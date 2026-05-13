NFL GM: Tyreek Hill Is A No Go For Us

Former Dolphins and Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill continues to languish in free agency with almost zero buzz about interest from NFL teams. That’s not expected to change soon.

“If he can’t take the top off a defense anymore, what are you bringing him in for?” one NFL GM told Jason La Canfora. “I think he’s going to have a long wait. He’s a no-go for us.”

This isn’t the first time La Canfora has written about Hill either, describing his market as “tepid” back in February.

Not only is Hill rehabbing a severe, multi-ligament knee injury sustained back in September, but there’s accompanying baggage a new team would have to be comfortable with before signing Hill, including issues off the field, his impact in a locker room and whether he’s willing to play a reduced role at this stage of his career.

It’s no surprise that the only team to be notably linked to Hill has been the Chiefs, who are very familiar with how to handle him and have a need at receiver still.

Per ESPN’s Nate Taylor, the Chiefs are expected to monitor Hill’s recovery from his severe leg injuries, though it’s uncertain whether he will be ready for the season opener.

Hill, 32, is a former fifth-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.58 million contract in 2019 when the Chiefs signed him to a new three-year, $54 million extension that included $35.2 million guaranteed.

The Chiefs traded Hill to the Dolphins during the 2022 offseason. From there, Hill signed a four-year, $120 million contract with the Dolphins, which included $72.2 million in guaranteed money.

He was due base salaries of $19.665 million and $21.835 million over his next two seasons when he agreed to a reworked three-year, $90 million contract with $65 million in guarantees heading into the 2024 season. Miami then released Hill in February 2026 as he was recovering from a significant leg injury.

In 2025, Hill appeared in four games for the Dolphins and caught 21 passes on 29 targets for 265 yards and one touchdown.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available NFL Free Agents list.