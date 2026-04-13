Bucs Owner Says It Wouldn’t Hurt To Give Baker Mayfield Big Extension

Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield is entering the final year of his contract in 2026 after having a successful first two years of his three-year, $100 million contract.

Earlier this offseason, Jeff Howe reported Tampa Bay is open to extension talks with Mayfield. Howe thinks Mayfield’s representatives will push for a deal in the range of $50 million per year, as his last deal averaged $33.3 million per year and the top 10 quarterbacks are all getting at least $50 million per season.

Buccaneers owner Joel Glazer didn’t sound like he’d have any issue giving Mayfield the type of money he’s asking for. Because of the significance of the position and the team’s success over Mayfield’s tenure, Glazer said it wouldn’t hurt to write the check to keep Mayfield around.

“Obviously the quarterback is the highest paid position on the team, rightfully so,” Glazer said, via Matt Matera of PewterReport.com. “That means that it’s going good, so if the quarterback’s making top money, then your team is probably doing well and the quarterback’s performing well. That’s obviously a key component to success. That doesn’t hurt at all to write that check, it’s something that all the teams do when you have good quarterbacks.”

“He’s gone above and beyond anything we could’ve asked or hoped for Baker. Everybody loves him, performs, gives 250 percent when he’s on that field and that’s all you can ask for.”

Mayfield, 30, was drafted by the Browns with the No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma in 2018. He played out the fourth year of a four-year, $32.68 million rookie deal that included a $21.85 million signing bonus.

The Browns exercised Mayfield’s fifth-year option, which would have cost Cleveland $18.858 million fully guaranteed in 2022. However, Cleveland traded Mayfield to the Panthers in exchange for a conditional 2024 fourth-round draft pick.

Cleveland agreed to cover $10.5 million of Mayfield’s salary, with the Panthers paying out the rest. However, Carolina cut Mayfield during the season, and he was claimed off waivers by the Rams, finishing out his contract in Los Angeles.

Mayfield signed a one-year deal with Tampa Bay worth up to $8.5 million for the 2023 season before signing a three-year, $100 million contract with the Buccaneers in 2024.

Tampa Bay added $30 million in guarantees to Mayfield’s contract for the 2026 season.

In 2025, Mayfield appeared in all 17 games for the Buccaneers and completed 63.2 percent of his pass attempts for 3,693 yards, 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, along with 55 carries for 382 yards rushing and another touchdown.

We’ll have more on Mayfield as the news is available.