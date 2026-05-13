NFC Notes: Emeka Egbuka, Monroe Freeling, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers OC Zac Robinson spoke to reporters about how WR Emeka Egbuka will fit into the new offensive scheme he is bringing to Tampa now that the former Buckeye is expected to be the team’s top receiver, replacing Mike Evans.

“We’ll settle him into one spot, kind of our ‘Z’ spot, but again in some instances he might look like he’s playing the ‘X,’ in some instances he might be the ‘F’ just based on the formation and how you can move him around,” said Robinson, via the team website. “But Mek, just getting to know him the last handful of weeks, it’s incredible just how – I know I keep throwing the word ‘intentional’ around but that is him to a ‘T.’ A lot of work and preparation that he puts into it – he’s very similar to a Cooper Kupp, just in terms of the way his brain works with the game of football and his natural instincts.” “He doesn’t have to change a thing,” Robinson added. “I think he’s come back, he’s refreshed. He played a ton of snaps and obviously played a lot of college football leading into that season and played a ton of snaps [there]. I think Mek’s just going to take huge, huge strides. He knows the new terminology and is asking great questions. Mek’s just got to be Mek and do his thing and he’ll be just fine.”

Falcons

Falcons sixth-round LB Harold Perkins Jr. started his college career strongly with 13 sacks in both his freshman and sophomore years, but suffered a torn ACL in 2024. Perkins reflected on his time at LSU, saying he originally intended to declare for the draft following his junior year.

“I feel like it went how it was supposed to go,” Perkins said, via Josh Kendall of The Athletic. “That’s something that I learned while I was there. Everybody wants the perfect Cinderella story, but it isn’t always like that. It isn’t always peaches and cream, you know? My plan when I came to college was to go to the league and graduate in three years. God had other plans for me, so that’s what that was.”

Perkins remains focused on becoming a great player in the NFL and eventually reaching the Hall of Fame.

“I’m very realistic with myself,” Perkins said. “Of course, everybody wants to be a first-round draft pick. Everybody wants to go No. 1 overall, but that’s just not how it goes for everybody. You’ve just got to know that at the end of the day, it’s not about where you start, it’s about how you finish. My end goal wasn’t just to get to the league. My end goal was to have a gold jacket. This is just part of my story.”

Perkins feels like he’s regained confidence in his injured knee and is ready to perform in the NFL.

“I feel like I gained my confidence back in my knee,” Perkins said. “I feel like I have all the confidence in the world to go out there and ball for real.”

Panthers

Panthers GM Dan Morgan said during an appearance on NFL Network that first-round OT Monroe Freeling would be in competition at left tackle with free agent signing from the Packers, Rasheed Walker.

“In terms of Monroe, he’ll compete with Rasheed,” Morgan said. “We were lucky to get him in free agency, another guy we think highly about, a veteran who’s played a lot of games in this league. We feel like we have a lot of optionality there and looking forward to seeing those guys compete.”