2026 Undrafted Free Agent Guarantees

Undrafted free agents sign standard three-year contracts that are worth whatever the minimum salary is in those years. In 2026, the standard UDFA deal is worth $3.1 million. However, teams are permitted to offer guarantees to aid their recruitment efforts in signing these players after the draft.

Like most contracts, typically guaranteed money for UDFAs comes in the form of either a signing bonus or a salary guarantee. Teams are restricted by a hard cap on the total amount of signing bonus cash they can offer to UDFAs. This year, that number was around $200,000.

There is no restriction on how much salary teams can guarantee but typically you’ll see teams go for a few hundred thousand at the high end because that’s equal to what a rookie would make for a year on the practice squad. This money is also subject to offsets, which means if a player ends up on a practice squad for another team after his first squad cuts him, the first organization will get a credit for that money back on the salary cap.

Guarantees don’t guarantee an undrafted rookie a spot on the roster but they do tell us which players had a competitive market in post-draft free agency and which players the team has somewhat high initial expectations for. There are UDFAs who play important roles each and every season. For more on potential UDFA standouts from the 2026 class, check out our One UDFA To Watch From Every Team feature.

Here’s how the whole class stacks up. Data compiled from Over The Cap.

Player Total Guaranteed Signing Bonus Base Guarantee Total Value Chargers LT Isaiah World $534,000 $19,000 $515,000 $3,119,000 Broncos LB Taurean York $325,000 $25,000 $300,000 $3,125,000 Browns EDGE Logan Fano $310,000 $35,000 $275,000 $3,135,000 Chargers EDGE Nadame Tucker $287,500 $40,000 $247,500 $3,140,000 Cardinals WR Harrison Wallace III $287,500 $40,000 $247,500 $3,140,000 Colts LB West Weeks $286,500 $39,000 $247,500 $3,139,000 Giants CB Thaddeus Dixon $282,500 $35,000 $247,500 $3,135,000 Giants LT Ryan Schernecke $282,500 $35,000 $247,500 $3,135,000 Texans LT James Neal III $277,500 $30,000 $247,500 $3,130,000 Saints RT Alex Wollschlaeger $277,500 $30,000 $247,500 $3,130,000 49ers WR Will Pauling $277,500 $30,000 $247,500 $3,130,000 49ers IDL James Thompson Jr. $277,500 $30,000 $247,500 $3,130,000 Bears RG Caden Barnett $277,500 $30,000 $247,500 $3,130,000 Dolphins IDL Rene Konga $277,500 $30,000 $247,500 $3,130,000 Jaguars EDGE Bryan Thomas Jr. $277,500 $30,000 $247,500 $3,130,000 Jaguars RB J’Mari Taylor $277,500 $30,000 $247,500 $3,130,000 Buccaneers RT Paul Rubelt $277,500 $30,000 $247,500 $3,130,000 49ers TE Khalil Dinkins $275,000 $27,500 $247,500 $3,127,500 Browns EDGE Khordae Sydnor $275,000 $27,500 $247,500 $3,127,500 Panthers IDL Aaron Hall $272,500 $25,000 $247,500 $3,125,000 Colts S Austin Brown $272,500 $25,000 $247,500 $3,125,000 Saints RT Alan Herron $272,500 $25,000 $247,500 $3,125,000 Panthers CB DeVonta Smith $272,500 $25,000 $247,500 $3,125,000 Chiefs WR Jeff Caldwell $272,500 $25,000 $247,500 $3,125,000 Titans WR Hank Beatty $272,500 $25,000 $247,500 $3,125,000

49ers IDL Bryson Eason $272,500 $25,000 $247,500 $3,125,000 Buccaneers QB Jalon Daniels $272,500 $25,000 $247,500 $3,125,000 Eagles S Kapena Gushiken $272,500 $25,000 $247,500 $3,125,000 Colts IDL Cameron Ball $272,500 $25,000 $247,500 $3,125,000 Raiders WR Corey Rucker $272,500 $25,000 $247,500 $3,125,000 Cardinals CB Elijah Culp $272,500 $25,000 $247,500 $3,125,000 Eagles EDGE Joshua Weru $272,500 $25,000 $247,500 $3,125,000 Raiders EDGE Cian Slone $272,500 $25,000 $247,500 $3,125,000 Patriots RB Myles Montgomery $272,500 $25,000 $247,500 $3,125,000 Vikings WR Dillon Bell $272,500 $25,000 $247,500 $3,125,000 Commanders TE Quentin Moore $270,000 $20,000 $250,000 $3,120,000 Seahawks EDGE Aidan Hubbard $267,500 $20,000 $247,500 $3,120,000 Patriots CB Channing Canada $267,500 $20,000 $247,500 $3,120,000 Raiders WR Chase Roberts $267,500 $20,000 $247,500 $3,120,000 Chargers CB Avery Smith $267,500 $20,000 $247,500 $3,120,000 Chiefs LG Josh Thompson $267,500 $20,000 $247,500 $3,120,000 Chiefs S DeShon Singleton $267,500 $20,000 $247,500 $3,120,000 Chiefs CB Bryce Phillips $267,500 $20,000 $247,500 $3,120,000 Chiefs C Pete Nygra $267,500 $20,000 $247,500 $3,120,000 Texans RB Noah Whittington $267,500 $20,000 $247,500 $3,120,000 Chiefs TE John Michael Gyllenborg $267,500 $20,000 $247,500 $3,120,000 Chiefs S Xavier Nwankpa $267,500 $20,000 $247,500 $3,120,000 Chiefs EDGE Vincent Anthony $267,500 $20,000 $247,500 $3,120,000 Titans RT Aamil Wagner $267,500 $20,000 $247,500 $3,120,000 Titans S Bishop Fitzgerald $267,500 $20,000 $247,500 $3,120,000

Bears RT Mason Murphy $267,500 $20,000 $247,500 $3,120,000 Saints EDGE Michael Heldman $267,500 $20,000 $247,500 $3,120,000 Lions LB Erick Hunter $267,500 $25,000 $242,500 $3,125,000 Cardinals LB Cameron Robertson $265,000 $20,000 $245,000 $3,120,000 Broncos RT Tyler Miller $265,000 $20,000 $245,000 $3,120,000 Broncos EDGE Dasan McCullough $265,000 $20,000 $245,000 $3,120,000 Commanders IDL Jeffrey M’ba $265,000 $20,000 $245,000 $3,120,000 Chargers LB Lander Barton $264,500 $17,000 $247,500 $3,117,000 Packers EDGE Nyjalik Kelly $262,500 $15,000 $247,500 $3,115,000 Vikings LT Tristan Leigh $262,500 $15,000 $247,500 $3,115,000 Falcons WR Vinny Anthony II $262,500 $15,000 $247,500 $3,115,000 Falcons LG Kam Dewberry $262,500 $15,000 $247,500 $3,115,000 Falcons QB Jack Strand $262,500 $15,000 $247,500 $3,115,000 Panthers LT Isaia Glass $262,500 $15,000 $247,500 $3,115,000 Jets WR Caullin Lacy $262,500 $15,000 $247,500 $3,115,000 Texans CB Collin Wright $262,500 $25,000 $237,500 $3,125,000 Jaguars IDL T.J. Bollers $257,500 $10,000 $247,500 $3,110,000 Vikings IDL Monkell Goodwine $257,500 $10,000 $247,500 $3,110,000 Patriots WR Kyle Dixon $252,500 $17,500 $235,000 $3,117,500 Buccaneers WR Eric Rivers $250,000 $25,000 $225,000 $3,125,000 Jaguars LG Garrett DiGiorgio $247,500 $0 $247,500 $3,100,000 Jaguars QB Joey Aguilar $247,500 $0 $247,500 $3,100,000 Bears IDL Jayden Loving $245,000 $20,000 $225,000 $3,120,000 Panthers CB Cam Miller $245,000 $20,000 $225,000 $3,120,000 Colts C Geno VanDeMark $240,000 $30,000 $210,000 $3,130,000

Falcons RB Cash Jones $235,000 $15,000 $220,000 $3,115,000 Jaguars S Devin Neal $231,000 $21,000 $210,000 $3,121,000 Falcons C James Brockermeyer $230,000 $30,000 $200,000 $3,130,000 Raiders RB Roman Hemby $220,000 $20,000 $200,000 $3,120,000 Texans WR Jalen Walthall $220,000 $20,000 $200,000 $3,120,000 Bears S Skyler Thomas $220,000 $20,000 $200,000 $3,120,000 Commanders RB Robert Henry Jr. $220,000 $20,000 $200,000 $3,120,000 Packers LG Dillon Wade $215,000 $15,000 $200,000 $3,115,000 Packers LG Josh Gesky $215,000 $15,000 $200,000 $3,115,000 Packers WR J. Michael Sturdivant $215,000 $15,000 $200,000 $3,115,000 Jaguars IDL Jalen Hunt $215,000 $15,000 $200,000 $3,115,000 Cardinals IDL Damonic Williams $215,000 $40,000 $175,000 $3,140,000 Panthers QB Haynes King $210,000 $10,000 $200,000 $3,110,000 Bears QB Miller Moss $210,000 $10,000 $200,000 $3,110,000 Jaguars RG Jimto Obidegwu $210,000 $10,000 $200,000 $3,110,000 Colts LT Nolan Rucci $210,000 $20,000 $190,000 $3,120,000 Lions IDL Aidan Keanaaina $200,000 $20,000 $180,000 $3,120,000 Cowboys TE D.J. Rogers $200,000 $25,000 $175,000 $3,125,000 Cowboys TE Michael Trigg $200,000 $25,000 $175,000 $3,125,000 Texans RT Sam Hagen $195,000 $20,000 $175,000 $3,120,000 Texans CB Stephen Hall $190,000 $15,000 $175,000 $3,115,000 Colts LB Devin Veresuk $185,000 $10,000 $175,000 $3,110,000 Chiefs CB Zelmar Vedder $185,000 $10,000 $175,000 $3,110,000 Chiefs CB D’Arco Perkins-McAllister $175,000 $0 $175,000 $3,100,000 Titans WR Tyren Montgomery $175,000 $15,000 $160,000 $3,115,000

Dolphins EDGE Mason Reiger $175,000 $25,000 $150,000 $3,125,000 Saints TE Cody Hardy $170,000 $20,000 $150,000 $3,120,000 Raiders RG Justin Pickett $170,000 $20,000 $150,000 $3,120,000 Packers LB T.J. Quinn $165,000 $15,000 $150,000 $3,115,000 Browns RB Davon Booth $165,000 $15,000 $150,000 $3,115,000 Texans EDGE Sebastian Harsh $165,000 $15,000 $150,000 $3,115,000 Titans CB Latrell McCutchin Sr. $165,000 $15,000 $150,000 $3,115,000 Patriots TE Tanner Arkin $162,500 $17,500 $145,000 $3,117,500 Vikings S Jacob Thomas $160,000 $10,000 $150,000 $3,110,000 Jaguars CB Devon Marshall $160,000 $10,000 $150,000 $3,110,000 Texans IDL Dominic Bailey $160,000 $10,000 $150,000 $3,110,000 Chiefs LB Wesley Bissainthe $160,000 $10,000 $150,000 $3,110,000 Titans CB Jalen McMurray $150,000 $20,000 $130,000 $3,120,000 Bears RB Coleman Bennett $145,000 $20,000 $125,000 $3,120,000 Panthers RT Albert Reese IV $145,000 $20,000 $125,000 $3,120,000 Giants K Dominic Zvada $145,000 $25,000 $120,000 $3,125,000 Broncos LT Gavin Ortega $142,500 $7,500 $135,000 $3,107,500 Titans LT Rasheed Miller $140,000 $10,000 $130,000 $3,110,000 Titans LB Mani Powell $140,000 $15,000 $125,000 $3,115,000 Commanders LG Tanoa Togiai $140,000 $15,000 $125,000 $3,115,000 Falcons CB Malcolm DeWalt IV $140,000 $20,000 $120,000 $3,120,000 Bears WR Omari Kelly $135,000 $10,000 $125,000 $3,110,000 Falcons IDL Carlos Allen Jr. $133,750 $10,000 $123,750 $3,110,000 Browns CB Nate Evans $130,000 $15,000 $115,000 $3,115,000 Colts EDGE Mitchell Melton $130,000 $20,000 $110,000 $3,120,000

Giants IDL Anquin Barnes $130,000 $30,000 $100,000 $3,130,000 Cardinals TE Jameson Geers $125,000 $15,000 $110,000 $3,115,000 Colts TE Carson Towt $120,000 $10,000 $110,000 $3,110,000 Jaguars WR Michael Wortham $120,000 $10,000 $110,000 $3,110,000 Jaguars WR Trebor Pena $120,000 $20,000 $100,000 $3,120,000 Raiders RT Isaiah Jatta $120,000 $20,000 $100,000 $3,120,000 Titans LB Sean Brown $120,000 $20,000 $100,000 $3,120,000 Bears C Jaren Kump $115,000 $1,500 $113,500 $3,101,500 Buccaneers EDGE Jack Pyburn $115,000 $15,000 $100,000 $3,115,000 Falcons WR Le’Meke Brockington $115,000 $15,000 $100,000 $3,115,000 Panthers CB Jaylon Guilbeau $115,000 $15,000 $100,000 $3,115,000 Falcons LT Riley Mahlman $115,000 $15,000 $100,000 $3,115,000 Giants RB Damon Bankstone $115,000 $15,000 $100,000 $3,115,000 Raiders IDL Gary Smith III $115,000 $15,000 $100,000 $3,115,000 Cardinals S Wydett Williams Jr. $110,000 $10,000 $100,000 $3,110,000 Bears LS Beau Gardner $110,000 $10,000 $100,000 $3,110,000 Texans WR Daniel Sobkowicz $110,000 $10,000 $100,000 $3,110,000 Broncos CB Ahmari Harvey $110,000 $10,000 $100,000 $3,110,000 Raiders LS Tyler Duzansky $110,000 $10,000 $100,000 $3,110,000 Cowboys WR Jordan Hudson $105,000 $15,000 $90,000 $3,115,000 Cowboys WR Camden Brown $105,000 $15,000 $90,000 $3,115,000 Chiefs RB E.J. Smith $100,000 $0 $100,000 $3,100,000 Broncos CB Brent Austin $100,000 $20,000 $80,000 $3,120,000 Browns IDL Bernard Gooden $95,000 $10,000 $85,000 $3,110,000 Titans LB Shad Banks Jr. $90,000 $10,000 $80,000 $3,110,000

Vikings P Brett Thorson $90,000 $15,000 $75,000 $3,115,000 Saints RB C.J. Donaldson $90,000 $20,000 $70,000 $3,120,000 Raiders S Tanner Wall $88,000 $18,000 $70,000 $3,118,000 Chiefs WR Omari Evans $85,000 $5,000 $80,000 $3,105,000 Patriots LG Jacob Rizy $85,000 $10,000 $75,000 $3,110,000 Vikings C Delby Lemieux $82,500 $7,500 $75,000 $3,107,500 Eagles S Tucker Large $80,000 $0 $80,000 $3,100,000 Chiefs IDL Damon Payne Jr. $80,000 $5,000 $75,000 $3,105,000 Broncos WR Joseph Manjack $80,000 $10,000 $70,000 $3,110,000 Chiefs RB Jaydn Ott $75,000 $0 $75,000 $3,100,000 Texans P Jack Stonehouse $75,000 $15,000 $60,000 $3,115,000 Raiders LB Xavian Sorey Jr. $70,000 $10,000 $60,000 $3,110,000 Bears TE Hayden Large $67,500 $7,500 $60,000 $3,107,500 Jaguars CB Preston Hodge $67,500 $10,000 $57,500 $3,110,000 Vikings CB Marcus Allen $65,000 $15,000 $50,000 $3,115,000 Seahawks EDGE Marvin Jones Jr. $65,000 $15,000 $50,000 $3,115,000 Texans RB Joshua Pitsenberger $62,000 $12,000 $50,000 $3,112,000 Dolphins WR Donaven McCulley $60,000 $10,000 $50,000 $3,110,000 Vikings WR Luke Wysong $60,000 $10,000 $50,000 $3,110,000 49ers S Jalen Stroman $60,000 $10,000 $50,000 $3,110,000 Chiefs IDL Cole Brevard $60,000 $10,000 $50,000 $3,110,000 Browns EDGE Tyreak Sapp $60,000 $25,000 $35,000 $3,125,000 Ravens IDL Aaron Graves $60,000 $35,000 $25,000 $3,135,000 Browns P Wes Pahl $55,000 $5,000 $50,000 $3,105,000 Browns RG Izavion Miller $55,000 $5,000 $50,000 $3,105,000

Cardinals C Ka’ena Decambra $55,000 $5,000 $50,000 $3,105,000 Browns WR Kole Wilson $55,000 $5,000 $50,000 $3,105,000 Vikings RG Tomas Rimac $55,000 $5,000 $50,000 $3,105,000 Saints IDL Keeshawn Silver $55,000 $25,000 $30,000 $3,125,000 Cowboys IDL Kelvin Gilliam $50,000 $5,000 $45,000 $3,105,000 Cowboys IDL Tommy Dunn $50,000 $5,000 $45,000 $3,105,000 Cowboys LB Langston Patterson $50,000 $5,000 $45,000 $3,105,000 Cowboys RB Dominic Richardson $50,000 $5,000 $45,000 $3,105,000 Vikings LB Keli Lawson $50,000 $10,000 $40,000 $3,110,000 Broncos WR Cam Ross $50,000 $10,000 $40,000 $3,110,000 Bills LT Bruno Fina $50,000 $15,000 $35,000 $3,115,000 Eagles TE Dae’Quan Wright $50,000 $25,000 $25,000 $3,125,000 Eagles S Maximum Pulley $50,000 $25,000 $25,000 $3,125,000 Ravens S Silas Walters $50,000 $25,000 $25,000 $3,125,000 Bengals LT Christian Jones $50,000 $50,000 $0 $3,150,000 49ers EDGE Mikail Kamara $50,000 $0 $50,000 $3,100,000 Bills IDL Kody Huisman $45,000 $20,000 $25,000 $3,120,000 Bills WR Max Tomczak $45,000 $30,000 $15,000 $3,130,000 Rams TE Dan Villari $45,000 $45,000 $0 $3,145,000 Patriots WR Cameron Dorner $40,000 $10,000 $30,000 $3,110,000 Seahawks IDL Uso Seumalo $40,000 $10,000 $30,000 $3,110,000 Browns CB DeCarlos Nicholson $40,000 $15,000 $25,000 $3,115,000 Ravens LT Diego Pounds $40,000 $25,000 $15,000 $3,125,000 Dolphins C Jim Bonifas $35,000 $10,000 $25,000 $3,110,000 Patriots WR Nick DeGennaro $35,000 $10,000 $25,000 $3,110,000

Broncos S Parker Robertson $35,000 $10,000 $25,000 $3,110,000 Chargers WR Devonte Ross $35,000 $10,000 $25,000 $3,110,000 Chargers CB Jerry Wilson $35,000 $15,000 $20,000 $3,115,000 Titans CB Jeadyn Lukus $30,000 $5,000 $25,000 $3,105,000 Broncos WR Kolbe Katsis $30,000 $5,000 $25,000 $3,105,000 Chargers WR Sincere Brown $30,000 $10,000 $20,000 $3,110,000 Broncos WR Dane Key $30,000 $10,000 $20,000 $3,110,000 Saints CB DaShawn Jones $30,000 $15,000 $15,000 $3,115,000 Saints IDL Jay’Viar Suggs $30,000 $20,000 $10,000 $3,120,000 Steelers IDL Kevin Jobity Jr. $30,000 $30,000 $0 $3,130,000 Broncos LS Luke Basso $27,500 $7,500 $20,000 $3,107,500 Vikings WR Shaleak Knotts $25,000 $0 $25,000 $3,100,000 Vikings WR Marcus Sanders Jr. $25,000 $0 $25,000 $3,100,000 Browns RB T.J. Harden $25,000 $0 $25,000 $3,100,000 Raiders K Kansei Matsuzawa $25,000 $10,000 $15,000 $3,110,000 Steelers CB Devan Boykin $25,000 $25,000 $0 $3,125,000 Steelers TE Lake McRee $25,000 $25,000 $0 $3,125,000 Jets CB Mory Bamba $21,250 $7,500 $13,750 $3,107,500 Bills LB Theron Gaines $20,000 $20,000 $0 $3,120,000 Bills EDGE Cade Denhoff $20,000 $20,000 $0 $3,120,000 Colts LB Tahj Chambers $20,000 $10,000 $10,000 $3,110,000 Raiders WR E.J. Williams Jr. $20,000 $10,000 $10,000 $3,110,000 Saints K Mason Shipley $20,000 $20,000 $0 $3,120,000 Seahawks TE Lance Mason $20,000 $20,000 $0 $3,120,000 Bengals RT Corey Robinson II $20,000 $20,000 $0 $3,120,000

Bengals S Isaiah Nwokobia $20,000 $20,000 $0 $3,120,000 Eagles RG Jaeden Roberts $20,000 $20,000 $0 $3,120,000 Eagles LS Rocco Underwood $20,000 $20,000 $0 $3,120,000 Ravens EDGE Ethan Burke $20,000 $20,000 $0 $3,120,000 Raiders CB Caleb Offord $19,000 $7,000 $12,000 $3,107,000 Jets WR Malik McClain $18,750 $5,000 $13,750 $3,105,000 Bills FB Jackson Acker $17,000 $17,000 $0 $3,117,000 Raiders S Devin Lafayette $16,000 $5,000 $11,000 $3,105,000 Chiefs IDL Anthony Dunn $15,000 $0 $15,000 $3,100,000 Dolphins QB Mark Gronowski $15,000 $5,000 $10,000 $3,105,000 Ravens CB Lardarius Webb Jr. $15,000 $10,000 $5,000 $3,110,000 Bills WR Ja’Mori Maclin $15,000 $15,000 $0 $3,115,000 Bills CB Jordan Dunbar $15,000 $15,000 $0 $3,115,000 Bills RB Desmond Reid $15,000 $15,000 $0 $3,115,000 Packers RG Dylan Barrett $15,000 $15,000 $0 $3,115,000 Packers RB Jaden Nixon $15,000 $15,000 $0 $3,115,000 Panthers WR Kobe Prentice $15,000 $15,000 $0 $3,115,000 Saints CB Jeremiah McLendon $15,000 $15,000 $0 $3,115,000 Bengals LB Jack Dingle $15,000 $15,000 $0 $3,115,000 Packers TE R.J. Maryland $15,000 $15,000 $0 $3,115,000 Bengals TE Josh Kattus $15,000 $15,000 $0 $3,115,000 Ravens LB Reid Williford $15,000 $15,000 $0 $3,115,000 Ravens LB Dominic DeLuca $15,000 $15,000 $0 $3,115,000 Bengals RB Kentrel Bullock $15,000 $15,000 $0 $3,115,000 Bengals CB Ceyair Wright $15,000 $15,000 $0 $3,115,000

Bengals LB Eric Gentry $15,000 $15,000 $0 $3,115,000 Rams RG Chad Lindberg $15,000 $15,000 $0 $3,115,000 Colts WR Sahmir Hagans $15,000 $15,000 $0 $3,115,000 Jaguars WR Ben Patterson $15,000 $15,000 $0 $3,115,000 Chargers TE Evan Svoboda $13,000 $13,000 $0 $3,113,000 Bills RT Da’Metrius Weatherspoon $12,000 $12,000 $0 $3,112,000 Jaguars TE Ethan Conner $12,000 $12,000 $0 $3,112,000 Chargers TE Jerand Bradley $12,000 $12,000 $0 $3,112,000 Chargers IDL Jahmeer Carter $10,000 $0 $10,000 $3,100,000 Texans WR Treyvhon Saunders $10,000 $5,000 $5,000 $3,105,000 Jets LB Kendrick Blackshire $10,000 $5,000 $5,000 $3,105,000 Bills CB Kani Walker $10,000 $10,000 $0 $3,110,000 Eagles LB Deontae Lawson $10,000 $10,000 $0 $3,110,000 Saints WR Damien Alford $10,000 $10,000 $0 $3,110,000 Panthers EDGE Isaiah Smith $10,000 $10,000 $0 $3,110,000 Panthers IDL Parker Peterson $10,000 $10,000 $0 $3,110,000 Giants LS Ben Mann $10,000 $10,000 $0 $3,110,000 Jaguars WR Brady Boyd $10,000 $10,000 $0 $3,110,000 Packers S Murvin Kenion II $10,000 $10,000 $0 $3,110,000 Ravens RB Elijah Tau-Tolliver $10,000 $10,000 $0 $3,110,000 Falcons TE Jack Velling $10,000 $10,000 $0 $3,110,000 Colts WR Raylen Sharpe $10,000 $10,000 $0 $3,110,000 Ravens C Nick Dawkins $10,000 $10,000 $0 $3,110,000 Dolphins EDGE Rodney McGraw $10,000 $10,000 $0 $3,110,000 Bengals WR Dohnte Meyers $10,000 $10,000 $0 $3,110,000

Chargers C Jacob Spomer $10,000 $10,000 $0 $3,110,000 Chargers IDL Jacobian Guillory $10,000 $10,000 $0 $3,110,000 Chargers S Devin Grant $10,000 $10,000 $0 $3,110,000 Bengals WR Noah Thomas $10,000 $10,000 $0 $3,110,000 Chargers IDL Terry Webb $10,000 $10,000 $0 $3,110,000 Chargers RB Greg Desrosiers Jr. $10,000 $10,000 $0 $3,110,000 Colts WR Lincoln Pare $10,000 $10,000 $0 $3,110,000 Raiders QB Jacob Clark $10,000 $10,000 $0 $3,110,000 Seahawks WR Levi Wentz $10,000 $10,000 $0 $3,110,000 Patriots RG Jon’Darius Morgan $10,000 $10,000 $0 $3,110,000 Bears CB KC Eziomume $9,000 $9,000 $0 $3,109,000 Rams IDL Payton Zdroik $9,000 $9,000 $0 $3,109,000 Chargers S Noah Avinger $8,000 $8,000 $0 $3,108,000 Patriots CB Kenneth Harris $7,500 $7,500 $0 $3,107,500 Ravens WR Octavian Smith $7,500 $7,500 $0 $3,107,500 Ravens TE Tyler Pezza $7,500 $7,500 $0 $3,107,500 Ravens RB Dontae McMillan $7,500 $7,500 $0 $3,107,500 Ravens WR Cortez Braham $7,500 $7,500 $0 $3,107,500 Bears K Gabriel Plascenia $5,000 $5,000 $0 $3,105,000 Bengals LG Liam Brown $5,000 $5,000 $0 $3,105,000 Ravens IDL Dion Wilson, Jr. $5,000 $5,000 $0 $3,105,000 Eagles LB Isiah King $5,000 $5,000 $0 $3,105,000 Dolphins RB Anthony Hankerson $5,000 $5,000 $0 $3,105,000 Dolphins IDL Kahlil Saunders $5,000 $5,000 $0 $3,105,000 Chargers CB Rodney Shelley $5,000 $5,000 $0 $3,105,000

Rams CB Al’Zillion Hamilton $5,000 $5,000 $0 $3,105,000 Dolphins S Louis Moore $5,000 $5,000 $0 $3,105,000 Browns S Zion Washington $5,000 $5,000 $0 $3,105,000 Ravens CB Matthew McDoom $5,000 $5,000 $0 $3,105,000 Colts RB Jordon Vaughn $5,000 $5,000 $0 $3,105,000 Jets TE Chase Curtis $5,000 $5,000 $0 $3,105,000 Packers QB Kyron Drones $5,000 $5,000 $0 $3,105,000 Jets RB Sam Scott $5,000 $5,000 $0 $3,105,000 Falcons WR Keelan Marion $5,000 $5,000 $0 $3,105,000 Jets RT Xavier Hill $5,000 $5,000 $0 $3,105,000 Falcons EDGE CJ Nunnally $4,000 $4,000 $0 $3,104,000 Jaguars WR Alex Bullock $3,000 $3,000 $0 $3,103,000 Cowboys IDL DJ Withers $3,000 $3,000 $0 $3,103,000 Cowboys LT Shiyazh Pete $3,000 $3,000 $0 $3,103,000 Bills WR Gabriel Benyard $2,500 $2,500 $0 $3,102,500 Giants IDL Ben Barten $2,500 $2,500 $0 $3,102,500 Vikings EDGE Arden Walker $2,000 $2,000 $0 $3,102,000 Dolphins LT Kevin Cline $2,000 $2,000 $0 $3,102,000 Bengals RB Jamal Haynes $1,000 $1,000 $0 $3,101,000 Vikings EDGE Cam’Ron Stewart $1,000 $1,000 $0 $3,101,000 Jets LS Garrison Grimes $1,000 $1,000 $0 $3,101,000 Falcons LS Phil Florenzo $1,000 $1,000 $0 $3,101,000 Raiders S Devyn Perkins $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000 Commanders WR Chris Hilton Jr. $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000 Cowboys LG D.J. Wingfield $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000

Commanders CB Fred Davis II $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000 Commanders S Malik Spencer $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000 Vikings LB Jacob Roberts $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000 Commanders K Drew Stevens $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000 Chiefs S Marlen Sewell $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000 Raiders LT Niklas Henning $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000 Broncos CB Paul Manning $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000 Jets EDGE Paschal Ekeji $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000 Chiefs WR Jacob De Jesus $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000 Chiefs IDL Amari McNeill $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000 Raiders LT Kamar Missouri $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000 Chiefs WR Xavier Loyd $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000 Chargers TE Johnny Pascuzzi $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000 Ravens P Luke Elzinga $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000 Raiders LB Christian Thomas $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000 Raiders WR Jonathan Brady $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000 Raiders TE Patrick Gurd $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000 Chiefs LG Kahlil Benson $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000 Commanders WR Jaden Bradley $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000 Bears WR Kyron Hudson $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000 Buccaneers RB Kadarious Calloway $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000 Buccaneers LB Yasir Holmes $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000 Buccaneers WR Dean Patterson $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000 Buccaneers LB Javin Wright $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000 Rams EDGE Wesley Bailey $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000

Rams S Nick Andersen $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000 Rams EDGE Eddie Walls III $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000 Rams CB Dreyden Norwood $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000 Rams RT Bryce Henderson $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000 Rams C Austin Blaske $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000 Rams QB Matthew Caldwell $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000 Buccaneers IDL Deshawn McKnight $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000 Rams RB Dean Connors $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000 Rams CB Nikhai Hill-Green $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000 Rams TE Rohan Jones $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000 Rams IDL Jalen Logan-Redding $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000 Rams IDL Jaxson Moi $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000 Rams LB Darryl Peterson $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000 49ers S Larry Worth III $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000 Cardinals LB Stephen Dix $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000 Chargers WR Mante Morrow $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000 Seahawks WR Rashad Rochelle $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000 Seahawks WR Trayvon Rudolph $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000 Rams CB Nyzier Fourqurean $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000 Colts CB Rob Carter $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000 Buccaneers IDL Josiah Green $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000 Buccaneers S Ja’Qurious Conley $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000 Bears LB Wayne Matthews $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000 Lions EDGE Anthony Lucas $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000 Lions QB Luke Altmyer $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000

Lions EDGE Eric O’Neill $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000 Lions TE Miles Kitselman $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000 Lions CB De’Shawn Rucker $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000 Lions CB Aamaris Brown $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000 Lions IDL Melvin Priestly $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000 Vikings RB Kejon Owens $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000 Vikings CB Tyreek Chappell $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000 Vikings LB Bangally Kamara $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000 Buccaneers TE Kenny Fletcher Jr. $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000 Jaguars EDGE Quindarius Dunnigan $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000 Vikings IDL Smith Vilbert $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000 Falcons LB Daveren Rainer $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000 Saints IDL Zxavian Harris $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000 Texans TE Layne Pryor $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000 Saints WR Brock Rechsteiner $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000 Buccaneers LB Caden Fordham $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000 Buccaneers CB Ayden Garnes $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000 Buccaneers LG Henry Lutovsky $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000 Buccaneers P Aidan Laros $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000 Vikings CB Da’Veawn Armstead $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000 Browns CB Michael Coats Jr. $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000 Patriots LB Khalil Jacobs $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000 Patriots IDL David Blay Jr. $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000 Steelers TE Chamon Metayer $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000 Steelers K Laith Marjan $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000

Steelers S Daylan Carnell $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000 Colts S Wyett Ekeler $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000 Patriots WR Jimmy Kibble $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000 Patriots S Peter Manuma $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000 Steelers C Greg Crippen $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000 Dolphins FB D.J. Herman $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000 Jets RB Chip Trayanum $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000 Jets WR D.T. Sheffield $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000 Ravens S JahQuez Robinson $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000 Jets EDGE Nathan Voorhis $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000 Ravens QB Joe Fagnano $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000 Ravens QB Diego Pavia $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000 Jets LB Jaden Keller $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000 Vikings WR Terrill Davis $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000 Patriots EDGE Xavier Holmes $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000 Colts WR E.J. Horton $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000