2026 Positional Spending Rankings: Offensive Line

By
Logan Ulrich
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To help pass the time from now until the start of training camp, we’ll be looking at where every team ranks in positional spending. In this post, we tackle the offensive line. This tends to be the biggest area of spending for most teams, as not only is it the position with the highest numbers once the rosters are finalized, it’s a premium position. It’s not a stretch to say teams rise and fall along with their offensive line. Quarterback may be the most important position, but every fanbase knows the frustration of having a good quarterback behind a bad offensive line. 

Garett Bolles

One note: rather than count dead money toward the positional groups, we will have it ranked separately in a post of its own. For example, Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa‘s $55.4 million dead cap hit won’t count toward Miami’s quarterback spending, but it will be included in their league-leading $179 million dead cap figure. 

Here’s how the league’s offensive line rooms shake out from most expensive to least expensive: 

Resources:

1 – Carolina Panthers: $100,491,349

  • Percentage of total cap: 33.36 percent
  • 2025 rank: 1st
  • Top cap hit: RG Robert Hunt, $24,300,000 (8.07 percent)
  • Other notable cap hits: RT Taylor Moton, $21,103,088 (7.01 percent), LT Ikem Ekwonu, $17,560,000 (5.83 percent), LG Damien Lewis, $16,720,000 (5.55 percent)
  • PFF grade: 70.1 (7th)
LT LG C RG RT
Rasheed Walker Damien Lewis Luke Fortner Robert Hunt Taylor Moton
Monroe Freeling Sahdiq Charles Sam Hecht Chandler Zavala Stone Forsythe

2 – Denver Broncos: $78,082,012

  • Percentage of total cap: 25.92 percent
  • 2025 rank: 5th
  • Top cap hit: RT Mike McGlinchey, $23,775,000 (7.89 percent)
  • Other notable cap hits: LG Ben Powers, $18,155,000 (6.03 percent)
  • PFF grade: 78.2 (3rd)
LT LG C RG RT
Garett Bolles Ben Powers Luke Wattenberg Quinn Meinerz Mike McGlinchey
Matt Peart Kage Casey Alex Forsyth Alex Palczewski Frank Crum

3 – Kansas City Chiefs: $76,718,450

  • Percentage of total cap: 25.47 percent
  • 2025 rank: 2nd
  • Top cap hit: RG Trey Smith, $24,495,277 (8.13 percent)
  • Other notable cap hits: LT Jaylon Moore, $18,685,000 (6.2 percent), C Creed Humphrey, $18,100,000 (6.01 percent)
  • PFF grade: 69.6 (8th)
LT LG C RG RT
Josh Simmons Kingsley Suamataia Creed Humphrey Trey Smith Jaylon Moore
Esa Pole Mike Caliendo Hunter Nourzad C.J. Hanson Kahlil Benson

4 – Minnesota Vikings: $76,190,410

  • Percentage of total cap: 25.3 percent
  • 2025 rank: 7th
  • Top cap hit: RT Brian O’Neill, $23,115,657 (7.67 percent)
  • Other notable cap hits: G Will Fries, $17,220,000 (5.72 percent), LT Christian Darrisaw, $13,279,085 (4.41 percent)
  • PFF grade: 66 (22nd)
LT LG C RG RT
Christian Darrisaw Donovan Jackson Blake Brandel Will Fries Brian O’Neill
Caleb Tiernan Henry Byrd Michael Jurgens Joe Huber Ryan Van Demark

5 – Atlanta Falcons: $74,874,349

  • Percentage of total cap: 24.86 percent
  • 2025 rank: 9th
  • Top cap hit: RG Chris Lindstrom, $26,250,000 (8.72 percent)
  • Other notable cap hits: LT Jake Matthews, $16,773,714 (5.57 percent) 
  • PFF grade: 71.9 (6th)
LT LG C RG RT
Jake Matthews Matthew Bergeron Ryan Neuzil Chris Lindstrom Jawaan Taylor
Jack Nelson Ethan Onianwa James Brockermeyer Kyle Hinton Wanya Morris

6 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers: $71,045,677

  • Percentage of total cap: 23.59 percent
  • 2025 rank: 28th
  • Top cap hit: LT Tristan Wirfs, $36,328,582 (12.06 percent)
  • PFF grade: 69.4 (11th)
LT LG C RG RT
Tristan Wirfs Ben Bredeson Graham Barton Cody Mauch Luke Goedeke
Benjamin Chukwuma Billy Schrauth Elijah Klein Dan Feeney Justin Skule

7 – Philadelphia Eagles: $68,458,912

  • Percentage of total cap: 22.73 percent
  • 2025 rank: 11th
  • Top cap hit: RT Lane Johnson, $20,299,000 (6.74 percent)
  • Other notable cap hits: LT Jordan Mailata, $15,855,233 (5.26 percent), LG Landon Dickerson, $10,275,000 (3.41 percent)
  • PFF grade: 74.5 (5th)
LT LG C RG RT
Jordan Mailata Landon Dickerson Cam Jurgens Tyler Steen Lane Johnson
Fred Johnson Michael Jordan Drew Kendall Micah Morris Markel Bell

8 – Los Angeles Rams: $67,681,496

  • Percentage of total cap: 22.47 percent
  • 2025 rank: 14th
  • Top cap hit: LT Alaric Jackson, $25,375,000 (8.42 percent)
  • Other notable cap hits: RG Kevin Dotson, $17,416,668 (5.78 percent)
  • PFF grade: 79.2 (1st)
LT LG C RG RT
Alaric Jackson Steve Avila Coleman Shelton Kevin Dotson Warren McClendon
David Quessenberry Justin Dedich Dylan McMahon Beaux Limmer Keagen Trost

9 – Chicago Bears: $62,942,692

  • Percentage of total cap: 20.9 percent
  • 2025 rank: 10th
  • Top cap hit: LG Joe Thuney, $21,500,000 (7.14 percent)
  • Other notable cap hits: RG Jonah Jackson, $12,750,000 (4.23 percent), RT Darnell Wright, $6,671,722 (2.22 percent)
  • PFF grade: 69.1 (13th)
LT LG C RG RT
Braxton Jones Joe Thuney Garrett Bradbury Jonah Jackson Darnell Wright
Theo Benedet Jordan McFadden Logan Jones Luke Newman Jedrick Wills

10 – Los Angeles Chargers: $61,534,106

  • Percentage of total cap: 20.43 percent
  • 2025 rank: 8th
  • Top cap hit: LT Rashawn Slater, $23,800,000 (7.9 percent)
  • Other notable cap hits: RT Joe Alt, $9,043,894 (3 percent)
  • PFF grade: 64.6 (28th)
LT LG C RG RT
Rashawn Slater Jake Slaughter Tyler Biadasz Cole Strange Joe Alt
Trey Pipkins Trevor Penning Josh Kaltenberger Kayode Awosika Travis Burke

11 – Jacksonville Jaguars: $60,468,007

  • Percentage of total cap: 20.08 percent
  • 2025 rank: 22nd
  • Top cap hit: LT Walker Little, $14,499,953 (4.81 percent)
  • Other notable cap hit: RG Ezra Cleveland, $11,420,588 (3.79 percent)
  • PFF grade: 66.9 (18th)
LT LG C RG RT
Cole Van Lanen Ezra Cleveland Robert Hainsey Patrick Mekari Anton Harrison
Walker Little Emmanuel Pregnon Jonah Monheim Wyatt Milum Chuma Edoga

12 – New England Patriots: $60,027,963

  • Percentage of total cap: 20.35 percent
  • 2025 rank: 12th
  • Top cap hit: RT Michael Onwenu, $17,500,000 (5.81 percent)
  • Other notable cap hit: LT Morgan Moses, $10,400,000 (3.45 percent)
  • PFF grade: 68.1 (15th)
LT LG C RG RT
Will Campbell Alijah Vera-Tucker Jared Wilson Michael Onwenu Morgan Moses
Marcus Bryant Andrew Rupcich Ben Brown Caedan Wallace Caleb Lomu

13 – Las Vegas Raiders: $57,756,117

  • Percentage of total cap: 19.18 percent
  • 2025 rank: 27th
  • Top cap hit: LT Kolton Miller, $22,540,000 (7.48 percent)
  • Other notable cap hit: C Tyler Linderbaum, $14,000,000 (4.65 percent)
  • PFF grade: 69.5 (10th)
LT LG C RG RT
Kolton Miller Spencer Burford Tyler Linderbaum Jackson Powers-Johnson DJ Glaze
Charles Grant Trey Zuhn III Jordan Meredith Caleb Rogers Dalton Wagner

14 – Buffalo Bills: $57,595,067

  • Percentage of total cap: 19.12 percent
  • 2025 rank: 16th
  • Top cap hit: LT Dion Dawkins, $24,837,834 (8.25 percent)
  • Other notable cap hit: RT Spencer Brown, $8,970,000 (2.98 percent)
  • PFF grade: 69.6 (9th)
LT LG C RG RT
Dion Dawkins Alec Anderson Connor McGovern O’Cyrus Torrence Spencer Brown
Tylan Grable Austin Corbett Sedrick Van Pran-Granger Ar’maj Reed-Adams Jude Bowry

15 – Tennessee Titans: $56,307,953

  • Percentage of total cap: 18.69 percent
  • 2025 rank: 13th
  • Top cap hit: LT Dan Moore, $26,345,000 (8.75 percent)
  • PFF grade: 69.3 (12th)
LT LG C RG RT
Dan Moore Jr. Peter Skoronski Austin Schlottmann Cordell Volson JC Latham
Austin Deculus Jackson Slater Pat Coogan Fernando Carmona Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson

16 – Washington Commanders: $55,451,688

  • Percentage of total cap: 18.41 percent
  • 2025 rank: 6th
  • Top cap hit: RG Samuel Cosmi, $20,260,000 (6.73 percent)
  • Other notable cap hits: LT Laremy Tunsil, $11,905,000 (3.95 percent)
  • PFF grade: 65.7 (24th)
LT LG C RG RT
Laremy Tunsil Chris Paul Nick Allegretti Samuel Cosmi Josh Conerly
Brandon Coleman Timothy McKay Matt Gulbin Andrew Wylie Trenton Scott

17 – New Orleans Saints: $54,521,195

  • Percentage of total cap: 18.1 percent
  • 2025 rank: 25th
  • Top cap hit: RG Cesar Ruiz, $14,196,000 (4.71 percent)
  • Other notable cap hit: C Erik McCoy, $10,321,000 (3.43 percent)
  • PFF grade: 66.3 (21st)
LT LG C RG RT
Kelvin Banks Jr. David Edwards Erik McCoy Cesar Ruiz Taliese Fuaga
Asim Richards Dillon Radunz Torricelli Simpkins Jeremiah Wright Xavier Truss

18 – Detroit Lions: $53,492,774

  • Percentage of total cap: 17.76 percent
  • 2025 rank: 4th
  • Top cap hit: RT Penei Sewell, $28,000,000 (9.3 percent)
  • PFF grade: 68.9 (14th)
LT LG C RG RT
Penei Sewell Christian Mahogany Cade Mays Tate Ratledge Blake Miller
Giovanni Manu Ben Bartch Juice Scruggs Miles Frazier Larry Borom

19 – New York Giants: $52,517,973

  • Percentage of total cap: 17.44 percent
  • 2025 rank: 3rd
  • Top cap hit: LT Andrew Thomas, $13,031,956 (4.33 percent)
  • Other notable cap hits: LG Jon Runyan, $11,750,000 (3.9 percent), RT Jermaine Eluemunor, $5,923,529 (1.97 percent)
  • PFF grade: 67 (17th)
LT LG C RG RT
Andrew Thomas Jon Runyan John Michael Schmitz Jr. Francis Mauigoa Jermaine Eluemunor
J.C. Davis Aaron Stinnie Lucas Patrick Daniel Faalele Marcus Mbow

20 – Green Bay Packers: $49,701,420

  • Percentage of total cap: 16.5 percent
  • 2025 rank: 19th
  • Top cap hit: LG Aaron Banks, $12,003,176 (3.99 percent)
  • Other notable cap hit: RT Zach Tom, $11,831,106 (3.93 percent)
  • PFF grade: 61.7 (31st)
LT LG C RG RT
Jordan Morgan Aaron Banks Sean Rhyan Anthony Belton Zach Tom
Darian Kinnard John Williams Jacob Monk Jager Burton Travis Glover

21 – Indianapolis Colts: $48,110,598

  • Percentage of total cap: 15.97 percent
  • 2025 rank: 17th
  • Top cap hit: LG Quenton Nelson, $24,200,000 (8.03 percent)
  • Other notable cap hit: LT Bernhard Raimann, $9,261,200 (3.07 percent)
  • PFF grade: 77.5 (4th)
LT LG C RG RT
Bernhard Raimann Quenton Nelson Tanor Bortolini Matt Goncalves  Jalen Travis
Blake Freeland Dalton Tucker Jimmy Morrissey Jalen Farmer Luke Tenuta

22 – San Francisco 49ers: $46,290,880

  • Percentage of total cap: 15.37 percent
  • 2025 rank: 21st
  • Top cap hit: LT Trent Williams, $20,012,845 (6.64 percent)
  • PFF grade: 79 (2nd)
LT LG C RG RT
Trent Williams Connor Colby Jake Brendel Dominick Puni Colton McKivitz
Austen Pleasants Carver Willis Brett Toth Robert Jones Enrique Cruz

23 – Dallas Cowboys: $45,497,408

  • Percentage of total cap: 15.11 percent
  • 2025 rank: 23rd
  • Top cap hit: LG Tyler Smith, $10,302,300 (3.42 percent)
  • PFF grade: 66.9 (19th)
LT LG C RG RT
Tyler Guyton Tyler Smith Cooper Beebe Tyler Booker Terence Steele
Nate Thomas Trevor Keegan Nick Leverett T.J. Bass Drew Shelton

24 – Seattle Seahawks: $45,058,382

  • Percentage of total cap: 14.96 percent
  • 2025 rank: 32nd
  • Top cap hit: LT Charles Cross, $10,880,000 (3.61 percent)
  • Other notable cap hits: RT Abraham Lucas, $10,418,500 (3.46 percent)
  • PFF grade: 66.5 (20th)
LT LG C RG RT
Charles Cross Grey Zabel Jalen Sundell Christian Haynes Abraham Lucas
Bobby Hart Beau Stephens Olu Oluwatimi Anthony Bradford Josh Jones

25 – Cincinnati Bengals: $43,639,646

  • Percentage of total cap: 14.49 percent
  • 2025 rank: 24th
  • Top cap hit: LT Orlando Brown Jr., $19,291,666 (6.4 percent)
  • PFF grade: 64 (30th)
LT LG C RG RT
Orlando Brown Jr. Dylan Fairchild Ted Karras Dalton Risner Amarius Mims
Cody Ford Brian Parker Connor Lew Jalen Rivers Andrew Coker

26 – Houston Texans: $40,847,661

  • Percentage of total cap: 13.56 percent
  • 2025 rank: 26th
  • Top cap hit: RT Braden Smith, $5,007,353 (1.66 percent)
  • PFF grade: 64.2 (29th)
LT LG C RG RT
Aireontae Ersery Wyatt Teller Keylan Rutledge Ed Ingram Braden Smith
Blake Fisher Febechi Nwaiwu Jake Andrews Evan Brown Trent Brown

27 – Arizona Cardinals: $40,493,885

  • Percentage of total cap: 13.44 percent
  • 2025 rank: 18th
  • Top cap hit: LT Paris Johnson, $8,925,783 (2.96 percent)
  • PFF grade: 67.8 (16th)
LT LG C RG RT
Paris Johnson Jr. Isaac Seumalo Hjalte Froholdt Chase Bisontis Elijah Wilkinson
Josh Fryar Hayden Conner Jon Gaines II Isaiah Adams Oli Udoh

28 – Baltimore Ravens: $37,570,594

  • Percentage of total cap: 12.47 percent
  • 2025 rank: 31st
  • Top cap hit: LT Ronnie Stanley, $9,859,588 (3.27 percent)
  • PFF grade: 64.7 (26th)
LT LG C RG RT
Ronnie Stanley Olaivavega Ioane Danny Pinter John Simpson Roger Rosengarten
Carson Vinson Andrew Vorhees Jovaughn Gwyn Evan Beerntsen Emery Jones Jr.

29 – Cleveland Browns: $37,078,432

  • Percentage of total cap: 12.31 percent
  • 2025 rank: 15th
  • Top cap hit: RT Tytus Howard, $5,981,176 (1.99 percent)
  • Other notable cap hits: LT Spencer Fano, $5,864,696 (1.95 percent), LG Zion Johnson, $5,145,000 (1.71 percent)
  • PFF grade: 64.7 (27th)
LT LG C RG RT
Spencer Fano Zion Johnson Elgton Jenkins Teven Jenkins Tytus Howard
Dawand Jones Zak Zinter Parker Brailsford KT Leveston Austin Barber

30 – New York Jets: $35,277,803

  • Percentage of total cap: 11.71 percent
  • 2025 rank: 20th
  • Top cap hit: RT Armand Membou, $7,252,978 (2.41 percent)
  • Other notable cap hit: LT Olu Fashanu, $5,593,830 (1.86 percent) 
  • PFF grade: 64.9 (25th)
LT LG C RG RT
Olu Fashanu Dylan Parham Josh Myers Joe Tippmann Armand Membou
Max Mitchell Marquis Hayes Xavier Newman Anez Cooper Chukwuma Okorafor

31 – Miami Dolphins: $30,532,091

  • Percentage of total cap: 10.14 percent
  • 2025 rank: 30th
  • Top cap hit: RT Austin Jackson, $6,895,524 (2.29 percent)
  • Other notable cap hit: C Aaron Brewer, $5,642,000 (1.87 percent)
  • PFF grade: 61.5 (32nd)
LT LG C RG RT
Patrick Paul Kadyn Proctor Aaron Brewer Jonah Savaiinaea Austin Jackson
Jamaree Salyer Josh Priebe Andrew Meyer DJ Campbell Charlie Heck

32 – Pittsburgh Steelers: $28,580,269

  • Percentage of total cap: 9.49 percent
  • 2025 rank: 30th
  • Top cap hit: LT Broderick Jones, $5,290,207 (1.76 percent)
  • PFF grade: 65.9 (23rd)
LT LG C RG RT
Troy Fautanu Mason McCormick Zach Frazier Spencer Anderson Dylan Cook
Broderick Jones Gennings Dunker Ryan McCollum Brock Hoffman Max Iheanachor

 

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