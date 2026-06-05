Cowboys Expect George Pickens At Mandatory Minicamp

Cowboys WR George Pickens has not been in attendance for the voluntary offseason program after the team made it clear they will not give him a long-term deal on the franchise tag.

Speaking after practice on Thursday, Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer revealed his expectation that Pickens will show up for the team’s mandatory minicamp that begins June 16th.

“I expect he’ll be here,” Schottenheimer said, via ESPN’s Todd Archer. “I think he’s in a good spot, but, again, I know he’s handling his business. I know he misses his teammates, [and] we miss him too. You know how we feel about him. We love him. This is just part of the business.”

Schottenheimer has no doubt Pickens has been putting in work this offseason, but he talked about the benefits of a top player going through the grind in front of the rest of the team.

“This time of year, where these guys are training, the workouts are a little bit longer. It’s actually more about the strength and weight room program than even football, quite honestly, working through Phase 1 and Phase 2. I’ve always believed this — and this has got nothing to do with a single player — how do you prove to your teammates that you’re doing everything in your power to be the best version of yourself if they don’t see you doing it? I have no question George is preparing, just like I had no questions what Micah was doing or whoever.”

Dallas franchised Pickens at a figure of $27.298 million fully guaranteed for the 2026 season, and owner Jerry Jones said they have “zero interest” in trading the star receiver.

Pickens, 25, was a preseason All-American second-team selection in 2021 and a second-team preseason All-SEC at Georgia. The Steelers used the No. 52 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He was in the final year of a four-year $6,752,177 rookie contract that included a $2,090,674 signing bonus when he was traded to the Cowboys after the draft for a future third-round pick.

Dallas franchised Pickens at a sum of $27.298 million fully guaranteed for the 2026 season.

In 2025, Pickens appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys and caught 93 passes for 1,429 yards receiving and nine touchdowns.