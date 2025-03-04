2025 NFL Trades Tracker

Track every deal as it happens with the most up-to-date and official 2025 NFL trades. We will be updating our 2024 NFL Trade Tracker regularly with every completed deal.

Bookmark this page for easy access and never miss a trade!

2025 NFL Trades

Team Acquired Team Acquired CHI OL Jonah Jackson LAR 2025 Rd. 6 WAS WR Deebo Samuel SF 2025 Rd. 5