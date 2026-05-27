Josh Jacobs Released From Jail, No Formal Charges Yet As DA Reviews Evidence

Packers RB Josh Jacobs was released from jail on Wednesday after being booked on Tuesday on five domestic violence charges, including a felony strangulation charge.

The Brown County district attorney released a statement saying it was reviewing additional evidence before deciding whether to formally move forward with the charges against Jacobs.

Josh Jacobs is being released from jail. The Brown County DA’s office isn’t ready to make a formal charging decision after reviewing available evidence. They have reason to believe additional evidence may exist that would impact whether/what criminal charges are appropriate. pic.twitter.com/Ueu2NLQe7s — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) May 27, 2026

Jacobs turned himself in to police on Tuesday after the incident on Saturday that precipitated the charges.

The Packers and the NFL both issued statements saying they were aware of the situation and monitoring things. Jacobs’ lawyers issued a statement denying the charges.

Even if there are no charges, Jacobs could be subject to the league’s personal conduct policy, although the NFL investigation would rely heavily on whatever comes out of the formal legal process. The league will not interfere with the courts and will wait for that process to conclude before beginning its investigation.

Jacobs, 28, was selected with the No. 24 overall pick by the Raiders out of Alabama in 2019. He later agreed to a four-year, $11,933,394 rookie contract that included a $6,698,832 signing bonus.

Las Vegas declined Jacobs’ fifth-year options ahead of the 2022 season, which set him up to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023. The team then used the franchise tag on Jacobs worth $10.09 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season. However, the two sides agreed to an amended one-year deal after Jacobs held out during training camp.

He signed a four-year, $48 million contract with the Packers as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2025, Jacobs appeared in 15 games for the Packers and recorded 234 rushing attempts for 929 yards (4.0 YPC) and 13 touchdowns, to go along with 36 receptions on 44 targets for 282 yards (7.8 YPC) and one touchdown.

We’ll provide more information on Jacobs as the news becomes available.