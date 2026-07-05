2026 Positional Spending Rankings: Offensive Line

To help pass the time from now until the start of training camp, we’ll be looking at where every team ranks in positional spending. In this post, we tackle the offensive line. This tends to be the biggest area of spending for most teams, as not only is it the position with the highest numbers once the rosters are finalized, it’s a premium position. It’s not a stretch to say teams rise and fall along with their offensive line. Quarterback may be the most important position, but every fanbase knows the frustration of having a good quarterback behind a bad offensive line.

One note: rather than count dead money toward the positional groups, we will have it ranked separately in a post of its own. For example, Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa‘s $55.4 million dead cap hit won’t count toward Miami’s quarterback spending, but it will be included in their league-leading $179 million dead cap figure.

Here’s how the league’s offensive line rooms shake out from most expensive to least expensive:

Resources:

1 – Carolina Panthers: $100,491,349

Percentage of total cap: 33.36 percent

2025 rank: 1st

Top cap hit: RG Robert Hunt , $24,300,000 (8.07 percent)

, $24,300,000 (8.07 percent) Other notable cap hits: RT Taylor Moton , $21,103,088 (7.01 percent), LT Ikem Ekwonu , $17,560,000 (5.83 percent), LG Damien Lewis , $16,720,000 (5.55 percent)

, $21,103,088 (7.01 percent), LT , $17,560,000 (5.83 percent), LG , PFF grade: 70.1 (7th)

2 – Denver Broncos: $78,082,012

Percentage of total cap: 25.92 percent

2025 rank: 5th

Top cap hit: RT Mike McGlinchey , $23,775,000 (7.89 percent)

, $23,775,000 (7.89 percent) Other notable cap hits: LG Ben Powers , $18,155,000 (6.03 percent)

, $18,155,000 (6.03 percent) PFF grade: 78.2 (3rd)

3 – Kansas City Chiefs: $76,718,450

Percentage of total cap: 25.47 percent

2025 rank: 2nd

Top cap hit: RG Trey Smith , $24,495,277 (8.13 percent)

, $24,495,277 (8.13 percent) Other notable cap hits: LT Jaylon Moore , $18,685,000 (6.2 percent), C Creed Humphrey , $18,100,000 (6.01 percent)

, $18,685,000 (6.2 percent), C , $18,100,000 (6.01 percent) PFF grade: 69.6 (8th)

4 – Minnesota Vikings: $76,190,410

Percentage of total cap: 25.3 percent

2025 rank: 7th

Top cap hit: RT Brian O’Neill , $23,115,657 (7.67 percent)

, $23,115,657 (7.67 percent) Other notable cap hits: G Will Fries , $17,220,000 (5.72 percent), LT Christian Darrisaw , $13,279,085 (4.41 percent)

, $17,220,000 (5.72 percent), LT , $13,279,085 (4.41 percent) PFF grade: 66 (22nd)

5 – Atlanta Falcons: $74,874,349

Percentage of total cap: 24.86 percent

2025 rank: 9th

Top cap hit: RG Chris Lindstrom , $26,250,000 (8.72 percent)

, $26,250,000 (8.72 percent) Other notable cap hits: LT Jake Matthews , $16,773,714 (5.57 percent)

, $16,773,714 (5.57 percent) PFF grade: 71.9 (6th)

6 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers: $71,045,677

Percentage of total cap: 23.59 percent

2025 rank: 28th

Top cap hit: LT Tristan Wirfs , $36,328,582 (12.06 percent)

, (12.06 percent) PFF grade: 69.4 (11th)

7 – Philadelphia Eagles: $68,458,912

Percentage of total cap: 22.73 percent

2025 rank: 11th

Top cap hit: RT Lane Johnson , $20,299,000 (6.74 percent)

, $20,299,000 (6.74 percent) Other notable cap hits: LT Jordan Mailata , $15,855,233 (5.26 percent), LG Landon Dickerson , $10,275,000 (3.41 percent)

, $15,855,233 (5.26 percent), LG , $10,275,000 (3.41 percent) PFF grade: 74.5 (5th)

8 – Los Angeles Rams: $67,681,496

Percentage of total cap: 22.47 percent

2025 rank: 14th

Top cap hit: LT Alaric Jackson , $25,375,000 (8.42 percent)

, $25,375,000 (8.42 percent) Other notable cap hits: RG Kevin Dotson , $17,416,668 (5.78 percent)

, $17,416,668 (5.78 percent) PFF grade: 79.2 (1st)

9 – Chicago Bears: $62,942,692

Percentage of total cap: 20.9 percent

2025 rank: 10th

Top cap hit: LG Joe Thuney , $21,500,000 (7.14 percent)

, $21,500,000 (7.14 percent) Other notable cap hits: RG Jonah Jackson , $12,750,000 (4.23 percent), RT Darnell Wright , $6,671,722 (2.22 percent)

, $12,750,000 (4.23 percent), RT , $6,671,722 (2.22 percent) PFF grade: 69.1 (13th)

10 – Los Angeles Chargers: $61,534,106

Percentage of total cap: 20.43 percent

2025 rank: 8th

Top cap hit: LT Rashawn Slater , $23,800,000 (7.9 percent)

, $23,800,000 (7.9 percent) Other notable cap hits: RT Joe Alt , $9,043,894 (3 percent)

, $9,043,894 (3 percent) PFF grade: 64.6 (28th)

11 – Jacksonville Jaguars: $60,468,007

Percentage of total cap: 20.08 percent

2025 rank: 22nd

Top cap hit: LT Walker Little , $14,499,953 (4.81 percent)

, $14,499,953 (4.81 percent) Other notable cap hit: RG Ezra Cleveland , $11,420,588 (3.79 percent)

, $11,420,588 (3.79 percent) PFF grade: 66.9 (18th)

12 – New England Patriots: $60,027,963

Percentage of total cap: 20.35 percent

2025 rank: 12th

Top cap hit: RT Michael Onwenu , $17,500,000 (5.81 percent)

, $17,500,000 (5.81 percent) Other notable cap hit: LT Morgan Moses , $10,400,000 (3.45 percent)

, $10,400,000 (3.45 percent) PFF grade: 68.1 (15th)

13 – Las Vegas Raiders: $57,756,117

Percentage of total cap: 19.18 percent

2025 rank: 27th

Top cap hit: LT Kolton Miller , $22,540,000 (7.48 percent)

, $22,540,000 (7.48 percent) Other notable cap hit: C Tyler Linderbaum , $14,000,000 (4.65 percent)

, $14,000,000 (4.65 percent) PFF grade: 69.5 (10th)

14 – Buffalo Bills: $57,595,067

Percentage of total cap: 19.12 percent

2025 rank: 16th

Top cap hit: LT Dion Dawkins , $24,837,834 (8.25 percent)

, $24,837,834 (8.25 percent) Other notable cap hit: RT Spencer Brown , $8,970,000 (2.98 percent)

, $8,970,000 (2.98 percent) PFF grade: 69.6 (9th)

15 – Tennessee Titans: $56,307,953

Percentage of total cap: 18.69 percent

2025 rank: 13th

Top cap hit: LT Dan Moore , $26,345,000 (8.75 percent)

, $26,345,000 (8.75 percent) PFF grade: 69.3 (12th)

16 – Washington Commanders: $55,451,688

Percentage of total cap: 18.41 percent

2025 rank: 6th

Top cap hit: RG Samuel Cosmi , $20,260,000 (6.73 percent)

, $20,260,000 (6.73 percent) Other notable cap hits: LT Laremy Tunsil , $11,905,000 (3.95 percent)

, $11,905,000 (3.95 percent) PFF grade: 65.7 (24th)

17 – New Orleans Saints: $54,521,195

Percentage of total cap: 18.1 percent

2025 rank: 25th

Top cap hit: RG Cesar Ruiz , $14,196,000 (4.71 percent)

, $14,196,000 (4.71 percent) Other notable cap hit: C Erik McCoy , $10,321,000 (3.43 percent)

, $10,321,000 (3.43 percent) PFF grade: 66.3 (21st)

18 – Detroit Lions: $53,492,774

Percentage of total cap: 17.76 percent

2025 rank: 4th

Top cap hit: RT Penei Sewell , $28,000,000 (9.3 percent)

, $28,000,000 (9.3 percent) PFF grade: 68.9 (14th)

19 – New York Giants: $52,517,973

Percentage of total cap: 17.44 percent

2025 rank: 3rd

Top cap hit: LT Andrew Thomas , $13,031,956 (4.33 percent)

, $13,031,956 (4.33 percent) Other notable cap hits: LG Jon Runyan , $11,750,000 (3.9 percent), RT Jermaine Eluemunor , $5,923,529 (1.97 percent)

, $11,750,000 (3.9 percent), RT , $5,923,529 (1.97 percent) PFF grade: 67 (17th)

20 – Green Bay Packers: $49,701,420

Percentage of total cap: 16.5 percent

2025 rank: 19th

Top cap hit: LG Aaron Banks , $12,003,176 (3.99 percent)

, (3.99 percent) Other notable cap hit: RT Zach Tom , $11,831,106 (3.93 percent)

, $11,831,106 (3.93 percent) PFF grade: 61.7 (31st)

21 – Indianapolis Colts: $48,110,598

Percentage of total cap: 15.97 percent

2025 rank: 17th

Top cap hit: LG Quenton Nelson , $24,200,000 (8.03 percent)

, $24,200,000 (8.03 percent) Other notable cap hit: LT Bernhard Raimann , $9,261,200 (3.07 percent)

, $9,261,200 (3.07 percent) PFF grade: 77.5 (4th)

22 – San Francisco 49ers: $46,290,880

Percentage of total cap: 15.37 percent

2025 rank: 21st

Top cap hit: LT Trent Williams , $20,012,845 (6.64 percent)

, $20,012,845 (6.64 percent) PFF grade: 79 (2nd)

23 – Dallas Cowboys: $45,497,408

Percentage of total cap: 15.11 percent

2025 rank: 23rd

Top cap hit: LG Tyler Smith , $10,302,300 (3.42 percent)

, $10,302,300 (3.42 percent) PFF grade: 66.9 (19th)

24 – Seattle Seahawks: $45,058,382

Percentage of total cap: 14.96 percent

2025 rank: 32nd

Top cap hit: LT Charles Cross , $10,880,000 (3.61 percent)

, $10,880,000 (3.61 percent) Other notable cap hits: RT Abraham Lucas , $10,418,500 (3.46 percent)

, $10,418,500 (3.46 percent) PFF grade: 66.5 (20th)

25 – Cincinnati Bengals: $43,639,646

Percentage of total cap: 14.49 percent

2025 rank: 24th

Top cap hit: LT Orlando Brown Jr., $19,291,666 (6.4 percent)

Jr., (6.4 percent) PFF grade: 64 (30th)

26 – Houston Texans: $40,847,661

Percentage of total cap: 13.56 percent

2025 rank: 26th

Top cap hit: RT Braden Smith , $5,007,353 (1.66 percent)

, $5,007,353 (1.66 percent) PFF grade: 64.2 (29th)

27 – Arizona Cardinals: $40,493,885

Percentage of total cap: 13.44 percent

2025 rank: 18th

Top cap hit: LT Paris Johnson , $8,925,783 (2.96 percent)

, $8,925,783 (2.96 percent) PFF grade: 67.8 (16th)

28 – Baltimore Ravens: $37,570,594

Percentage of total cap: 12.47 percent

2025 rank: 31st

Top cap hit: LT Ronnie Stanley , $9,859,588 (3.27 percent)

, $9,859,588 (3.27 percent) PFF grade: 64.7 (26th)

29 – Cleveland Browns: $37,078,432

Percentage of total cap: 12.31 percent

2025 rank: 15th

Top cap hit: RT Tytus Howard , $5,981,176 (1.99 percent)

, $5,981,176 (1.99 percent) Other notable cap hits: LT Spencer Fano , $5,864,696 (1.95 percent), LG Zion Johnson , $5,145,000 (1.71 percent)

, $5,864,696 (1.95 percent), LG , $5,145,000 (1.71 percent) PFF grade: 64.7 (27th)

30 – New York Jets: $35,277,803

Percentage of total cap: 11.71 percent

2025 rank: 20th

Top cap hit: RT Armand Membou , $7,252,978 (2.41 percent)

, $7,252,978 (2.41 percent) Other notable cap hit: LT Olu Fashanu , $5,593,830 (1.86 percent)

, $5,593,830 (1.86 percent) PFF grade: 64.9 (25th)

31 – Miami Dolphins: $30,532,091

Percentage of total cap: 10.14 percent

2025 rank: 30th

Top cap hit: RT Austin Jackson , $6,895,524 (2.29 percent)

, $6,895,524 (2.29 percent) Other notable cap hit: C Aaron Brewer , $5,642,000 (1.87 percent)

, $5,642,000 (1.87 percent) PFF grade: 61.5 (32nd)

32 – Pittsburgh Steelers: $28,580,269

Percentage of total cap: 9.49 percent

2025 rank: 30th

Top cap hit: LT Broderick Jones , $5,290,207 (1.76 percent)

, $5,290,207 (1.76 percent) PFF grade: 65.9 (23rd)