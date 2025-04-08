Latest On Free Agent S Justin Simmons

Former Falcons S Justin Simmons remains a free agent after spending his first season away from Denver in his career in 2024.

Simmons praised the Falcons’ brass and spoke highly of their future but understands it might be best to part ways. He wouldn’t rule out a return to Atlanta but didn’t sound optimistic about signing for another year.

“At the end of the day, I think highly of Ra (coach Raheem Morris) and (general manager) Terry (Fontenot) and (owner) Arthur (Blank), and I think the organization is top-notch,” Simmons said, via the Up & Adams show. “I do think they’re gonna be great. … It was a one-year thing. They like their younger guys, too. Sometimes, things don’t work out and you go in different directions. I don’t know if the door’s necessarily closed, but we’ll see.”

Simmons wants to go to a contender, making the Eagles and Chiefs two logical destinations. He spoke on the benefit of familiarity with Philadelphia DC Vic Fangio, should he sign with the Eagles.

“There was a lot of new [in Atlanta]. There was a new system, there was a new way to do it. Going to Philly with Vic, you know exactly what you’re getting out of me and I know exactly what I’m getting out of them because I’ve been in the system. I still have a ways to go to mastering it, but there are some things and nuances that I know Vic likes, that I know that (defensive backs coach) Christian Parker likes, and I think I could really help in that area. Obviously, them moving on from C.J. and what he’s poured into that city there is big shoes to fill, but I love what they have going with (Reed) Blankenship and the rest of the supporting cast there. So I don’t know, it’s interesting. I’m excited to see what happens.”

After eight years in Kansas City’s division, Simmons would rather beat the Chiefs than join them, but he didn’t shut the door on them yet.

“Am I shutting that door? Am I closing it? No, but I want to be the team that beats them. I’m not closing that door. I’m not that incompetent to think if Kansas City wanted me to come through, I wouldn’t, but I just want to beat them, man.”

Simmons, 31, is a former third-round pick of the Broncos out of Boston College back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.02 million rookie contract that included a $645,420 signing bonus and was franchise-tagged by the Broncos in 2020.

Simmons was franchised again before he signed a four-year, $61 million extension with the Broncos in 2021. He was set to make a base salary of $14.5 million in the final year of that deal in 2024 when the Broncos released him in February.

Atlanta signed Simmons to a one-year, $8 million contract for the 2024 season.

In 2024, Simmons appeared in 16 games for the Falcons and recorded 62 total tackles, two tackles for loss, two interceptions and seven pass deflections.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available NFL Free Agents list.