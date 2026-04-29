George Pickens Officially Signs Franchise Tender

Calvin Watkins reports that Cowboys WR George Pickens has officially signed his franchise tender on Wednesday for the 2026 season.

Cowboys Executive Vice President Stephen Jones said last week after the first round of the draft that they have “zero intention” of trading Pickens.

“We have no intention of moving George,” Jones said, via DallasCowboys.com. “We’re fired up about him signing his [tag], because it means he’s ready to come in here and get to work. . . . We have zero intention of moving [him].”

Jones said that they plan to have Pickens play the 2026 season under the franchise tag and they won’t be negotiating a new deal for him this year: “We’ve made a decision that we’re going to have George Pickens (play under the franchise tag). There won’t be negotiations on a long-term deal,” per Jon Machota.

Dallas franchised Pickens at a figure of $27.298 million fully guaranteed for the 2026 season.

Pickens, 25, was a preseason All-American second-team selection in 2021 and a second-team preseason All-SEC at Georgia. The Steelers used the No. 52 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He was in the final year of a four-year $6,752,177 rookie contract that included a $2,090,674 signing bonus when he was traded to the Cowboys after the draft for a future third-round pick.

Dallas franchised Pickens at a sum of $27.298 million fully guaranteed for the 2026 season.

In 2025, Pickens appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys and caught 93 passes for 1,429 yards receiving and nine touchdowns.