Packers Expected To Host Georgia EDGE Mykel Williams For Pre-Draft Visit

According to Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network, the Green Bay Packers are expected to host Georgia EDGE Mykel Williams for a top-30 pre-draft visit.

Williams is considered to be one of the top edge rusher prospects in the 2025 draft class and is likely to be an early-to-mid-round pick next month. Williams offers a lot of upside at a premium position based on his athleticism and limited workload in college.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein compares him to Bills DE Gregory Rousseau.

During his three-year college career at Georgia, Williams appeared in 40 games and recorded 14 sacks, 41 tackles, 23 tackles for a loss, three forced fumbles, a recovery and four pass defenses.