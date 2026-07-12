2026 Undrafted Free Agent Guarantees

Undrafted free agents sign standard three-year contracts that are worth whatever the minimum salary is in those years. In 2026, the standard UDFA deal is worth $3.1 million. However, teams are permitted to offer guarantees to aid their recruitment efforts in signing these players after the draft.
Like most contracts, typically guaranteed money for UDFAs comes in the form of either a signing bonus or a salary guarantee. Teams are restricted by a hard cap on the total amount of signing bonus cash they can offer to UDFAs. This year, that number was around $200,000.
There is no restriction on how much salary teams can guarantee but typically you’ll see teams go for a few hundred thousand at the high end because that’s equal to what a rookie would make for a year on the practice squad. This money is also subject to offsets, which means if a player ends up on a practice squad for another team after his first squad cuts him, the first organization will get a credit for that money back on the salary cap.
Guarantees don’t guarantee an undrafted rookie a spot on the roster but they do tell us which players had a competitive market in post-draft free agency and which players the team has somewhat high initial expectations for. There are UDFAs who play important roles each and every season. For more on potential UDFA standouts from the 2026 class, check out our One UDFA To Watch From Every Team feature.
Here’s how the whole class stacks up. Data compiled from Over The Cap.
|Player
|Total Guaranteed
|Signing Bonus
|Base Guarantee
|Total Value
|Chargers LT Isaiah World
|$534,000
|$19,000
|$515,000
|$3,119,000
|Broncos LB Taurean York
|$325,000
|$25,000
|$300,000
|$3,125,000
|Browns EDGE Logan Fano
|$310,000
|$35,000
|$275,000
|$3,135,000
|Chargers EDGE Nadame Tucker
|$287,500
|$40,000
|$247,500
|$3,140,000
|Cardinals WR Harrison Wallace III
|$287,500
|$40,000
|$247,500
|$3,140,000
|Colts LB West Weeks
|$286,500
|$39,000
|$247,500
|$3,139,000
|Giants CB Thaddeus Dixon
|$282,500
|$35,000
|$247,500
|$3,135,000
|Giants LT Ryan Schernecke
|$282,500
|$35,000
|$247,500
|$3,135,000
|Texans LT James Neal III
|$277,500
|$30,000
|$247,500
|$3,130,000
|Saints RT Alex Wollschlaeger
|$277,500
|$30,000
|$247,500
|$3,130,000
|49ers WR Will Pauling
|$277,500
|$30,000
|$247,500
|$3,130,000
|49ers IDL James Thompson Jr.
|$277,500
|$30,000
|$247,500
|$3,130,000
|Bears RG Caden Barnett
|$277,500
|$30,000
|$247,500
|$3,130,000
|Dolphins IDL Rene Konga
|$277,500
|$30,000
|$247,500
|$3,130,000
|Jaguars EDGE Bryan Thomas Jr.
|$277,500
|$30,000
|$247,500
|$3,130,000
|Jaguars RB J’Mari Taylor
|$277,500
|$30,000
|$247,500
|$3,130,000
|Buccaneers RT Paul Rubelt
|$277,500
|$30,000
|$247,500
|$3,130,000
|49ers TE Khalil Dinkins
|$275,000
|$27,500
|$247,500
|$3,127,500
|Browns EDGE Khordae Sydnor
|$275,000
|$27,500
|$247,500
|$3,127,500
|Panthers IDL Aaron Hall
|$272,500
|$25,000
|$247,500
|$3,125,000
|Colts S Austin Brown
|$272,500
|$25,000
|$247,500
|$3,125,000
|Saints RT Alan Herron
|$272,500
|$25,000
|$247,500
|$3,125,000
|Panthers CB DeVonta Smith
|$272,500
|$25,000
|$247,500
|$3,125,000
|Chiefs WR Jeff Caldwell
|$272,500
|$25,000
|$247,500
|$3,125,000
|Titans WR Hank Beatty
|$272,500
|$25,000
|$247,500
|$3,125,000
|49ers IDL Bryson Eason
|$272,500
|$25,000
|$247,500
|$3,125,000
|Buccaneers QB Jalon Daniels
|$272,500
|$25,000
|$247,500
|$3,125,000
|Eagles S Kapena Gushiken
|$272,500
|$25,000
|$247,500
|$3,125,000
|Colts IDL Cameron Ball
|$272,500
|$25,000
|$247,500
|$3,125,000
|Raiders WR Corey Rucker
|$272,500
|$25,000
|$247,500
|$3,125,000
|Cardinals CB Elijah Culp
|$272,500
|$25,000
|$247,500
|$3,125,000
|Eagles EDGE Joshua Weru
|$272,500
|$25,000
|$247,500
|$3,125,000
|Raiders EDGE Cian Slone
|$272,500
|$25,000
|$247,500
|$3,125,000
|Patriots RB Myles Montgomery
|$272,500
|$25,000
|$247,500
|$3,125,000
|Vikings WR Dillon Bell
|$272,500
|$25,000
|$247,500
|$3,125,000
|Commanders TE Quentin Moore
|$270,000
|$20,000
|$250,000
|$3,120,000
|Seahawks EDGE Aidan Hubbard
|$267,500
|$20,000
|$247,500
|$3,120,000
|Patriots CB Channing Canada
|$267,500
|$20,000
|$247,500
|$3,120,000
|Raiders WR Chase Roberts
|$267,500
|$20,000
|$247,500
|$3,120,000
|Chargers CB Avery Smith
|$267,500
|$20,000
|$247,500
|$3,120,000
|Chiefs LG Josh Thompson
|$267,500
|$20,000
|$247,500
|$3,120,000
|Chiefs S DeShon Singleton
|$267,500
|$20,000
|$247,500
|$3,120,000
|Chiefs CB Bryce Phillips
|$267,500
|$20,000
|$247,500
|$3,120,000
|Chiefs C Pete Nygra
|$267,500
|$20,000
|$247,500
|$3,120,000
|Texans RB Noah Whittington
|$267,500
|$20,000
|$247,500
|$3,120,000
|Chiefs TE John Michael Gyllenborg
|$267,500
|$20,000
|$247,500
|$3,120,000
|Chiefs S Xavier Nwankpa
|$267,500
|$20,000
|$247,500
|$3,120,000
|Chiefs EDGE Vincent Anthony
|$267,500
|$20,000
|$247,500
|$3,120,000
|Titans RT Aamil Wagner
|$267,500
|$20,000
|$247,500
|$3,120,000
|Titans S Bishop Fitzgerald
|$267,500
|$20,000
|$247,500
|$3,120,000
|Bears RT Mason Murphy
|$267,500
|$20,000
|$247,500
|$3,120,000
|Saints EDGE Michael Heldman
|$267,500
|$20,000
|$247,500
|$3,120,000
|Lions LB Erick Hunter
|$267,500
|$25,000
|$242,500
|$3,125,000
|Cardinals LB Cameron Robertson
|$265,000
|$20,000
|$245,000
|$3,120,000
|Broncos RT Tyler Miller
|$265,000
|$20,000
|$245,000
|$3,120,000
|Broncos EDGE Dasan McCullough
|$265,000
|$20,000
|$245,000
|$3,120,000
|Commanders IDL Jeffrey M’ba
|$265,000
|$20,000
|$245,000
|$3,120,000
|Chargers LB Lander Barton
|$264,500
|$17,000
|$247,500
|$3,117,000
|Packers EDGE Nyjalik Kelly
|$262,500
|$15,000
|$247,500
|$3,115,000
|Vikings LT Tristan Leigh
|$262,500
|$15,000
|$247,500
|$3,115,000
|Falcons WR Vinny Anthony II
|$262,500
|$15,000
|$247,500
|$3,115,000
|Falcons LG Kam Dewberry
|$262,500
|$15,000
|$247,500
|$3,115,000
|Falcons QB Jack Strand
|$262,500
|$15,000
|$247,500
|$3,115,000
|Panthers LT Isaia Glass
|$262,500
|$15,000
|$247,500
|$3,115,000
|Jets WR Caullin Lacy
|$262,500
|$15,000
|$247,500
|$3,115,000
|Texans CB Collin Wright
|$262,500
|$25,000
|$237,500
|$3,125,000
|Jaguars IDL T.J. Bollers
|$257,500
|$10,000
|$247,500
|$3,110,000
|Vikings IDL Monkell Goodwine
|$257,500
|$10,000
|$247,500
|$3,110,000
|Patriots WR Kyle Dixon
|$252,500
|$17,500
|$235,000
|$3,117,500
|Buccaneers WR Eric Rivers
|$250,000
|$25,000
|$225,000
|$3,125,000
|Jaguars LG Garrett DiGiorgio
|$247,500
|$0
|$247,500
|$3,100,000
|Jaguars QB Joey Aguilar
|$247,500
|$0
|$247,500
|$3,100,000
|Bears IDL Jayden Loving
|$245,000
|$20,000
|$225,000
|$3,120,000
|Panthers CB Cam Miller
|$245,000
|$20,000
|$225,000
|$3,120,000
|Colts C Geno VanDeMark
|$240,000
|$30,000
|$210,000
|$3,130,000
|Falcons RB Cash Jones
|$235,000
|$15,000
|$220,000
|$3,115,000
|Jaguars S Devin Neal
|$231,000
|$21,000
|$210,000
|$3,121,000
|Falcons C James Brockermeyer
|$230,000
|$30,000
|$200,000
|$3,130,000
|Raiders RB Roman Hemby
|$220,000
|$20,000
|$200,000
|$3,120,000
|Texans WR Jalen Walthall
|$220,000
|$20,000
|$200,000
|$3,120,000
|Bears S Skyler Thomas
|$220,000
|$20,000
|$200,000
|$3,120,000
|Commanders RB Robert Henry Jr.
|$220,000
|$20,000
|$200,000
|$3,120,000
|Packers LG Dillon Wade
|$215,000
|$15,000
|$200,000
|$3,115,000
|Packers LG Josh Gesky
|$215,000
|$15,000
|$200,000
|$3,115,000
|Packers WR J. Michael Sturdivant
|$215,000
|$15,000
|$200,000
|$3,115,000
|Jaguars IDL Jalen Hunt
|$215,000
|$15,000
|$200,000
|$3,115,000
|Cardinals IDL Damonic Williams
|$215,000
|$40,000
|$175,000
|$3,140,000
|Panthers QB Haynes King
|$210,000
|$10,000
|$200,000
|$3,110,000
|Bears QB Miller Moss
|$210,000
|$10,000
|$200,000
|$3,110,000
|Jaguars RG Jimto Obidegwu
|$210,000
|$10,000
|$200,000
|$3,110,000
|Colts LT Nolan Rucci
|$210,000
|$20,000
|$190,000
|$3,120,000
|Lions IDL Aidan Keanaaina
|$200,000
|$20,000
|$180,000
|$3,120,000
|Cowboys TE D.J. Rogers
|$200,000
|$25,000
|$175,000
|$3,125,000
|Cowboys TE Michael Trigg
|$200,000
|$25,000
|$175,000
|$3,125,000
|Texans RT Sam Hagen
|$195,000
|$20,000
|$175,000
|$3,120,000
|Texans CB Stephen Hall
|$190,000
|$15,000
|$175,000
|$3,115,000
|Colts LB Devin Veresuk
|$185,000
|$10,000
|$175,000
|$3,110,000
|Chiefs CB Zelmar Vedder
|$185,000
|$10,000
|$175,000
|$3,110,000
|Chiefs CB D’Arco Perkins-McAllister
|$175,000
|$0
|$175,000
|$3,100,000
|Titans WR Tyren Montgomery
|$175,000
|$15,000
|$160,000
|$3,115,000
|Dolphins EDGE Mason Reiger
|$175,000
|$25,000
|$150,000
|$3,125,000
|Saints TE Cody Hardy
|$170,000
|$20,000
|$150,000
|$3,120,000
|Raiders RG Justin Pickett
|$170,000
|$20,000
|$150,000
|$3,120,000
|Packers LB T.J. Quinn
|$165,000
|$15,000
|$150,000
|$3,115,000
|Browns RB Davon Booth
|$165,000
|$15,000
|$150,000
|$3,115,000
|Texans EDGE Sebastian Harsh
|$165,000
|$15,000
|$150,000
|$3,115,000
|Titans CB Latrell McCutchin Sr.
|$165,000
|$15,000
|$150,000
|$3,115,000
|Patriots TE Tanner Arkin
|$162,500
|$17,500
|$145,000
|$3,117,500
|Vikings S Jacob Thomas
|$160,000
|$10,000
|$150,000
|$3,110,000
|Jaguars CB Devon Marshall
|$160,000
|$10,000
|$150,000
|$3,110,000
|Texans IDL Dominic Bailey
|$160,000
|$10,000
|$150,000
|$3,110,000
|Chiefs LB Wesley Bissainthe
|$160,000
|$10,000
|$150,000
|$3,110,000
|Titans CB Jalen McMurray
|$150,000
|$20,000
|$130,000
|$3,120,000
|Bears RB Coleman Bennett
|$145,000
|$20,000
|$125,000
|$3,120,000
|Panthers RT Albert Reese IV
|$145,000
|$20,000
|$125,000
|$3,120,000
|Giants K Dominic Zvada
|$145,000
|$25,000
|$120,000
|$3,125,000
|Broncos LT Gavin Ortega
|$142,500
|$7,500
|$135,000
|$3,107,500
|Titans LT Rasheed Miller
|$140,000
|$10,000
|$130,000
|$3,110,000
|Titans LB Mani Powell
|$140,000
|$15,000
|$125,000
|$3,115,000
|Commanders LG Tanoa Togiai
|$140,000
|$15,000
|$125,000
|$3,115,000
|Falcons CB Malcolm DeWalt IV
|$140,000
|$20,000
|$120,000
|$3,120,000
|Bears WR Omari Kelly
|$135,000
|$10,000
|$125,000
|$3,110,000
|Falcons IDL Carlos Allen Jr.
|$133,750
|$10,000
|$123,750
|$3,110,000
|Browns CB Nate Evans
|$130,000
|$15,000
|$115,000
|$3,115,000
|Colts EDGE Mitchell Melton
|$130,000
|$20,000
|$110,000
|$3,120,000
|Giants IDL Anquin Barnes
|$130,000
|$30,000
|$100,000
|$3,130,000
|Cardinals TE Jameson Geers
|$125,000
|$15,000
|$110,000
|$3,115,000
|Colts TE Carson Towt
|$120,000
|$10,000
|$110,000
|$3,110,000
|Jaguars WR Michael Wortham
|$120,000
|$10,000
|$110,000
|$3,110,000
|Jaguars WR Trebor Pena
|$120,000
|$20,000
|$100,000
|$3,120,000
|Raiders RT Isaiah Jatta
|$120,000
|$20,000
|$100,000
|$3,120,000
|Titans LB Sean Brown
|$120,000
|$20,000
|$100,000
|$3,120,000
|Bears C Jaren Kump
|$115,000
|$1,500
|$113,500
|$3,101,500
|Buccaneers EDGE Jack Pyburn
|$115,000
|$15,000
|$100,000
|$3,115,000
|Falcons WR Le’Meke Brockington
|$115,000
|$15,000
|$100,000
|$3,115,000
|Panthers CB Jaylon Guilbeau
|$115,000
|$15,000
|$100,000
|$3,115,000
|Falcons LT Riley Mahlman
|$115,000
|$15,000
|$100,000
|$3,115,000
|Giants RB Damon Bankstone
|$115,000
|$15,000
|$100,000
|$3,115,000
|Raiders IDL Gary Smith III
|$115,000
|$15,000
|$100,000
|$3,115,000
|Cardinals S Wydett Williams Jr.
|$110,000
|$10,000
|$100,000
|$3,110,000
|Bears LS Beau Gardner
|$110,000
|$10,000
|$100,000
|$3,110,000
|Texans WR Daniel Sobkowicz
|$110,000
|$10,000
|$100,000
|$3,110,000
|Broncos CB Ahmari Harvey
|$110,000
|$10,000
|$100,000
|$3,110,000
|Raiders LS Tyler Duzansky
|$110,000
|$10,000
|$100,000
|$3,110,000
|Cowboys WR Jordan Hudson
|$105,000
|$15,000
|$90,000
|$3,115,000
|Cowboys WR Camden Brown
|$105,000
|$15,000
|$90,000
|$3,115,000
|Chiefs RB E.J. Smith
|$100,000
|$0
|$100,000
|$3,100,000
|Broncos CB Brent Austin
|$100,000
|$20,000
|$80,000
|$3,120,000
|Browns IDL Bernard Gooden
|$95,000
|$10,000
|$85,000
|$3,110,000
|Titans LB Shad Banks Jr.
|$90,000
|$10,000
|$80,000
|$3,110,000
|Vikings P Brett Thorson
|$90,000
|$15,000
|$75,000
|$3,115,000
|Saints RB C.J. Donaldson
|$90,000
|$20,000
|$70,000
|$3,120,000
|Raiders S Tanner Wall
|$88,000
|$18,000
|$70,000
|$3,118,000
|Chiefs WR Omari Evans
|$85,000
|$5,000
|$80,000
|$3,105,000
|Patriots LG Jacob Rizy
|$85,000
|$10,000
|$75,000
|$3,110,000
|Vikings C Delby Lemieux
|$82,500
|$7,500
|$75,000
|$3,107,500
|Eagles S Tucker Large
|$80,000
|$0
|$80,000
|$3,100,000
|Chiefs IDL Damon Payne Jr.
|$80,000
|$5,000
|$75,000
|$3,105,000
|Broncos WR Joseph Manjack
|$80,000
|$10,000
|$70,000
|$3,110,000
|Chiefs RB Jaydn Ott
|$75,000
|$0
|$75,000
|$3,100,000
|Texans P Jack Stonehouse
|$75,000
|$15,000
|$60,000
|$3,115,000
|Raiders LB Xavian Sorey Jr.
|$70,000
|$10,000
|$60,000
|$3,110,000
|Bears TE Hayden Large
|$67,500
|$7,500
|$60,000
|$3,107,500
|Jaguars CB Preston Hodge
|$67,500
|$10,000
|$57,500
|$3,110,000
|Vikings CB Marcus Allen
|$65,000
|$15,000
|$50,000
|$3,115,000
|Seahawks EDGE Marvin Jones Jr.
|$65,000
|$15,000
|$50,000
|$3,115,000
|Texans RB Joshua Pitsenberger
|$62,000
|$12,000
|$50,000
|$3,112,000
|Dolphins WR Donaven McCulley
|$60,000
|$10,000
|$50,000
|$3,110,000
|Vikings WR Luke Wysong
|$60,000
|$10,000
|$50,000
|$3,110,000
|49ers S Jalen Stroman
|$60,000
|$10,000
|$50,000
|$3,110,000
|Chiefs IDL Cole Brevard
|$60,000
|$10,000
|$50,000
|$3,110,000
|Browns EDGE Tyreak Sapp
|$60,000
|$25,000
|$35,000
|$3,125,000
|Ravens IDL Aaron Graves
|$60,000
|$35,000
|$25,000
|$3,135,000
|Browns P Wes Pahl
|$55,000
|$5,000
|$50,000
|$3,105,000
|Browns RG Izavion Miller
|$55,000
|$5,000
|$50,000
|$3,105,000
|Cardinals C Ka’ena Decambra
|$55,000
|$5,000
|$50,000
|$3,105,000
|Browns WR Kole Wilson
|$55,000
|$5,000
|$50,000
|$3,105,000
|Vikings RG Tomas Rimac
|$55,000
|$5,000
|$50,000
|$3,105,000
|Saints IDL Keeshawn Silver
|$55,000
|$25,000
|$30,000
|$3,125,000
|Cowboys IDL Kelvin Gilliam
|$50,000
|$5,000
|$45,000
|$3,105,000
|Cowboys IDL Tommy Dunn
|$50,000
|$5,000
|$45,000
|$3,105,000
|Cowboys LB Langston Patterson
|$50,000
|$5,000
|$45,000
|$3,105,000
|Cowboys RB Dominic Richardson
|$50,000
|$5,000
|$45,000
|$3,105,000
|Vikings LB Keli Lawson
|$50,000
|$10,000
|$40,000
|$3,110,000
|Broncos WR Cam Ross
|$50,000
|$10,000
|$40,000
|$3,110,000
|Bills LT Bruno Fina
|$50,000
|$15,000
|$35,000
|$3,115,000
|Eagles TE Dae’Quan Wright
|$50,000
|$25,000
|$25,000
|$3,125,000
|Eagles S Maximum Pulley
|$50,000
|$25,000
|$25,000
|$3,125,000
|Ravens S Silas Walters
|$50,000
|$25,000
|$25,000
|$3,125,000
|Bengals LT Christian Jones
|$50,000
|$50,000
|$0
|$3,150,000
|49ers EDGE Mikail Kamara
|$50,000
|$0
|$50,000
|$3,100,000
|Bills IDL Kody Huisman
|$45,000
|$20,000
|$25,000
|$3,120,000
|Bills WR Max Tomczak
|$45,000
|$30,000
|$15,000
|$3,130,000
|Rams TE Dan Villari
|$45,000
|$45,000
|$0
|$3,145,000
|Patriots WR Cameron Dorner
|$40,000
|$10,000
|$30,000
|$3,110,000
|Seahawks IDL Uso Seumalo
|$40,000
|$10,000
|$30,000
|$3,110,000
|Browns CB DeCarlos Nicholson
|$40,000
|$15,000
|$25,000
|$3,115,000
|Ravens LT Diego Pounds
|$40,000
|$25,000
|$15,000
|$3,125,000
|Dolphins C Jim Bonifas
|$35,000
|$10,000
|$25,000
|$3,110,000
|Patriots WR Nick DeGennaro
|$35,000
|$10,000
|$25,000
|$3,110,000
|Broncos S Parker Robertson
|$35,000
|$10,000
|$25,000
|$3,110,000
|Chargers WR Devonte Ross
|$35,000
|$10,000
|$25,000
|$3,110,000
|Chargers CB Jerry Wilson
|$35,000
|$15,000
|$20,000
|$3,115,000
|Titans CB Jeadyn Lukus
|$30,000
|$5,000
|$25,000
|$3,105,000
|Broncos WR Kolbe Katsis
|$30,000
|$5,000
|$25,000
|$3,105,000
|Chargers WR Sincere Brown
|$30,000
|$10,000
|$20,000
|$3,110,000
|Broncos WR Dane Key
|$30,000
|$10,000
|$20,000
|$3,110,000
|Saints CB DaShawn Jones
|$30,000
|$15,000
|$15,000
|$3,115,000
|Saints IDL Jay’Viar Suggs
|$30,000
|$20,000
|$10,000
|$3,120,000
|Steelers IDL Kevin Jobity Jr.
|$30,000
|$30,000
|$0
|$3,130,000
|Broncos LS Luke Basso
|$27,500
|$7,500
|$20,000
|$3,107,500
|Vikings WR Shaleak Knotts
|$25,000
|$0
|$25,000
|$3,100,000
|Vikings WR Marcus Sanders Jr.
|$25,000
|$0
|$25,000
|$3,100,000
|Browns RB T.J. Harden
|$25,000
|$0
|$25,000
|$3,100,000
|Raiders K Kansei Matsuzawa
|$25,000
|$10,000
|$15,000
|$3,110,000
|Steelers CB Devan Boykin
|$25,000
|$25,000
|$0
|$3,125,000
|Steelers TE Lake McRee
|$25,000
|$25,000
|$0
|$3,125,000
|Jets CB Mory Bamba
|$21,250
|$7,500
|$13,750
|$3,107,500
|Bills LB Theron Gaines
|$20,000
|$20,000
|$0
|$3,120,000
|Bills EDGE Cade Denhoff
|$20,000
|$20,000
|$0
|$3,120,000
|Colts LB Tahj Chambers
|$20,000
|$10,000
|$10,000
|$3,110,000
|Raiders WR E.J. Williams Jr.
|$20,000
|$10,000
|$10,000
|$3,110,000
|Saints K Mason Shipley
|$20,000
|$20,000
|$0
|$3,120,000
|Seahawks TE Lance Mason
|$20,000
|$20,000
|$0
|$3,120,000
|Bengals RT Corey Robinson II
|$20,000
|$20,000
|$0
|$3,120,000
|Bengals S Isaiah Nwokobia
|$20,000
|$20,000
|$0
|$3,120,000
|Eagles RG Jaeden Roberts
|$20,000
|$20,000
|$0
|$3,120,000
|Eagles LS Rocco Underwood
|$20,000
|$20,000
|$0
|$3,120,000
|Ravens EDGE Ethan Burke
|$20,000
|$20,000
|$0
|$3,120,000
|Raiders CB Caleb Offord
|$19,000
|$7,000
|$12,000
|$3,107,000
|Jets WR Malik McClain
|$18,750
|$5,000
|$13,750
|$3,105,000
|Bills FB Jackson Acker
|$17,000
|$17,000
|$0
|$3,117,000
|Raiders S Devin Lafayette
|$16,000
|$5,000
|$11,000
|$3,105,000
|Chiefs IDL Anthony Dunn
|$15,000
|$0
|$15,000
|$3,100,000
|Dolphins QB Mark Gronowski
|$15,000
|$5,000
|$10,000
|$3,105,000
|Ravens CB Lardarius Webb Jr.
|$15,000
|$10,000
|$5,000
|$3,110,000
|Bills WR Ja’Mori Maclin
|$15,000
|$15,000
|$0
|$3,115,000
|Bills CB Jordan Dunbar
|$15,000
|$15,000
|$0
|$3,115,000
|Bills RB Desmond Reid
|$15,000
|$15,000
|$0
|$3,115,000
|Packers RG Dylan Barrett
|$15,000
|$15,000
|$0
|$3,115,000
|Packers RB Jaden Nixon
|$15,000
|$15,000
|$0
|$3,115,000
|Panthers WR Kobe Prentice
|$15,000
|$15,000
|$0
|$3,115,000
|Saints CB Jeremiah McLendon
|$15,000
|$15,000
|$0
|$3,115,000
|Bengals LB Jack Dingle
|$15,000
|$15,000
|$0
|$3,115,000
|Packers TE R.J. Maryland
|$15,000
|$15,000
|$0
|$3,115,000
|Bengals TE Josh Kattus
|$15,000
|$15,000
|$0
|$3,115,000
|Ravens LB Reid Williford
|$15,000
|$15,000
|$0
|$3,115,000
|Ravens LB Dominic DeLuca
|$15,000
|$15,000
|$0
|$3,115,000
|Bengals RB Kentrel Bullock
|$15,000
|$15,000
|$0
|$3,115,000
|Bengals CB Ceyair Wright
|$15,000
|$15,000
|$0
|$3,115,000
|Bengals LB Eric Gentry
|$15,000
|$15,000
|$0
|$3,115,000
|Rams RG Chad Lindberg
|$15,000
|$15,000
|$0
|$3,115,000
|Colts WR Sahmir Hagans
|$15,000
|$15,000
|$0
|$3,115,000
|Jaguars WR Ben Patterson
|$15,000
|$15,000
|$0
|$3,115,000
|Chargers TE Evan Svoboda
|$13,000
|$13,000
|$0
|$3,113,000
|Bills RT Da’Metrius Weatherspoon
|$12,000
|$12,000
|$0
|$3,112,000
|Jaguars TE Ethan Conner
|$12,000
|$12,000
|$0
|$3,112,000
|Chargers TE Jerand Bradley
|$12,000
|$12,000
|$0
|$3,112,000
|Chargers IDL Jahmeer Carter
|$10,000
|$0
|$10,000
|$3,100,000
|Texans WR Treyvhon Saunders
|$10,000
|$5,000
|$5,000
|$3,105,000
|Jets LB Kendrick Blackshire
|$10,000
|$5,000
|$5,000
|$3,105,000
|Bills CB Kani Walker
|$10,000
|$10,000
|$0
|$3,110,000
|Eagles LB Deontae Lawson
|$10,000
|$10,000
|$0
|$3,110,000
|Saints WR Damien Alford
|$10,000
|$10,000
|$0
|$3,110,000
|Panthers EDGE Isaiah Smith
|$10,000
|$10,000
|$0
|$3,110,000
|Panthers IDL Parker Peterson
|$10,000
|$10,000
|$0
|$3,110,000
|Giants LS Ben Mann
|$10,000
|$10,000
|$0
|$3,110,000
|Jaguars WR Brady Boyd
|$10,000
|$10,000
|$0
|$3,110,000
|Packers S Murvin Kenion II
|$10,000
|$10,000
|$0
|$3,110,000
|Ravens RB Elijah Tau-Tolliver
|$10,000
|$10,000
|$0
|$3,110,000
|Falcons TE Jack Velling
|$10,000
|$10,000
|$0
|$3,110,000
|Colts WR Raylen Sharpe
|$10,000
|$10,000
|$0
|$3,110,000
|Ravens C Nick Dawkins
|$10,000
|$10,000
|$0
|$3,110,000
|Dolphins EDGE Rodney McGraw
|$10,000
|$10,000
|$0
|$3,110,000
|Bengals WR Dohnte Meyers
|$10,000
|$10,000
|$0
|$3,110,000
|Chargers C Jacob Spomer
|$10,000
|$10,000
|$0
|$3,110,000
|Chargers IDL Jacobian Guillory
|$10,000
|$10,000
|$0
|$3,110,000
|Chargers S Devin Grant
|$10,000
|$10,000
|$0
|$3,110,000
|Bengals WR Noah Thomas
|$10,000
|$10,000
|$0
|$3,110,000
|Chargers IDL Terry Webb
|$10,000
|$10,000
|$0
|$3,110,000
|Chargers RB Greg Desrosiers Jr.
|$10,000
|$10,000
|$0
|$3,110,000
|Colts WR Lincoln Pare
|$10,000
|$10,000
|$0
|$3,110,000
|Raiders QB Jacob Clark
|$10,000
|$10,000
|$0
|$3,110,000
|Seahawks WR Levi Wentz
|$10,000
|$10,000
|$0
|$3,110,000
|Patriots RG Jon’Darius Morgan
|$10,000
|$10,000
|$0
|$3,110,000
|Bears CB KC Eziomume
|$9,000
|$9,000
|$0
|$3,109,000
|Rams IDL Payton Zdroik
|$9,000
|$9,000
|$0
|$3,109,000
|Chargers S Noah Avinger
|$8,000
|$8,000
|$0
|$3,108,000
|Patriots CB Kenneth Harris
|$7,500
|$7,500
|$0
|$3,107,500
|Ravens WR Octavian Smith
|$7,500
|$7,500
|$0
|$3,107,500
|Ravens TE Tyler Pezza
|$7,500
|$7,500
|$0
|$3,107,500
|Ravens RB Dontae McMillan
|$7,500
|$7,500
|$0
|$3,107,500
|Ravens WR Cortez Braham
|$7,500
|$7,500
|$0
|$3,107,500
|Bears K Gabriel Plascenia
|$5,000
|$5,000
|$0
|$3,105,000
|Bengals LG Liam Brown
|$5,000
|$5,000
|$0
|$3,105,000
|Ravens IDL Dion Wilson, Jr.
|$5,000
|$5,000
|$0
|$3,105,000
|Eagles LB Isiah King
|$5,000
|$5,000
|$0
|$3,105,000
|Dolphins RB Anthony Hankerson
|$5,000
|$5,000
|$0
|$3,105,000
|Dolphins IDL Kahlil Saunders
|$5,000
|$5,000
|$0
|$3,105,000
|Chargers CB Rodney Shelley
|$5,000
|$5,000
|$0
|$3,105,000
|Rams CB Al’Zillion Hamilton
|$5,000
|$5,000
|$0
|$3,105,000
|Dolphins S Louis Moore
|$5,000
|$5,000
|$0
|$3,105,000
|Browns S Zion Washington
|$5,000
|$5,000
|$0
|$3,105,000
|Ravens CB Matthew McDoom
|$5,000
|$5,000
|$0
|$3,105,000
|Colts RB Jordon Vaughn
|$5,000
|$5,000
|$0
|$3,105,000
|Jets TE Chase Curtis
|$5,000
|$5,000
|$0
|$3,105,000
|Packers QB Kyron Drones
|$5,000
|$5,000
|$0
|$3,105,000
|Jets RB Sam Scott
|$5,000
|$5,000
|$0
|$3,105,000
|Falcons WR Keelan Marion
|$5,000
|$5,000
|$0
|$3,105,000
|Jets RT Xavier Hill
|$5,000
|$5,000
|$0
|$3,105,000
|Falcons EDGE CJ Nunnally
|$4,000
|$4,000
|$0
|$3,104,000
|Jaguars WR Alex Bullock
|$3,000
|$3,000
|$0
|$3,103,000
|Cowboys IDL DJ Withers
|$3,000
|$3,000
|$0
|$3,103,000
|Cowboys LT Shiyazh Pete
|$3,000
|$3,000
|$0
|$3,103,000
|Bills WR Gabriel Benyard
|$2,500
|$2,500
|$0
|$3,102,500
|Giants IDL Ben Barten
|$2,500
|$2,500
|$0
|$3,102,500
|Vikings EDGE Arden Walker
|$2,000
|$2,000
|$0
|$3,102,000
|Dolphins LT Kevin Cline
|$2,000
|$2,000
|$0
|$3,102,000
|Bengals RB Jamal Haynes
|$1,000
|$1,000
|$0
|$3,101,000
|Vikings EDGE Cam’Ron Stewart
|$1,000
|$1,000
|$0
|$3,101,000
|Jets LS Garrison Grimes
|$1,000
|$1,000
|$0
|$3,101,000
|Falcons LS Phil Florenzo
|$1,000
|$1,000
|$0
|$3,101,000
|Raiders S Devyn Perkins
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,100,000
|Commanders WR Chris Hilton Jr.
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,100,000
|Cowboys LG D.J. Wingfield
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,100,000
|Commanders CB Fred Davis II
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,100,000
|Commanders S Malik Spencer
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,100,000
|Vikings LB Jacob Roberts
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,100,000
|Commanders K Drew Stevens
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,100,000
|Chiefs S Marlen Sewell
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,100,000
|Raiders LT Niklas Henning
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,100,000
|Broncos CB Paul Manning
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,100,000
|Jets EDGE Paschal Ekeji
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,100,000
|Chiefs WR Jacob De Jesus
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,100,000
|Chiefs IDL Amari McNeill
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,100,000
|Raiders LT Kamar Missouri
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,100,000
|Chiefs WR Xavier Loyd
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,100,000
|Chargers TE Johnny Pascuzzi
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,100,000
|Ravens P Luke Elzinga
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,100,000
|Raiders LB Christian Thomas
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,100,000
|Raiders WR Jonathan Brady
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,100,000
|Raiders TE Patrick Gurd
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,100,000
|Chiefs LG Kahlil Benson
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,100,000
|Commanders WR Jaden Bradley
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,100,000
|Bears WR Kyron Hudson
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,100,000
|Buccaneers RB Kadarious Calloway
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,100,000
|Buccaneers LB Yasir Holmes
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,100,000
|Buccaneers WR Dean Patterson
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,100,000
|Buccaneers LB Javin Wright
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,100,000
|Rams EDGE Wesley Bailey
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,100,000
|Rams S Nick Andersen
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,100,000
|Rams EDGE Eddie Walls III
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,100,000
|Rams CB Dreyden Norwood
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,100,000
|Rams RT Bryce Henderson
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,100,000
|Rams C Austin Blaske
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,100,000
|Rams QB Matthew Caldwell
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,100,000
|Buccaneers IDL Deshawn McKnight
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,100,000
|Rams RB Dean Connors
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,100,000
|Rams CB Nikhai Hill-Green
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,100,000
|Rams TE Rohan Jones
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,100,000
|Rams IDL Jalen Logan-Redding
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,100,000
|Rams IDL Jaxson Moi
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,100,000
|Rams LB Darryl Peterson
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,100,000
|49ers S Larry Worth III
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,100,000
|Cardinals LB Stephen Dix
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,100,000
|Chargers WR Mante Morrow
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,100,000
|Seahawks WR Rashad Rochelle
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,100,000
|Seahawks WR Trayvon Rudolph
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,100,000
|Rams CB Nyzier Fourqurean
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,100,000
|Colts CB Rob Carter
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,100,000
|Buccaneers IDL Josiah Green
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,100,000
|Buccaneers S Ja’Qurious Conley
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,100,000
|Bears LB Wayne Matthews
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,100,000
|Lions EDGE Anthony Lucas
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,100,000
|Lions QB Luke Altmyer
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,100,000
|Lions EDGE Eric O’Neill
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,100,000
|Lions TE Miles Kitselman
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,100,000
|Lions CB De’Shawn Rucker
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,100,000
|Lions CB Aamaris Brown
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,100,000
|Lions IDL Melvin Priestly
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,100,000
|Vikings RB Kejon Owens
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,100,000
|Vikings CB Tyreek Chappell
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,100,000
|Vikings LB Bangally Kamara
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,100,000
|Buccaneers TE Kenny Fletcher Jr.
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,100,000
|Jaguars EDGE Quindarius Dunnigan
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,100,000
|Vikings IDL Smith Vilbert
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,100,000
|Falcons LB Daveren Rainer
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,100,000
|Saints IDL Zxavian Harris
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,100,000
|Texans TE Layne Pryor
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,100,000
|Saints WR Brock Rechsteiner
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,100,000
|Buccaneers LB Caden Fordham
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,100,000
|Buccaneers CB Ayden Garnes
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,100,000
|Buccaneers LG Henry Lutovsky
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,100,000
|Buccaneers P Aidan Laros
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,100,000
|Vikings CB Da’Veawn Armstead
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,100,000
|Browns CB Michael Coats Jr.
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,100,000
|Patriots LB Khalil Jacobs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,100,000
|Patriots IDL David Blay Jr.
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,100,000
|Steelers TE Chamon Metayer
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,100,000
|Steelers K Laith Marjan
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,100,000
|Steelers S Daylan Carnell
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,100,000
|Colts S Wyett Ekeler
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,100,000
|Patriots WR Jimmy Kibble
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,100,000
|Patriots S Peter Manuma
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,100,000
|Steelers C Greg Crippen
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,100,000
|Dolphins FB D.J. Herman
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,100,000
|Jets RB Chip Trayanum
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,100,000
|Jets WR D.T. Sheffield
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,100,000
|Ravens S JahQuez Robinson
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,100,000
|Jets EDGE Nathan Voorhis
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,100,000
|Ravens QB Joe Fagnano
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,100,000
|Ravens QB Diego Pavia
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,100,000
|Jets LB Jaden Keller
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,100,000
|Vikings WR Terrill Davis
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,100,000
|Patriots EDGE Xavier Holmes
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,100,000
|Colts WR E.J. Horton
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,100,000
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