2026 Positional Spending Rankings: Offensive Line

To help pass the time from now until the start of training camp, we’ll be looking at where every team ranks in positional spending. In this post, we tackle the offensive line. This tends to be the biggest area of spending for most teams, as not only is it the position with the highest numbers once the rosters are finalized, it’s a premium position. It’s not a stretch to say teams rise and fall along with their offensive line. Quarterback may be the most important position, but every fanbase knows the frustration of having a good quarterback behind a bad offensive line.
One note: rather than count dead money toward the positional groups, we will have it ranked separately in a post of its own. For example, Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa‘s $55.4 million dead cap hit won’t count toward Miami’s quarterback spending, but it will be included in their league-leading $179 million dead cap figure.
Here’s how the league’s offensive line rooms shake out from most expensive to least expensive:
Resources:
1 – Carolina Panthers: $100,491,349
- Percentage of total cap: 33.36 percent
- 2025 rank: 1st
- Top cap hit: RG Robert Hunt, $24,300,000 (8.07 percent)
- Other notable cap hits: RT Taylor Moton, $21,103,088 (7.01 percent), LT Ikem Ekwonu, $17,560,000 (5.83 percent), LG Damien Lewis, $16,720,000 (5.55 percent)
- PFF grade: 70.1 (7th)
2 – Denver Broncos: $78,082,012
- Percentage of total cap: 25.92 percent
- 2025 rank: 5th
- Top cap hit: RT Mike McGlinchey, $23,775,000 (7.89 percent)
- Other notable cap hits: LG Ben Powers, $18,155,000 (6.03 percent)
- PFF grade: 78.2 (3rd)
3 – Kansas City Chiefs: $76,718,450
- Percentage of total cap: 25.47 percent
- 2025 rank: 2nd
- Top cap hit: RG Trey Smith, $24,495,277 (8.13 percent)
- Other notable cap hits: LT Jaylon Moore, $18,685,000 (6.2 percent), C Creed Humphrey, $18,100,000 (6.01 percent)
- PFF grade: 69.6 (8th)
4 – Minnesota Vikings: $76,190,410
- Percentage of total cap: 25.3 percent
- 2025 rank: 7th
- Top cap hit: RT Brian O’Neill, $23,115,657 (7.67 percent)
- Other notable cap hits: G Will Fries, $17,220,000 (5.72 percent), LT Christian Darrisaw, $13,279,085 (4.41 percent)
- PFF grade: 66 (22nd)
5 – Atlanta Falcons: $74,874,349
- Percentage of total cap: 24.86 percent
- 2025 rank: 9th
- Top cap hit: RG Chris Lindstrom, $26,250,000 (8.72 percent)
- Other notable cap hits: LT Jake Matthews, $16,773,714 (5.57 percent)
- PFF grade: 71.9 (6th)
6 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers: $71,045,677
- Percentage of total cap: 23.59 percent
- 2025 rank: 28th
- Top cap hit: LT Tristan Wirfs, $36,328,582 (12.06 percent)
- PFF grade: 69.4 (11th)
7 – Philadelphia Eagles: $68,458,912
- Percentage of total cap: 22.73 percent
- 2025 rank: 11th
- Top cap hit: RT Lane Johnson, $20,299,000 (6.74 percent)
- Other notable cap hits: LT Jordan Mailata, $15,855,233 (5.26 percent), LG Landon Dickerson, $10,275,000 (3.41 percent)
- PFF grade: 74.5 (5th)
8 – Los Angeles Rams: $67,681,496
- Percentage of total cap: 22.47 percent
- 2025 rank: 14th
- Top cap hit: LT Alaric Jackson, $25,375,000 (8.42 percent)
- Other notable cap hits: RG Kevin Dotson, $17,416,668 (5.78 percent)
- PFF grade: 79.2 (1st)
9 – Chicago Bears: $62,942,692
- Percentage of total cap: 20.9 percent
- 2025 rank: 10th
- Top cap hit: LG Joe Thuney, $21,500,000 (7.14 percent)
- Other notable cap hits: RG Jonah Jackson, $12,750,000 (4.23 percent), RT Darnell Wright, $6,671,722 (2.22 percent)
- PFF grade: 69.1 (13th)
10 – Los Angeles Chargers: $61,534,106
- Percentage of total cap: 20.43 percent
- 2025 rank: 8th
- Top cap hit: LT Rashawn Slater, $23,800,000 (7.9 percent)
- Other notable cap hits: RT Joe Alt, $9,043,894 (3 percent)
- PFF grade: 64.6 (28th)
11 – Jacksonville Jaguars: $60,468,007
- Percentage of total cap: 20.08 percent
- 2025 rank: 22nd
- Top cap hit: LT Walker Little, $14,499,953 (4.81 percent)
- Other notable cap hit: RG Ezra Cleveland, $11,420,588 (3.79 percent)
- PFF grade: 66.9 (18th)
12 – New England Patriots: $60,027,963
- Percentage of total cap: 20.35 percent
- 2025 rank: 12th
- Top cap hit: RT Michael Onwenu, $17,500,000 (5.81 percent)
- Other notable cap hit: LT Morgan Moses, $10,400,000 (3.45 percent)
- PFF grade: 68.1 (15th)
13 – Las Vegas Raiders: $57,756,117
- Percentage of total cap: 19.18 percent
- 2025 rank: 27th
- Top cap hit: LT Kolton Miller, $22,540,000 (7.48 percent)
- Other notable cap hit: C Tyler Linderbaum, $14,000,000 (4.65 percent)
- PFF grade: 69.5 (10th)
14 – Buffalo Bills: $57,595,067
- Percentage of total cap: 19.12 percent
- 2025 rank: 16th
- Top cap hit: LT Dion Dawkins, $24,837,834 (8.25 percent)
- Other notable cap hit: RT Spencer Brown, $8,970,000 (2.98 percent)
- PFF grade: 69.6 (9th)
15 – Tennessee Titans: $56,307,953
- Percentage of total cap: 18.69 percent
- 2025 rank: 13th
- Top cap hit: LT Dan Moore, $26,345,000 (8.75 percent)
- PFF grade: 69.3 (12th)
16 – Washington Commanders: $55,451,688
- Percentage of total cap: 18.41 percent
- 2025 rank: 6th
- Top cap hit: RG Samuel Cosmi, $20,260,000 (6.73 percent)
- Other notable cap hits: LT Laremy Tunsil, $11,905,000 (3.95 percent)
- PFF grade: 65.7 (24th)
17 – New Orleans Saints: $54,521,195
- Percentage of total cap: 18.1 percent
- 2025 rank: 25th
- Top cap hit: RG Cesar Ruiz, $14,196,000 (4.71 percent)
- Other notable cap hit: C Erik McCoy, $10,321,000 (3.43 percent)
- PFF grade: 66.3 (21st)
18 – Detroit Lions: $53,492,774
- Percentage of total cap: 17.76 percent
- 2025 rank: 4th
- Top cap hit: RT Penei Sewell, $28,000,000 (9.3 percent)
- PFF grade: 68.9 (14th)
19 – New York Giants: $52,517,973
- Percentage of total cap: 17.44 percent
- 2025 rank: 3rd
- Top cap hit: LT Andrew Thomas, $13,031,956 (4.33 percent)
- Other notable cap hits: LG Jon Runyan, $11,750,000 (3.9 percent), RT Jermaine Eluemunor, $5,923,529 (1.97 percent)
- PFF grade: 67 (17th)
20 – Green Bay Packers: $49,701,420
- Percentage of total cap: 16.5 percent
- 2025 rank: 19th
- Top cap hit: LG Aaron Banks, $12,003,176 (3.99 percent)
- Other notable cap hit: RT Zach Tom, $11,831,106 (3.93 percent)
- PFF grade: 61.7 (31st)
21 – Indianapolis Colts: $48,110,598
- Percentage of total cap: 15.97 percent
- 2025 rank: 17th
- Top cap hit: LG Quenton Nelson, $24,200,000 (8.03 percent)
- Other notable cap hit: LT Bernhard Raimann, $9,261,200 (3.07 percent)
- PFF grade: 77.5 (4th)
22 – San Francisco 49ers: $46,290,880
- Percentage of total cap: 15.37 percent
- 2025 rank: 21st
- Top cap hit: LT Trent Williams, $20,012,845 (6.64 percent)
- PFF grade: 79 (2nd)
23 – Dallas Cowboys: $45,497,408
- Percentage of total cap: 15.11 percent
- 2025 rank: 23rd
- Top cap hit: LG Tyler Smith, $10,302,300 (3.42 percent)
- PFF grade: 66.9 (19th)
24 – Seattle Seahawks: $45,058,382
- Percentage of total cap: 14.96 percent
- 2025 rank: 32nd
- Top cap hit: LT Charles Cross, $10,880,000 (3.61 percent)
- Other notable cap hits: RT Abraham Lucas, $10,418,500 (3.46 percent)
- PFF grade: 66.5 (20th)
25 – Cincinnati Bengals: $43,639,646
- Percentage of total cap: 14.49 percent
- 2025 rank: 24th
- Top cap hit: LT Orlando Brown Jr., $19,291,666 (6.4 percent)
- PFF grade: 64 (30th)
26 – Houston Texans: $40,847,661
- Percentage of total cap: 13.56 percent
- 2025 rank: 26th
- Top cap hit: RT Braden Smith, $5,007,353 (1.66 percent)
- PFF grade: 64.2 (29th)
27 – Arizona Cardinals: $40,493,885
- Percentage of total cap: 13.44 percent
- 2025 rank: 18th
- Top cap hit: LT Paris Johnson, $8,925,783 (2.96 percent)
- PFF grade: 67.8 (16th)
28 – Baltimore Ravens: $37,570,594
- Percentage of total cap: 12.47 percent
- 2025 rank: 31st
- Top cap hit: LT Ronnie Stanley, $9,859,588 (3.27 percent)
- PFF grade: 64.7 (26th)
29 – Cleveland Browns: $37,078,432
- Percentage of total cap: 12.31 percent
- 2025 rank: 15th
- Top cap hit: RT Tytus Howard, $5,981,176 (1.99 percent)
- Other notable cap hits: LT Spencer Fano, $5,864,696 (1.95 percent), LG Zion Johnson, $5,145,000 (1.71 percent)
- PFF grade: 64.7 (27th)
30 – New York Jets: $35,277,803
- Percentage of total cap: 11.71 percent
- 2025 rank: 20th
- Top cap hit: RT Armand Membou, $7,252,978 (2.41 percent)
- Other notable cap hit: LT Olu Fashanu, $5,593,830 (1.86 percent)
- PFF grade: 64.9 (25th)
31 – Miami Dolphins: $30,532,091
- Percentage of total cap: 10.14 percent
- 2025 rank: 30th
- Top cap hit: RT Austin Jackson, $6,895,524 (2.29 percent)
- Other notable cap hit: C Aaron Brewer, $5,642,000 (1.87 percent)
- PFF grade: 61.5 (32nd)
32 – Pittsburgh Steelers: $28,580,269
- Percentage of total cap: 9.49 percent
- 2025 rank: 30th
- Top cap hit: LT Broderick Jones, $5,290,207 (1.76 percent)
- PFF grade: 65.9 (23rd)
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