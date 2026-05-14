Seahawks Waive WR Michael Briscoe For Failing To Disclose Physical Condition

The Seahawks waived WR Michael Briscoe with a designation of failing to disclose a physical condition on Thursday, per the NFL transaction wire.

He had recently signed with the team as an undrafted free agent out of Cal Poly.

Briscoe, 23, was at Cal Poly for five seasons from 2020-2024 and appeared in 23 games due to injuries.

He signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent following the 2026 NFL Draft.

During his five-year college career, Briscoe recorded 35 receptions for 787 yards and seven touchdowns in 23 games.