Falcons Signed Two, Wrapped Up 2026 Draft Class

The Atlanta Falcons announced they have signed second-round CB Avieon Terrell and sixth-round DT Anterio Thompson.

Atlanta Falcons agree to terms with CB Avieon Terrell and DL Anterio Thompson. 🏈 https://t.co/tm3yd46FT7

🏈 https://t.co/JIMjGMZORI — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) May 14, 2026

That wraps up all the signings for their 2026 draft class.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 2 48 Avieon Terrell CB Signed 3 79 Zachariah Branch WR Signed 4 134 Kendal Daniels LB Signed 6 208 Anterio Thompson DT Signed 6 215 Harold Perkins Jr. LB Signed 7 231 Ethan Onianwa T Signed

As a side note, Ian Rapoport notes that Terrell received full guarantees on his four-year contract. His pick slot is the lowest yet to get those assurances.

Terrell, 21, was a three-star recruit in the 2023 recruiting class out of Atlanta, Georgia. He committed to Clemson and stayed there for all three of his collegiate seasons. He’s the younger brother of Falcons CB AJ Terrell.

The Falcons drafted Terrell with the No. 48 overall pick in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $10,308,908 that included a $3.957 million signing bonus.

In his collegiate career, Terrell appeared in 39 games over three seasons with Clemson and recorded 125 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, four sacks, three interceptions, five forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and 25 passes defended.