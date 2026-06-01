Falcons Scheduled To Host DT Jayden Peevy For Workout

Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports the Falcons are scheduled to host free agent DT Jayden Peevy for a workout on Tuesday.

Peevy, 26, signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M following the 2022 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason, however, and re-signed to the practice squad.

Tennessee re-signed Peevy to a futures deal for the 2023 season and he made the roster coming out of the preseason. However, he was waived and bounced on and off the Titans practice squad before being let go in October and signing with the Panthers practice squad.

Peevy signed a futures deal with the Browns but was let go and returned for a second stint with the Panthers before being cut again.

He signed to Houston’s practice squad in November 2024 but was let go in the offseason after signing a futures deal. From there, Peevy had a stint with the Saints in training camp in 2025 before being let go during roster cuts.

Peevy was drafted by the Orlando Storm of the UFL in January 2026 but he was released and later signed with the Birmingham Stallions for the 2026 season.

In 2024, Peevy appeared in four games for the Panthers and recorded six total tackles, one tackle for loss, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one pass deflection.