2-0
|0.333
|0.556
|T11
|Miami Dolphins
|1-2-0
|0.333
|0.667
|T11
|Cincinnati Bengals
|1-2-0
|0.333
|0.667
|T11
|Arizona Cardinals
|1-2-0
|0.333
|0.667
|T11
|San Francisco 49ers
|1-2-0
|0.333
|0.667
|T11
|New York Giants
|1-2-0
|0.333
|0.667
|T11
|Carolina Panthers
|1-2-0
|0.333
|0.667
|T17
|Denver Broncos
|1-2-0
|0.333
|0.889
|T17
|Atlanta Falcons
|1-2-0
|0.333
|0.889
|19
|Green Bay Packers
|2-1-0
|0.667
|0.333
|20
|Las Vegas Raiders
|1-2-0
|0.333
|0.444
|Wildcard
|21
|New York Jets
|2-1-0
|0.667
|0.222
|Wildcard
|22
|Detroit Lions
|2-1-0
|0.667
|0.444
|Wildcard
|T23
|Los Angeles Chargers
|2-1-0
|0.667
|0.556
|Wildcard
|T23
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|2-1-0
|0.667
|0.556
|Wildcard
|T23
|Philadelphia Eagles
|2-1-0
|0.667
|0.556
|Wildcard
|T26
|Washington Commanders
|2-1-0
|0.667
|0.333
|NFC East
|T26
|New Orleans Saints
|2-1-0
|0.667
|0.444
|NFC South
|T26
|Houston Texans
|2-1-0
|0.667
|0.556
|AFC South
|T28
|Buffalo Bills
|3-0-0
|1
|0.222
|AFC East
|T29
|Kansas City Chiefs
|3-0-0
|1
|0.222
|AFC West
|30
|Seattle Seahawks
|3-0-0
|1
|0.333
|NFC West
|T31
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|3-0-0
|1
|0.444
|AFC North
|T31
|Minnesota Vikings
|3-0-0
|1
|0.444
|NFC North
