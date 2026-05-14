NFC Notes: Eli Stowers, Arvell Reese, Bryce Young, Eagles, Giants, Panthers

Eagles

Eagles second-round TE Eli Stowers has only played tight end for three years after converting from QB. Despite teams possibly viewing Stowers as more of a big slot than an inline tight end, he wants to do everything traditional tight ends do, including improving his blocking.

“You just have to learn the technique,” Stowers said, via Zach Berman of The Athletic. “I think that was not necessarily a hurdle, but the thing you have to learn the most. You have to get the technique down. A lot of it is reps and so you get the muscle memory down. And the other side of it is just the will to want to block. And I have that, and I want to be the best blocker I can be from that point.”

“I view myself as a tight end, but I think I can be a really good weapon in the passing game as well. I’m thankful that I’m viewed that way because it shows that people think I’m explosive enough to view me as a receiver. But the fact is that I’m a tight end, and I want to be used that way in the offense.”

Giants

The Giants landed LB Arvell Reese at No. 5 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft. New York HC John Harbaugh was impressed by Reese’s mobility and his ability to quickly learn what they are trying to do.

“You saw it on tape or you saw it at the workout at Ohio State. When you see it in person in your kind of setting, it’s more. I thought he moved well. You know, he is 6’4″ plus, 240 some pounds. Yet, he moves like a smaller guy. He moves his feet. He can flip his hips. Very natural looking mover off the ball, which was something we saw on tape. We thought we saw, but now we saw it on the practice field, so we feel better about it, you know. Picks things up really quick. Very serious minded. Very diligent about the assignments. I don’t think he’s got one assignment wrong throughout the two days, which is great to see,” Harbaugh said, via the team’s official site.

As for how he will manage Reese’s versatility, Harbaugh said he will appear like a defensive end, but it’s actually the WIL linebacker role.

“The way we’re built is the WIL position lines up in all those spots, so you are going to see him lined up with what looks like the defensive end position, but it’s actually the WIL by call. That’s where he goes based on the way the defense was organized,” Harbaugh said.

Giants assistant GM Brandon Brown said they saw a great fit for their system in Reese, knowing they can use him in different packages.

“With Arvell, it was preparing for every situation. You never know how the top 5 is going to shake out, but with Arvell it was knowing, hey, how are we going to maximize him, really talking to Harbs’ (Head Coach John Harbaugh) vision, how (Senior Vice President and General Manager) Joe (Schoen) saw the fit, and really (defensive coordinator) Dennard Wilson talking about wanting to create chaos, be violent, be multiple. That’s part of it with Arvell. Yeah, I know some people saw him as an edge rusher. We see him as a stand-up WILL. You’ve seen the past couple of days his ability to command the huddle. That’s part of the, call it the attention to detail, the presence part of rookie minicamp. And knowing what he can do. Now you’re looking at our second level. You have two guys that are 6’4″ plus with him and (inside linebacker) Tremaine (Edmunds). Talking about defending the pass, you have a rim protector, would you say. It’s hard where you are going to have to layer those throws. So, you talk about getting your NASCAR package out there and deploying the rush. He gives us versatility, allows us to create chaos, and just create matchups that are in our favor from the defensive standpoint,” Brown said.

Panthers

Panthers GM Dan Morgan said QB Bryce Young has to continue to prove himself in order to earn a second contract with the team.

“I think everybody on our roster has to prove, every single day, their value and worth and everybody knows that in this building—that you have to go work and go earn everything,” Morgan said, via Panthers Wire. “But yeah, Bryce—in terms of him having to earn it—everybody on the roster has to earn it. Again, he’s headed in the right direction, we feel great about him and, again, we’ll get it done at the right time.“