Baker Mayfield Says Extension Talks Are Ongoing But ‘Not Anywhere Close’

Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield is entering the final year of his three-year, $100 million contract without an extension so far.

Appearing at his youth football camp on Friday, Mayfield was asked about where things stand in contract negotiations. He said talks are ongoing but they aren’t anywhere close. Regardless, Mayfield will continue showing up as the same leader everyday with or without a deal.

“Contract stuff is happening, it’s starting, the talks and whatnot, but not anywhere close to what we were thinking,” Mayfield said, via Rick Stroud. “I’d love to be here long term, and as of right now, that’s not exactly the case. But I’m under contract for 2026, so guys in that locker room, the staff know that I’m still gonna be me. I’m still gonna do everything I can to help this team win a Super Bowl, and to me that’s the priority. Everything else will take care of itself.”

Mayfield said if they don’t get a deal done before training camp, he will play out the last year of his deal and re-visit talks after the season. He “obviously” would love to remain in Tampa Bay long term.

“Obviously, yes, I would love to have a long-term deal done, but they know my deadline… soon as training camp starts, we’re not doing any contract stuff. It’s all ball, so it’s not up to me when that gets done by, but hopefully before that, if not, were’ still gonna have a good year.”

Earlier this offseason, Tampa Bay owner Joel Glazer said “it wouldn’t hurt” to give Mayfield a long-term deal because of his success with the team and the market at the position.

Mayfield, 31, was drafted by the Browns with the No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma in 2018. He played out the fourth year of a four-year, $32.68 million rookie deal that included a $21.85 million signing bonus.

The Browns exercised Mayfield’s fifth-year option, which would have cost Cleveland $18.858 million fully guaranteed in 2022. However, Cleveland traded Mayfield to the Panthers in exchange for a conditional 2024 fourth-round draft pick.

Cleveland agreed to cover $10.5 million of Mayfield’s salary, with the Panthers paying out the rest. However, Carolina cut Mayfield during the season, and he was claimed off waivers by the Rams, finishing out his contract in Los Angeles.

Mayfield signed a one-year deal with Tampa Bay worth up to $8.5 million for the 2023 season before signing a three-year, $100 million contract with the Buccaneers in 2024.

Tampa Bay added $30 million in guarantees to Mayfield’s contract for the 2026 season.

In 2025, Mayfield appeared in all 17 games for the Buccaneers and completed 63.2 percent of his pass attempts for 3,693 yards, 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, along with 55 carries for 382 yards rushing and another touchdown.

We’ll have more on Mayfield as the news is available.