Georgia DE Mykel Williams Has Nine Reported Top 30 Visits

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports Georgia DE Mykel Williams had top 30 visits with eight teams.

The eight teams Garafolo reported are the following: 49ers, Seahawks, Cardinals, Patriots, Cowboys, Jets, Buccaneers and Saints.

Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network previously reported the Packers had a visit set up with Williams as well.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those 30. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Williams is considered to be one of the top edge rusher prospects in the 2025 draft class and is likely to be an early-to-mid-round pick next month. Williams offers a lot of upside at a premium position based on his athleticism and limited workload in college.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein compares him to Bills DE Gregory Rousseau.

During his three-year college career at Georgia, Williams appeared in 40 games and recorded 14 sacks, 41 tackles, 23 tackles for a loss, three forced fumbles, a recovery and four pass defenses.