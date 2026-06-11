NFC Notes: DeMarvion Overshown, Jalen Hurts, Malachi Fields, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Dallas OLB DeMarvion Overshown talked about getting a chance to start at middle LB: “I mean just the fact that I’m in control of everything, people going to look for me to set the front or make the checks when the offense is making (their checks.” (Calvin Watkins)

talked about getting a chance to start at middle LB: “I mean just the fact that I’m in control of everything, people going to look for me to set the front or make the checks when the offense is making (their checks.” (Calvin Watkins) Overshown also touched on his expectations for the year: “I expect a lot from me every time I step on the field, but this offseason, it’s just more special because it’s the next one. I done got married, I secured that bad and shit. Now it’s trying to go get that Super Bowl ring.” (Watkins)

Eagles

Philadelphia QB Jalen Hurts likes the direction under new OC Sean Mannion : “He’s come in and he’s very clear, giving good direction. You can definitely see the vision. Able to answer all my questions. Very instructive. Very helpful. So it’s been a very enjoyable journey so far.” (Berman)

likes the direction under new OC : “He’s come in and he’s very clear, giving good direction. You can definitely see the vision. Able to answer all my questions. Very instructive. Very helpful. So it’s been a very enjoyable journey so far.” (Berman) Hurts is excited about the new offensive changes: “It’s a different leader, different coordinator, different philosophical approach. It’s exciting. It’s exciting to learn a new brand of football and just grow.” (Berman)

The signal caller wants to continue to refine his game and acknowledged the challenges in doing so with constant schematic changes: “I do want to become an expert at the position. I do want to grow in the position. That’s obviously hard to do when it’s always changing. But that’s not going to stop me from trying to be the best I can be. I’m just trying to grow and take in the coaching.” (Berman)

Giants

The Giants moved up in the draft to grab WR Malachi Fields in the third round, who will get extended chances as Malik Nabers and Darius Slayton recover from injuries. One NFL personnel executive said scouts couldn’t help but notice Fields’ gritty and willing play style when evaluating Notre Dame RBs Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price during the pre-draft process.

“When NFL scouts were falling in love with Love and Price, the smart ones were also taking notice of the guy wearing No. 0 doing the dirty work to help make those plays happen,” the NFL personnel executive said, via Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com. “That’s the value of Malachi Fields the real ones see.”

Fields takes pride in his run blocking and feels he owes it to the running backs who often have to step up in pass protection.

“I definitely think I was someone who always wanted to be a part of going and getting a block, covering up a guy in the backfield,” Fields said. “Those dudes do the same thing in pass protection. They pick up the blitzing linebackers and stick their nose in there. I can only return the favor when they have the ball in their hands.”