2026 Positional Spending Rankings: Tight Ends

By
Logan Ulrich
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To help pass the time from now until the start of training camp, we’ll be looking at where every team ranks in positional spending. Today: tight ends. They might be the league’s trendiest position right now. Whether it’s as one half of the American wedding of the century or as the cutting edge of the league’s offensive schematic meta, tight ends are being sought after. Despite their best promotional efforts, however, tight ends haven’t quite seen that demand follow when it comes to salary. They lag behind every other position outside of running back, although that’s partially because teams roster more players at most of the other positions. 

Kyle Pitts

One note: rather than count dead money toward the positional groups, we will have it ranked separately in a post of its own. For example, Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa‘s $55.4 million dead cap hit won’t count toward Miami’s quarterback spending, but it will be included in their league-leading $179 million dead cap figure. 

Here’s how the league’s tight end rooms shake out from most expensive to least expensive: 

Resources:

1 – Minnesota Vikings: $29,379,622

  • Percentage of total cap: 9.75 percent
  • 2025 rank: 3rd
  • Top cap hit: T.J. Hockenson, $15,605,000 (5.18 percent)
  • Other notable cap hits: Josh Oliver, $9,934,000 (3.3 percent)
  • PFF grade: 64.2 (14th)
  • Depth chart: Hockenson, Oliver, Benjamin Yurosek

2 – Atlanta Falcons: $25,788,333

3 – Denver Broncos: $23,196,647

  • Percentage of total cap: 7.7 percent
  • 2025 rank: 18th
  • Top cap hit: Evan Engram, $14,136,666 (4.69 percent)
  • PFF grade: 54.6 (31st)
  • Depth chart: Engram, Adam Trautman, Nate Adkins, Justin Joly

4 – San Francisco 49ers: $22,763,695

5 – Los Angeles Rams: $21,688,775

6 – New England Patriots: $20,402,871

  • Percentage of total cap: 6.77 percent
  • 2025 rank: 8th
  • Top cap hit: Hunter Henry, $11,750,000 (3.9 percent)
  • PFF grade: 63.2 (16th)
  • Depth chart: Henry, Eli Raridon, CJ Dippre

7 – Philadelphia Eagles: $18,663,781

8 – Chicago Bears: $17,751,138

  • Percentage of total cap: 5.89 percent
  • 2025 rank: 6th
  • Top cap hit: Cole Kmet, $7,775,000 (2.58 percent)
  • Other notable cap hit: Colston Loveland, $6,053,638 (2.01 percent)
  • PFF grade: 73.5 (2nd)
  • Depth chart: Loveland, Kmet, Sam Roush

9 – Houston Texans: $17,648,677

10 – Kansas City Chiefs: $16,670,488

  • Percentage of total cap: 5.53 percent
  • 2025 rank: 2nd
  • Top cap hit: Noah Gray, $6,970,000 (2.31 percent)
  • Other notable cap hit: Travis Kelce, $4,896,667 (1.63 percent)
  • PFF grade: 64.9 (12th)
  • Depth chart: Kelce, Gray, Jared Wiley

11 – Dallas Cowboys: $16,269,777

12 – Buffalo Bills: $15,988,627

  • Percentage of total cap: 5.31 percent
  • 2025 rank: 7th
  • Top cap hit: Dawson Knox, $8,551,333 (2.84 percent)
  • Other notable cap hit: Dalton Kincaid, $4,272,240 (1.42 percent)
  • PFF grade: 70.4 (4th)
  • Depth chart: Knox, Kincaid, Jackson Hawes

13 – Washington Commanders: $15,949,591

  • Percentage of total cap: 5.3 percent
  • 2025 rank: 17th
  • Top cap hit: John Bates, $5,793,333 (1.92 percent)
  • Other notable cap hit: Chigoziem Okonkwo, $5,333,333 (1.77 percent)
  • PFF grade: 56.4 (29th)
  • Depth chart: Okonkwo, Bates, Ben Sinnott, Colson Yankoff

14 – New Orleans Saints: $15,829,921

  • Percentage of total cap: 5.26 percent
  • 2025 rank: 1st
  • Top cap hit: Juwan Johnson, $7,613,000 (2.53 percent)
  • PFF grade: 55.4 (30th)
  • Depth chart: Johnson, Noah Fant, Oscar Delp

15 – Cincinnati Bengals: $15,725,343

16 – Pittsburgh Steelers: $15,270,918

  • Percentage of total cap: 5.07 percent
  • 2025 rank: 13th
  • Top cap hit: Pat Freiermuth, $6,943,333 (2.31 percent)
  • Other notable cap hit: Darnell Washington, $3,473,438 (1.15 percent)
  • PFF grade: 65.9 (7th)
  • Depth chart: Freiermuth, Washington, Robert Tonyan

17 – Detroit Lions: $15,205,423

  • Percentage of total cap: 5.05 percent
  • 2025 rank: 24th
  • Top cap hit: Sam LaPorta, $6,738,090 (2.24 percent)
  • PFF grade: 59.3 (23rd)
  • Depth chart: LaPorta, Brock Wright, Tyler Conklin

18 – Arizona Cardinals: $14,230,067

19 – Las Vegas Raiders: $14,217,871

  • Percentage of total cap: 4.72 percent
  • 2025 rank: 22nd
  • Top cap hit: Brock Bowers, $4,946,941 (1.64 percent)
  • PFF grade: 69.1 (5th)
  • Depth chart: Bowers, Michael Mayer, Ian Thomas

20 – New York Jets: $13,194,859

  • Percentage of total cap: 4.38 percent
  • 2025 rank: 32nd
  • Top cap hit: Kenyon Sadiq, $4,062,601 (1.35 percent)
  • PFF grade: 58.1 (27th)
  • Depth chart: Mason Taylor, Sadiq, Jeremy Ruckert

21 – Baltimore Ravens: $12,929,252

  • Percentage of total cap: 4.29 percent
  • 2025 rank: 4th
  • Top cap hit: Mark Andrews, $6,979,624 (2.32 percent)
  • PFF grade: 54.6 (32nd)
  • Depth chart: Andrews, Durham Smythe, Matthew Hibner, Josh Cuevas

22 – Carolina Panthers: $12,816,301

23 – Jacksonville Jaguars: $12,407,296

  • Percentage of total cap: 4.12 percent
  • 2025 rank: 23rd
  • Top cap hit: Brenton Strange, $3,329,639 (1.11 percent)
  • PFF grade: 62 (18th)
  • Depth chart: Strange, Nate Boerkircher, Tanner Koziol, Quintin MorrisHunter Long

24 – Green Bay Packers: $12,157,283

  • Percentage of total cap: 4.04 percent
  • 2025 rank: 30th
  • Top cap hit: Tucker Kraft, $3,930,897 (1.31 percent)
  • PFF grade: 62 (19th)
  • Depth chart: Kraft, Josh Whyle, Luke Musgrave

25 – Seattle Seahawks: $11,766,869

  • Percentage of total cap: 3.91 percent
  • 2025 rank: 10th
  • Top cap hit: Eric Saubert, $2,130,000 (0.71 percent)
  • Other notable cap hits: A.J. Barner, $1,263,777 (0.42 percent), Elijah Arroyo, $2,003,039 (0.67 percent)
  • PFF grade: 63.5 (15th)
  • Depth chart: Barner, Arroyo, Saubert

26 – Indianapolis Colts: $11,682,265

27 – Los Angeles Chargers: $11,045,175

28 – Tennessee Titans: $10,535,746

29 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers: $9,698,769

  • Percentage of total cap: 3.22 percent
  • 2025 rank: 31st
  • Top cap hit: Cade Otton, $4,143,333 (1.38 percent)
  • PFF grade: 58.4 (25th)
  • Depth chart: Otton, Payne Durham, Ko Kieft

30 – New York Giants: $9,674,992

31 – Cleveland Browns: $6,823,980

  • Percentage of total cap: 2.27 percent
  • 2025 rank: 15th
  • Top cap hit: Harold Fannin Jr., $1,532,474 (0.51 percent)
  • PFF grade: 56.8 (28th)
  • Depth chart: Fannin, Blake Whiteheart, Joe Royer, Carsen Ryan

32 – Miami Dolphins: $6,330,726

  • Percentage of total cap: 2.1 percent
  • 2025 rank: 28th
  • Top cap hit: Greg Dulcich, $1,698,000 (0.56 percent)
  • PFF grade: 65.9 (9th)
  • Depth chart: Dulcich, Will Kacmarek, Ben Sims, Seydou Traore 

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