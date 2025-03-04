2025 NFL Trades Tracker

Track every deal as it happens with the most up-to-date and official 2025 NFL trades. We will be updating our 2024 NFL Trade Tracker regularly with every completed deal.
Bookmark this page for easy access and never miss a trade!
2025 NFL Trades
|Team
|Acquired
|Team
|Acquired
|CHI
|OL Jonah Jackson
|LAR
|2025 Rd. 6
|WAS
|WR Deebo Samuel
|SF
|2025 Rd. 5
