2026 Undrafted Free Agent Guarantees

By
Logan Ulrich
-

Undrafted free agents sign standard three-year contracts that are worth whatever the minimum salary is in those years. In 2026, the standard UDFA deal is worth $3.1 million. However, teams are permitted to offer guarantees to aid their recruitment efforts in signing these players after the draft. 

Like most contracts, typically guaranteed money for UDFAs comes in the form of either a signing bonus or a salary guarantee. Teams are restricted by a hard cap on the total amount of signing bonus cash they can offer to UDFAs. This year, that number was around $200,000. 

There is no restriction on how much salary teams can guarantee but typically you’ll see teams go for a few hundred thousand at the high end because that’s equal to what a rookie would make for a year on the practice squad. This money is also subject to offsets, which means if a player ends up on a practice squad for another team after his first squad cuts him, the first organization will get a credit for that money back on the salary cap. 

Guarantees don’t guarantee an undrafted rookie a spot on the roster but they do tell us which players had a competitive market in post-draft free agency and which players the team has somewhat high initial expectations for. There are UDFAs who play important roles each and every season. For more on potential UDFA standouts from the 2026 class, check out our One UDFA To Watch From Every Team feature.

Here’s how the whole class stacks up. Data compiled from Over The Cap

Player Total Guaranteed Signing Bonus Base Guarantee Total Value
Chargers LT Isaiah World $534,000 $19,000 $515,000 $3,119,000
Broncos LB Taurean York $325,000 $25,000 $300,000 $3,125,000
Browns EDGE Logan Fano $310,000 $35,000 $275,000 $3,135,000
Chargers EDGE Nadame Tucker $287,500 $40,000 $247,500 $3,140,000
Cardinals WR Harrison Wallace III $287,500 $40,000 $247,500 $3,140,000
Colts LB West Weeks $286,500 $39,000 $247,500 $3,139,000
Giants CB Thaddeus Dixon $282,500 $35,000 $247,500 $3,135,000
Giants LT Ryan Schernecke $282,500 $35,000 $247,500 $3,135,000
Texans LT James Neal III $277,500 $30,000 $247,500 $3,130,000
Saints RT Alex Wollschlaeger $277,500 $30,000 $247,500 $3,130,000
49ers WR Will Pauling $277,500 $30,000 $247,500 $3,130,000
49ers IDL James Thompson Jr. $277,500 $30,000 $247,500 $3,130,000
Bears RG Caden Barnett $277,500 $30,000 $247,500 $3,130,000
Dolphins IDL Rene Konga $277,500 $30,000 $247,500 $3,130,000
Jaguars EDGE Bryan Thomas Jr. $277,500 $30,000 $247,500 $3,130,000
Jaguars RB J’Mari Taylor $277,500 $30,000 $247,500 $3,130,000
Buccaneers RT Paul Rubelt $277,500 $30,000 $247,500 $3,130,000
49ers TE Khalil Dinkins $275,000 $27,500 $247,500 $3,127,500
Browns EDGE Khordae Sydnor $275,000 $27,500 $247,500 $3,127,500
Panthers IDL Aaron Hall $272,500 $25,000 $247,500 $3,125,000
Colts S Austin Brown $272,500 $25,000 $247,500 $3,125,000
Saints RT Alan Herron $272,500 $25,000 $247,500 $3,125,000
Panthers CB DeVonta Smith $272,500 $25,000 $247,500 $3,125,000
Chiefs WR Jeff Caldwell $272,500 $25,000 $247,500 $3,125,000
Titans WR Hank Beatty $272,500 $25,000 $247,500 $3,125,000

 

49ers IDL Bryson Eason $272,500 $25,000 $247,500 $3,125,000
Buccaneers QB Jalon Daniels $272,500 $25,000 $247,500 $3,125,000
Eagles S Kapena Gushiken $272,500 $25,000 $247,500 $3,125,000
Colts IDL Cameron Ball $272,500 $25,000 $247,500 $3,125,000
Raiders WR Corey Rucker $272,500 $25,000 $247,500 $3,125,000
Cardinals CB Elijah Culp $272,500 $25,000 $247,500 $3,125,000
Eagles EDGE Joshua Weru $272,500 $25,000 $247,500 $3,125,000
Raiders EDGE Cian Slone $272,500 $25,000 $247,500 $3,125,000
Patriots RB Myles Montgomery $272,500 $25,000 $247,500 $3,125,000
Vikings WR Dillon Bell $272,500 $25,000 $247,500 $3,125,000
Commanders TE Quentin Moore $270,000 $20,000 $250,000 $3,120,000
Seahawks EDGE Aidan Hubbard $267,500 $20,000 $247,500 $3,120,000
Patriots CB Channing Canada $267,500 $20,000 $247,500 $3,120,000
Raiders WR Chase Roberts $267,500 $20,000 $247,500 $3,120,000
Chargers CB Avery Smith $267,500 $20,000 $247,500 $3,120,000
Chiefs LG Josh Thompson $267,500 $20,000 $247,500 $3,120,000
Chiefs S DeShon Singleton $267,500 $20,000 $247,500 $3,120,000
Chiefs CB Bryce Phillips $267,500 $20,000 $247,500 $3,120,000
Chiefs C Pete Nygra $267,500 $20,000 $247,500 $3,120,000
Texans RB Noah Whittington $267,500 $20,000 $247,500 $3,120,000
Chiefs TE John Michael Gyllenborg $267,500 $20,000 $247,500 $3,120,000
Chiefs S Xavier Nwankpa $267,500 $20,000 $247,500 $3,120,000
Chiefs EDGE Vincent Anthony $267,500 $20,000 $247,500 $3,120,000
Titans RT Aamil Wagner $267,500 $20,000 $247,500 $3,120,000
Titans S Bishop Fitzgerald $267,500 $20,000 $247,500 $3,120,000

 

Bears RT Mason Murphy $267,500 $20,000 $247,500 $3,120,000
Saints EDGE Michael Heldman $267,500 $20,000 $247,500 $3,120,000
Lions LB Erick Hunter $267,500 $25,000 $242,500 $3,125,000
Cardinals LB Cameron Robertson $265,000 $20,000 $245,000 $3,120,000
Broncos RT Tyler Miller $265,000 $20,000 $245,000 $3,120,000
Broncos EDGE Dasan McCullough $265,000 $20,000 $245,000 $3,120,000
Commanders IDL Jeffrey M’ba $265,000 $20,000 $245,000 $3,120,000
Chargers LB Lander Barton $264,500 $17,000 $247,500 $3,117,000
Packers EDGE Nyjalik Kelly $262,500 $15,000 $247,500 $3,115,000
Vikings LT Tristan Leigh $262,500 $15,000 $247,500 $3,115,000
Falcons WR Vinny Anthony II $262,500 $15,000 $247,500 $3,115,000
Falcons LG Kam Dewberry $262,500 $15,000 $247,500 $3,115,000
Falcons QB Jack Strand $262,500 $15,000 $247,500 $3,115,000
Panthers LT Isaia Glass $262,500 $15,000 $247,500 $3,115,000
Jets WR Caullin Lacy $262,500 $15,000 $247,500 $3,115,000
Texans CB Collin Wright $262,500 $25,000 $237,500 $3,125,000
Jaguars IDL T.J. Bollers $257,500 $10,000 $247,500 $3,110,000
Vikings IDL Monkell Goodwine $257,500 $10,000 $247,500 $3,110,000
Patriots WR Kyle Dixon $252,500 $17,500 $235,000 $3,117,500
Buccaneers WR Eric Rivers $250,000 $25,000 $225,000 $3,125,000
Jaguars LG Garrett DiGiorgio $247,500 $0 $247,500 $3,100,000
Jaguars QB Joey Aguilar $247,500 $0 $247,500 $3,100,000
Bears IDL Jayden Loving $245,000 $20,000 $225,000 $3,120,000
Panthers CB Cam Miller $245,000 $20,000 $225,000 $3,120,000
Colts C Geno VanDeMark $240,000 $30,000 $210,000 $3,130,000

 

Falcons RB Cash Jones $235,000 $15,000 $220,000 $3,115,000
Jaguars S Devin Neal $231,000 $21,000 $210,000 $3,121,000
Falcons C James Brockermeyer $230,000 $30,000 $200,000 $3,130,000
Raiders RB Roman Hemby $220,000 $20,000 $200,000 $3,120,000
Texans WR Jalen Walthall $220,000 $20,000 $200,000 $3,120,000
Bears S Skyler Thomas $220,000 $20,000 $200,000 $3,120,000
Commanders RB Robert Henry Jr. $220,000 $20,000 $200,000 $3,120,000
Packers LG Dillon Wade $215,000 $15,000 $200,000 $3,115,000
Packers LG Josh Gesky $215,000 $15,000 $200,000 $3,115,000
Packers WR J. Michael Sturdivant $215,000 $15,000 $200,000 $3,115,000
Jaguars IDL Jalen Hunt $215,000 $15,000 $200,000 $3,115,000
Cardinals IDL Damonic Williams $215,000 $40,000 $175,000 $3,140,000
Panthers QB Haynes King $210,000 $10,000 $200,000 $3,110,000
Bears QB Miller Moss $210,000 $10,000 $200,000 $3,110,000
Jaguars RG Jimto Obidegwu $210,000 $10,000 $200,000 $3,110,000
Colts LT Nolan Rucci $210,000 $20,000 $190,000 $3,120,000
Lions IDL Aidan Keanaaina $200,000 $20,000 $180,000 $3,120,000
Cowboys TE D.J. Rogers $200,000 $25,000 $175,000 $3,125,000
Cowboys TE Michael Trigg $200,000 $25,000 $175,000 $3,125,000
Texans RT Sam Hagen $195,000 $20,000 $175,000 $3,120,000
Texans CB Stephen Hall $190,000 $15,000 $175,000 $3,115,000
Colts LB Devin Veresuk $185,000 $10,000 $175,000 $3,110,000
Chiefs CB Zelmar Vedder $185,000 $10,000 $175,000 $3,110,000
Chiefs CB D’Arco Perkins-McAllister $175,000 $0 $175,000 $3,100,000
Titans WR Tyren Montgomery $175,000 $15,000 $160,000 $3,115,000

 

Dolphins EDGE Mason Reiger $175,000 $25,000 $150,000 $3,125,000
Saints TE Cody Hardy $170,000 $20,000 $150,000 $3,120,000
Raiders RG Justin Pickett $170,000 $20,000 $150,000 $3,120,000
Packers LB T.J. Quinn $165,000 $15,000 $150,000 $3,115,000
Browns RB Davon Booth $165,000 $15,000 $150,000 $3,115,000
Texans EDGE Sebastian Harsh $165,000 $15,000 $150,000 $3,115,000
Titans CB Latrell McCutchin Sr. $165,000 $15,000 $150,000 $3,115,000
Patriots TE Tanner Arkin $162,500 $17,500 $145,000 $3,117,500
Vikings S Jacob Thomas $160,000 $10,000 $150,000 $3,110,000
Jaguars CB Devon Marshall $160,000 $10,000 $150,000 $3,110,000
Texans IDL Dominic Bailey $160,000 $10,000 $150,000 $3,110,000
Chiefs LB Wesley Bissainthe $160,000 $10,000 $150,000 $3,110,000
Titans CB Jalen McMurray $150,000 $20,000 $130,000 $3,120,000
Bears RB Coleman Bennett $145,000 $20,000 $125,000 $3,120,000
Panthers RT Albert Reese IV $145,000 $20,000 $125,000 $3,120,000
Giants K Dominic Zvada $145,000 $25,000 $120,000 $3,125,000
Broncos LT Gavin Ortega $142,500 $7,500 $135,000 $3,107,500
Titans LT Rasheed Miller $140,000 $10,000 $130,000 $3,110,000
Titans LB Mani Powell $140,000 $15,000 $125,000 $3,115,000
Commanders LG Tanoa Togiai $140,000 $15,000 $125,000 $3,115,000
Falcons CB Malcolm DeWalt IV $140,000 $20,000 $120,000 $3,120,000
Bears WR Omari Kelly $135,000 $10,000 $125,000 $3,110,000
Falcons IDL Carlos Allen Jr. $133,750 $10,000 $123,750 $3,110,000
Browns CB Nate Evans $130,000 $15,000 $115,000 $3,115,000
Colts EDGE Mitchell Melton $130,000 $20,000 $110,000 $3,120,000

 

Giants IDL Anquin Barnes $130,000 $30,000 $100,000 $3,130,000
Cardinals TE Jameson Geers $125,000 $15,000 $110,000 $3,115,000
Colts TE Carson Towt $120,000 $10,000 $110,000 $3,110,000
Jaguars WR Michael Wortham $120,000 $10,000 $110,000 $3,110,000
Jaguars WR Trebor Pena $120,000 $20,000 $100,000 $3,120,000
Raiders RT Isaiah Jatta $120,000 $20,000 $100,000 $3,120,000
Titans LB Sean Brown $120,000 $20,000 $100,000 $3,120,000
Bears C Jaren Kump $115,000 $1,500 $113,500 $3,101,500
Buccaneers EDGE Jack Pyburn $115,000 $15,000 $100,000 $3,115,000
Falcons WR Le’Meke Brockington $115,000 $15,000 $100,000 $3,115,000
Panthers CB Jaylon Guilbeau $115,000 $15,000 $100,000 $3,115,000
Falcons LT Riley Mahlman $115,000 $15,000 $100,000 $3,115,000
Giants RB Damon Bankstone $115,000 $15,000 $100,000 $3,115,000
Raiders IDL Gary Smith III $115,000 $15,000 $100,000 $3,115,000
Cardinals S Wydett Williams Jr. $110,000 $10,000 $100,000 $3,110,000
Bears LS Beau Gardner $110,000 $10,000 $100,000 $3,110,000
Texans WR Daniel Sobkowicz $110,000 $10,000 $100,000 $3,110,000
Broncos CB Ahmari Harvey $110,000 $10,000 $100,000 $3,110,000
Raiders LS Tyler Duzansky $110,000 $10,000 $100,000 $3,110,000
Cowboys WR Jordan Hudson $105,000 $15,000 $90,000 $3,115,000
Cowboys WR Camden Brown $105,000 $15,000 $90,000 $3,115,000
Chiefs RB E.J. Smith $100,000 $0 $100,000 $3,100,000
Broncos CB Brent Austin $100,000 $20,000 $80,000 $3,120,000
Browns IDL Bernard Gooden $95,000 $10,000 $85,000 $3,110,000
Titans LB Shad Banks Jr. $90,000 $10,000 $80,000 $3,110,000

 

Vikings P Brett Thorson $90,000 $15,000 $75,000 $3,115,000
Saints RB C.J. Donaldson $90,000 $20,000 $70,000 $3,120,000
Raiders S Tanner Wall $88,000 $18,000 $70,000 $3,118,000
Chiefs WR Omari Evans $85,000 $5,000 $80,000 $3,105,000
Patriots LG Jacob Rizy $85,000 $10,000 $75,000 $3,110,000
Vikings C Delby Lemieux $82,500 $7,500 $75,000 $3,107,500
Eagles S Tucker Large $80,000 $0 $80,000 $3,100,000
Chiefs IDL Damon Payne Jr. $80,000 $5,000 $75,000 $3,105,000
Broncos WR Joseph Manjack $80,000 $10,000 $70,000 $3,110,000
Chiefs RB Jaydn Ott $75,000 $0 $75,000 $3,100,000
Texans P Jack Stonehouse $75,000 $15,000 $60,000 $3,115,000
Raiders LB Xavian Sorey Jr. $70,000 $10,000 $60,000 $3,110,000
Bears TE Hayden Large $67,500 $7,500 $60,000 $3,107,500
Jaguars CB Preston Hodge $67,500 $10,000 $57,500 $3,110,000
Vikings CB Marcus Allen $65,000 $15,000 $50,000 $3,115,000
Seahawks EDGE Marvin Jones Jr. $65,000 $15,000 $50,000 $3,115,000
Texans RB Joshua Pitsenberger $62,000 $12,000 $50,000 $3,112,000
Dolphins WR Donaven McCulley $60,000 $10,000 $50,000 $3,110,000
Vikings WR Luke Wysong $60,000 $10,000 $50,000 $3,110,000
49ers S Jalen Stroman $60,000 $10,000 $50,000 $3,110,000
Chiefs IDL Cole Brevard $60,000 $10,000 $50,000 $3,110,000
Browns EDGE Tyreak Sapp $60,000 $25,000 $35,000 $3,125,000
Ravens IDL Aaron Graves $60,000 $35,000 $25,000 $3,135,000
Browns P Wes Pahl $55,000 $5,000 $50,000 $3,105,000
Browns RG Izavion Miller $55,000 $5,000 $50,000 $3,105,000

 

Cardinals C Ka’ena Decambra $55,000 $5,000 $50,000 $3,105,000
Browns WR Kole Wilson $55,000 $5,000 $50,000 $3,105,000
Vikings RG Tomas Rimac $55,000 $5,000 $50,000 $3,105,000
Saints IDL Keeshawn Silver $55,000 $25,000 $30,000 $3,125,000
Cowboys IDL Kelvin Gilliam $50,000 $5,000 $45,000 $3,105,000
Cowboys IDL Tommy Dunn $50,000 $5,000 $45,000 $3,105,000
Cowboys LB Langston Patterson $50,000 $5,000 $45,000 $3,105,000
Cowboys RB Dominic Richardson $50,000 $5,000 $45,000 $3,105,000
Vikings LB Keli Lawson $50,000 $10,000 $40,000 $3,110,000
Broncos WR Cam Ross $50,000 $10,000 $40,000 $3,110,000
Bills LT Bruno Fina $50,000 $15,000 $35,000 $3,115,000
Eagles TE Dae’Quan Wright $50,000 $25,000 $25,000 $3,125,000
Eagles S Maximum Pulley $50,000 $25,000 $25,000 $3,125,000
Ravens S Silas Walters $50,000 $25,000 $25,000 $3,125,000
Bengals LT Christian Jones $50,000 $50,000 $0 $3,150,000
49ers EDGE Mikail Kamara $50,000 $0 $50,000 $3,100,000
Bills IDL Kody Huisman $45,000 $20,000 $25,000 $3,120,000
Bills WR Max Tomczak $45,000 $30,000 $15,000 $3,130,000
Rams TE Dan Villari $45,000 $45,000 $0 $3,145,000
Patriots WR Cameron Dorner $40,000 $10,000 $30,000 $3,110,000
Seahawks IDL Uso Seumalo $40,000 $10,000 $30,000 $3,110,000
Browns CB DeCarlos Nicholson $40,000 $15,000 $25,000 $3,115,000
Ravens LT Diego Pounds $40,000 $25,000 $15,000 $3,125,000
Dolphins C Jim Bonifas $35,000 $10,000 $25,000 $3,110,000
Patriots WR Nick DeGennaro $35,000 $10,000 $25,000 $3,110,000

 

Broncos S Parker Robertson $35,000 $10,000 $25,000 $3,110,000
Chargers WR Devonte Ross $35,000 $10,000 $25,000 $3,110,000
Chargers CB Jerry Wilson $35,000 $15,000 $20,000 $3,115,000
Titans CB Jeadyn Lukus $30,000 $5,000 $25,000 $3,105,000
Broncos WR Kolbe Katsis $30,000 $5,000 $25,000 $3,105,000
Chargers WR Sincere Brown $30,000 $10,000 $20,000 $3,110,000
Broncos WR Dane Key $30,000 $10,000 $20,000 $3,110,000
Saints CB DaShawn Jones $30,000 $15,000 $15,000 $3,115,000
Saints IDL Jay’Viar Suggs $30,000 $20,000 $10,000 $3,120,000
Steelers IDL Kevin Jobity Jr. $30,000 $30,000 $0 $3,130,000
Broncos LS Luke Basso $27,500 $7,500 $20,000 $3,107,500
Vikings WR Shaleak Knotts $25,000 $0 $25,000 $3,100,000
Vikings WR Marcus Sanders Jr. $25,000 $0 $25,000 $3,100,000
Browns RB T.J. Harden $25,000 $0 $25,000 $3,100,000
Raiders K Kansei Matsuzawa $25,000 $10,000 $15,000 $3,110,000
Steelers CB Devan Boykin $25,000 $25,000 $0 $3,125,000
Steelers TE Lake McRee $25,000 $25,000 $0 $3,125,000
Jets CB Mory Bamba $21,250 $7,500 $13,750 $3,107,500
Bills LB Theron Gaines $20,000 $20,000 $0 $3,120,000
Bills EDGE Cade Denhoff $20,000 $20,000 $0 $3,120,000
Colts LB Tahj Chambers $20,000 $10,000 $10,000 $3,110,000
Raiders WR E.J. Williams Jr. $20,000 $10,000 $10,000 $3,110,000
Saints K Mason Shipley $20,000 $20,000 $0 $3,120,000
Seahawks TE Lance Mason $20,000 $20,000 $0 $3,120,000
Bengals RT Corey Robinson II $20,000 $20,000 $0 $3,120,000

 

Bengals S Isaiah Nwokobia $20,000 $20,000 $0 $3,120,000
Eagles RG Jaeden Roberts $20,000 $20,000 $0 $3,120,000
Eagles LS Rocco Underwood $20,000 $20,000 $0 $3,120,000
Ravens EDGE Ethan Burke $20,000 $20,000 $0 $3,120,000
Raiders CB Caleb Offord $19,000 $7,000 $12,000 $3,107,000
Jets WR Malik McClain $18,750 $5,000 $13,750 $3,105,000
Bills FB Jackson Acker $17,000 $17,000 $0 $3,117,000
Raiders S Devin Lafayette $16,000 $5,000 $11,000 $3,105,000
Chiefs IDL Anthony Dunn $15,000 $0 $15,000 $3,100,000
Dolphins QB Mark Gronowski $15,000 $5,000 $10,000 $3,105,000
Ravens CB Lardarius Webb Jr. $15,000 $10,000 $5,000 $3,110,000
Bills WR Ja’Mori Maclin $15,000 $15,000 $0 $3,115,000
Bills CB Jordan Dunbar $15,000 $15,000 $0 $3,115,000
Bills RB Desmond Reid $15,000 $15,000 $0 $3,115,000
Packers RG Dylan Barrett $15,000 $15,000 $0 $3,115,000
Packers RB Jaden Nixon $15,000 $15,000 $0 $3,115,000
Panthers WR Kobe Prentice $15,000 $15,000 $0 $3,115,000
Saints CB Jeremiah McLendon $15,000 $15,000 $0 $3,115,000
Bengals LB Jack Dingle $15,000 $15,000 $0 $3,115,000
Packers TE R.J. Maryland $15,000 $15,000 $0 $3,115,000
Bengals TE Josh Kattus $15,000 $15,000 $0 $3,115,000
Ravens LB Reid Williford $15,000 $15,000 $0 $3,115,000
Ravens LB Dominic DeLuca $15,000 $15,000 $0 $3,115,000
Bengals RB Kentrel Bullock $15,000 $15,000 $0 $3,115,000
Bengals CB Ceyair Wright $15,000 $15,000 $0 $3,115,000

 

Bengals LB Eric Gentry $15,000 $15,000 $0 $3,115,000
Rams RG Chad Lindberg $15,000 $15,000 $0 $3,115,000
Colts WR Sahmir Hagans $15,000 $15,000 $0 $3,115,000
Jaguars WR Ben Patterson $15,000 $15,000 $0 $3,115,000
Chargers TE Evan Svoboda $13,000 $13,000 $0 $3,113,000
Bills RT Da’Metrius Weatherspoon $12,000 $12,000 $0 $3,112,000
Jaguars TE Ethan Conner $12,000 $12,000 $0 $3,112,000
Chargers TE Jerand Bradley $12,000 $12,000 $0 $3,112,000
Chargers IDL Jahmeer Carter $10,000 $0 $10,000 $3,100,000
Texans WR Treyvhon Saunders $10,000 $5,000 $5,000 $3,105,000
Jets LB Kendrick Blackshire $10,000 $5,000 $5,000 $3,105,000
Bills CB Kani Walker $10,000 $10,000 $0 $3,110,000
Eagles LB Deontae Lawson $10,000 $10,000 $0 $3,110,000
Saints WR Damien Alford $10,000 $10,000 $0 $3,110,000
Panthers EDGE Isaiah Smith $10,000 $10,000 $0 $3,110,000
Panthers IDL Parker Peterson $10,000 $10,000 $0 $3,110,000
Giants LS Ben Mann $10,000 $10,000 $0 $3,110,000
Jaguars WR Brady Boyd $10,000 $10,000 $0 $3,110,000
Packers S Murvin Kenion II $10,000 $10,000 $0 $3,110,000
Ravens RB Elijah Tau-Tolliver $10,000 $10,000 $0 $3,110,000
Falcons TE Jack Velling $10,000 $10,000 $0 $3,110,000
Colts WR Raylen Sharpe $10,000 $10,000 $0 $3,110,000
Ravens C Nick Dawkins $10,000 $10,000 $0 $3,110,000
Dolphins EDGE Rodney McGraw $10,000 $10,000 $0 $3,110,000
Bengals WR Dohnte Meyers $10,000 $10,000 $0 $3,110,000

 

Chargers C Jacob Spomer $10,000 $10,000 $0 $3,110,000
Chargers IDL Jacobian Guillory $10,000 $10,000 $0 $3,110,000
Chargers S Devin Grant $10,000 $10,000 $0 $3,110,000
Bengals WR Noah Thomas $10,000 $10,000 $0 $3,110,000
Chargers IDL Terry Webb $10,000 $10,000 $0 $3,110,000
Chargers RB Greg Desrosiers Jr. $10,000 $10,000 $0 $3,110,000
Colts WR Lincoln Pare $10,000 $10,000 $0 $3,110,000
Raiders QB Jacob Clark $10,000 $10,000 $0 $3,110,000
Seahawks WR Levi Wentz $10,000 $10,000 $0 $3,110,000
Patriots RG Jon’Darius Morgan $10,000 $10,000 $0 $3,110,000
Bears CB KC Eziomume $9,000 $9,000 $0 $3,109,000
Rams IDL Payton Zdroik $9,000 $9,000 $0 $3,109,000
Chargers S Noah Avinger $8,000 $8,000 $0 $3,108,000
Patriots CB Kenneth Harris $7,500 $7,500 $0 $3,107,500
Ravens WR Octavian Smith $7,500 $7,500 $0 $3,107,500
Ravens TE Tyler Pezza $7,500 $7,500 $0 $3,107,500
Ravens RB Dontae McMillan $7,500 $7,500 $0 $3,107,500
Ravens WR Cortez Braham $7,500 $7,500 $0 $3,107,500
Bears K Gabriel Plascenia $5,000 $5,000 $0 $3,105,000
Bengals LG Liam Brown $5,000 $5,000 $0 $3,105,000
Ravens IDL Dion Wilson, Jr. $5,000 $5,000 $0 $3,105,000
Eagles LB Isiah King $5,000 $5,000 $0 $3,105,000
Dolphins RB Anthony Hankerson $5,000 $5,000 $0 $3,105,000
Dolphins IDL Kahlil Saunders $5,000 $5,000 $0 $3,105,000
Chargers CB Rodney Shelley $5,000 $5,000 $0 $3,105,000

 

Rams CB Al’Zillion Hamilton $5,000 $5,000 $0 $3,105,000
Dolphins S Louis Moore $5,000 $5,000 $0 $3,105,000
Browns S Zion Washington $5,000 $5,000 $0 $3,105,000
Ravens CB Matthew McDoom $5,000 $5,000 $0 $3,105,000
Colts RB Jordon Vaughn $5,000 $5,000 $0 $3,105,000
Jets TE Chase Curtis $5,000 $5,000 $0 $3,105,000
Packers QB Kyron Drones $5,000 $5,000 $0 $3,105,000
Jets RB Sam Scott $5,000 $5,000 $0 $3,105,000
Falcons WR Keelan Marion $5,000 $5,000 $0 $3,105,000
Jets RT Xavier Hill $5,000 $5,000 $0 $3,105,000
Falcons EDGE CJ Nunnally $4,000 $4,000 $0 $3,104,000
Jaguars WR Alex Bullock $3,000 $3,000 $0 $3,103,000
Cowboys IDL DJ Withers $3,000 $3,000 $0 $3,103,000
Cowboys LT Shiyazh Pete $3,000 $3,000 $0 $3,103,000
Bills WR Gabriel Benyard $2,500 $2,500 $0 $3,102,500
Giants IDL Ben Barten $2,500 $2,500 $0 $3,102,500
Vikings EDGE Arden Walker $2,000 $2,000 $0 $3,102,000
Dolphins LT Kevin Cline $2,000 $2,000 $0 $3,102,000
Bengals RB Jamal Haynes $1,000 $1,000 $0 $3,101,000
Vikings EDGE Cam’Ron Stewart $1,000 $1,000 $0 $3,101,000
Jets LS Garrison Grimes $1,000 $1,000 $0 $3,101,000
Falcons LS Phil Florenzo $1,000 $1,000 $0 $3,101,000
Raiders S Devyn Perkins $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000
Commanders WR Chris Hilton Jr. $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000
Cowboys LG D.J. Wingfield $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000

 

Commanders CB Fred Davis II $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000
Commanders S Malik Spencer $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000
Vikings LB Jacob Roberts $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000
Commanders K Drew Stevens $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000
Chiefs S Marlen Sewell $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000
Raiders LT Niklas Henning $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000
Broncos CB Paul Manning $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000
Jets EDGE Paschal Ekeji $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000
Chiefs WR Jacob De Jesus $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000
Chiefs IDL Amari McNeill $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000
Raiders LT Kamar Missouri $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000
Chiefs WR Xavier Loyd $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000
Chargers TE Johnny Pascuzzi $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000
Ravens P Luke Elzinga $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000
Raiders LB Christian Thomas $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000
Raiders WR Jonathan Brady $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000
Raiders TE Patrick Gurd $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000
Chiefs LG Kahlil Benson $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000
Commanders WR Jaden Bradley $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000
Bears WR Kyron Hudson $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000
Buccaneers RB Kadarious Calloway $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000
Buccaneers LB Yasir Holmes $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000
Buccaneers WR Dean Patterson $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000
Buccaneers LB Javin Wright $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000
Rams EDGE Wesley Bailey $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000

 

Rams S Nick Andersen $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000
Rams EDGE Eddie Walls III $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000
Rams CB Dreyden Norwood $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000
Rams RT Bryce Henderson $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000
Rams C Austin Blaske $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000
Rams QB Matthew Caldwell $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000
Buccaneers IDL Deshawn McKnight $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000
Rams RB Dean Connors $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000
Rams CB Nikhai Hill-Green $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000
Rams TE Rohan Jones $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000
Rams IDL Jalen Logan-Redding $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000
Rams IDL Jaxson Moi $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000
Rams LB Darryl Peterson $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000
49ers S Larry Worth III $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000
Cardinals LB Stephen Dix $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000
Chargers WR Mante Morrow $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000
Seahawks WR Rashad Rochelle $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000
Seahawks WR Trayvon Rudolph $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000
Rams CB Nyzier Fourqurean $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000
Colts CB Rob Carter $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000
Buccaneers IDL Josiah Green $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000
Buccaneers S Ja’Qurious Conley $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000
Bears LB Wayne Matthews $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000
Lions EDGE Anthony Lucas $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000
Lions QB Luke Altmyer $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000

 

Lions EDGE Eric O’Neill $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000
Lions TE Miles Kitselman $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000
Lions CB De’Shawn Rucker $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000
Lions CB Aamaris Brown $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000
Lions IDL Melvin Priestly $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000
Vikings RB Kejon Owens $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000
Vikings CB Tyreek Chappell $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000
Vikings LB Bangally Kamara $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000
Buccaneers TE Kenny Fletcher Jr. $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000
Jaguars EDGE Quindarius Dunnigan $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000
Vikings IDL Smith Vilbert $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000
Falcons LB Daveren Rainer $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000
Saints IDL Zxavian Harris $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000
Texans TE Layne Pryor $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000
Saints WR Brock Rechsteiner $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000
Buccaneers LB Caden Fordham $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000
Buccaneers CB Ayden Garnes $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000
Buccaneers LG Henry Lutovsky $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000
Buccaneers P Aidan Laros $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000
Vikings CB Da’Veawn Armstead $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000
Browns CB Michael Coats Jr. $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000
Patriots LB Khalil Jacobs $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000
Patriots IDL David Blay Jr. $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000
Steelers TE Chamon Metayer $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000
Steelers K Laith Marjan $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000

 

Steelers S Daylan Carnell $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000
Colts S Wyett Ekeler $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000
Patriots WR Jimmy Kibble $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000
Patriots S Peter Manuma $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000
Steelers C Greg Crippen $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000
Dolphins FB D.J. Herman $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000
Jets RB Chip Trayanum $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000
Jets WR D.T. Sheffield $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000
Ravens S JahQuez Robinson $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000
Jets EDGE Nathan Voorhis $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000
Ravens QB Joe Fagnano $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000
Ravens QB Diego Pavia $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000
Jets LB Jaden Keller $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000
Vikings WR Terrill Davis $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000
Patriots EDGE Xavier Holmes $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000
Colts WR E.J. Horton $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000

 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply