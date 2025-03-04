2025 NFL Trades Tracker

By
Nate Bouda
-

Track every deal as it happens with the most up-to-date and official 2025 NFL trades. We will be updating our 2024 NFL Trade Tracker regularly with every completed deal.

2025 NFL Trades

 

Team Acquired Team Acquired
CHI OL Jonah Jackson LAR 2025 Rd. 6
WAS WR Deebo Samuel SF 2025 Rd. 5

