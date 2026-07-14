2026 Positional Spending Rankings: Tight Ends

To help pass the time from now until the start of training camp, we’ll be looking at where every team ranks in positional spending. Today: tight ends. They might be the league’s trendiest position right now. Whether it’s as one half of the American wedding of the century or as the cutting edge of the league’s offensive schematic meta, tight ends are being sought after. Despite their best promotional efforts, however, tight ends haven’t quite seen that demand follow when it comes to salary. They lag behind every other position outside of running back, although that’s partially because teams roster more players at most of the other positions.

One note: rather than count dead money toward the positional groups, we will have it ranked separately in a post of its own. For example, Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa‘s $55.4 million dead cap hit won’t count toward Miami’s quarterback spending, but it will be included in their league-leading $179 million dead cap figure.

Here’s how the league’s tight end rooms shake out from most expensive to least expensive:

Resources:

1 – Minnesota Vikings: $29,379,622

Percentage of total cap: 9.75 percent

2025 rank: 3rd

Top cap hit: T.J. Hockenson , $15,605,000 (5.18 percent)

, $15,605,000 (5.18 percent) Other notable cap hits: Josh Oliver , $9,934,000 (3.3 percent)

, PFF grade: 64.2 (14th)

Depth chart: Hockenson, Oliver, Benjamin Yurosek

2 – Atlanta Falcons: $25,788,333

Percentage of total cap: 8.56 percent

2025 rank: 11th

Top cap hit: Kyle Pitts , $15,045,000 (5 percent)

, $15,045,000 (5 percent) PFF grade: 65.1 (11th)

Depth chart: Pitts, Austin Hooper, Charlie Woerner

3 – Denver Broncos: $23,196,647

Percentage of total cap: 7.7 percent

2025 rank: 18th

Top cap hit: Evan Engram , $14,136,666 (4.69 percent)

, $14,136,666 (4.69 percent) PFF grade: 54.6 (31st)

Depth chart: Engram, Adam Trautman, Nate Adkins, Justin Joly

4 – San Francisco 49ers: $22,763,695

5 – Los Angeles Rams: $21,688,775

6 – New England Patriots: $20,402,871

Percentage of total cap: 6.77 percent

2025 rank: 8th

Top cap hit: Hunter Henry , $11,750,000 (3.9 percent)

, $11,750,000 (3.9 percent) PFF grade: 63.2 (16th)

Depth chart: Henry, Eli Raridon, CJ Dippre

7 – Philadelphia Eagles: $18,663,781

8 – Chicago Bears: $17,751,138

Percentage of total cap: 5.89 percent

2025 rank: 6th

Top cap hit: Cole Kmet , $7,775,000 (2.58 percent)

, $7,775,000 (2.58 percent) Other notable cap hit: Colston Loveland , $6,053,638 (2.01 percent)

, $6,053,638 (2.01 percent) PFF grade: 73.5 (2nd)

Depth chart: Loveland, Kmet, Sam Roush

9 – Houston Texans: $17,648,677

10 – Kansas City Chiefs: $16,670,488

Percentage of total cap: 5.53 percent

2025 rank: 2nd

Top cap hit: Noah Gray , $6,970,000 (2.31 percent)

, $6,970,000 (2.31 percent) Other notable cap hit: Travis Kelce , $4,896,667 (1.63 percent)

, $4,896,667 (1.63 percent) PFF grade: 64.9 (12th)

Depth chart: Kelce, Gray, Jared Wiley

11 – Dallas Cowboys: $16,269,777

Percentage of total cap: 5.4 percent

2025 rank: 27th

Total cap hit: Jake Ferguson , $10,400,000 (3.45 percent)

, $10,400,000 (3.45 percent) PFF grade: 62.5 (17th)

Depth chart: Ferguson, Luke Schoonmaker, Brevyn Spann-Ford

12 – Buffalo Bills: $15,988,627

Percentage of total cap: 5.31 percent

2025 rank: 7th

Top cap hit: Dawson Knox , $8,551,333 (2.84 percent)

, $8,551,333 (2.84 percent) Other notable cap hit: Dalton Kincaid , $4,272,240 (1.42 percent)

, $4,272,240 (1.42 percent) PFF grade: 70.4 (4th)

Depth chart: Knox, Kincaid, Jackson Hawes

13 – Washington Commanders: $15,949,591

Percentage of total cap: 5.3 percent

2025 rank: 17th

Top cap hit: John Bates , $5,793,333 (1.92 percent)

, $5,793,333 (1.92 percent) Other notable cap hit: Chigoziem Okonkwo , $5,333,333 (1.77 percent)

, $5,333,333 (1.77 percent) PFF grade: 56.4 (29th)

Depth chart: Okonkwo, Bates, Ben Sinnott, Colson Yankoff

14 – New Orleans Saints: $15,829,921

Percentage of total cap: 5.26 percent

2025 rank: 1st

Top cap hit: Juwan Johnson , $7,613,000 (2.53 percent)

, $7,613,000 (2.53 percent) PFF grade: 55.4 (30th)

Depth chart: Johnson, Noah Fant, Oscar Delp

15 – Cincinnati Bengals: $15,725,343

16 – Pittsburgh Steelers: $15,270,918

Percentage of total cap: 5.07 percent

2025 rank: 13th

Top cap hit: Pat Freiermuth , $6,943,333 (2.31 percent)

, $6,943,333 (2.31 percent) Other notable cap hit: Darnell Washington , $3,473,438 (1.15 percent)

, $3,473,438 (1.15 percent) PFF grade: 65.9 (7th)

Depth chart: Freiermuth, Washington, Robert Tonyan

17 – Detroit Lions: $15,205,423

Percentage of total cap: 5.05 percent

2025 rank: 24th

Top cap hit: Sam LaPorta , $6,738,090 (2.24 percent)

, $6,738,090 (2.24 percent) PFF grade: 59.3 (23rd)

Depth chart: LaPorta, Brock Wright, Tyler Conklin

18 – Arizona Cardinals: $14,230,067

Percentage of total cap: 4.72 percent

2025 rank: 19th

Top cap hit: Trey McBride , $8,701,000 (2.89 percent)

, $8,701,000 (2.89 percent) PFF grade: 71.6 (3rd)

Depth chart: McBride, Tip Reiman, Elijah Higgins

19 – Las Vegas Raiders: $14,217,871

Percentage of total cap: 4.72 percent

2025 rank: 22nd

Top cap hit: Brock Bowers , $4,946,941 (1.64 percent)

, $4,946,941 (1.64 percent) PFF grade: 69.1 (5th)

Depth chart: Bowers, Michael Mayer, Ian Thomas

20 – New York Jets: $13,194,859

Percentage of total cap: 4.38 percent

2025 rank: 32nd

Top cap hit: Kenyon Sadiq , $4,062,601 (1.35 percent)

, $4,062,601 (1.35 percent) PFF grade: 58.1 (27th)

Depth chart: Mason Taylor, Sadiq, Jeremy Ruckert

21 – Baltimore Ravens: $12,929,252

Percentage of total cap: 4.29 percent

2025 rank: 4th

Top cap hit: Mark Andrews , $6,979,624 (2.32 percent)

, $6,979,624 (2.32 percent) PFF grade: 54.6 (32nd)

Depth chart: Andrews, Durham Smythe, Matthew Hibner, Josh Cuevas

22 – Carolina Panthers: $12,816,301

Percentage of total cap: 4.26 percent

2025 rank: 26th

Top cap hit: Tommy Tremble , $8,000,000 (2.66 percent)

, $8,000,000 (2.66 percent) PFF grade: 60.1 (21st)

Depth chart: Tremble, Ja’Tavion Sanders, Mitchell Evans

23 – Jacksonville Jaguars: $12,407,296

Percentage of total cap: 4.12 percent

2025 rank: 23rd

Top cap hit: Brenton Strange , $3,329,639 (1.11 percent)

, $3,329,639 (1.11 percent) PFF grade: 62 (18th)

Depth chart: Strange, Nate Boerkircher, Tanner Koziol, Quintin Morris, Hunter Long

24 – Green Bay Packers: $12,157,283

Percentage of total cap: 4.04 percent

2025 rank: 30th

Top cap hit: Tucker Kraft , $3,930,897 (1.31 percent)

, $3,930,897 (1.31 percent) PFF grade: 62 (19th)

Depth chart: Kraft, Josh Whyle, Luke Musgrave

25 – Seattle Seahawks: $11,766,869

Percentage of total cap: 3.91 percent

2025 rank: 10th

Top cap hit: Eric Saubert , $2,130,000 (0.71 percent)

, $2,130,000 (0.71 percent) Other notable cap hits: A.J. Barner , $1,263,777 (0.42 percent), Elijah Arroyo , $2,003,039 (0.67 percent)

, $1,263,777 (0.42 percent), , PFF grade: 63.5 (15th)

Depth chart: Barner, Arroyo, Saubert

26 – Indianapolis Colts: $11,682,265

27 – Los Angeles Chargers: $11,045,175

Percentage of total cap: 3.67 percent

2025 rank: 20th

Top cap hit: Charlie Kolar , $4,333,333 (1.44 percent)

, $4,333,333 (1.44 percent) PFF grade: 65.8 (10th)

Depth chart: Kolar, David Njoku, Oronde Gadsden

28 – Tennessee Titans: $10,535,746

Percentage of total cap: 3.5 percent

2025 rank: 29th

Top cap hit: Daniel Bellinger , $5,136,666 (1.71 percent)

, $5,136,666 (1.71 percent) PFF grade: 61.3 (20th)

Depth chart: Gunnar Helm, Bellinger, Kylen Granson

29 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers: $9,698,769

Percentage of total cap: 3.22 percent

2025 rank: 31st

Top cap hit: Cade Otton , $4,143,333 (1.38 percent)

, $4,143,333 (1.38 percent) PFF grade: 58.4 (25th)

Depth chart: Otton, Payne Durham, Ko Kieft

30 – New York Giants: $9,674,992

Percentage of total cap: 3.21 percent

2025 rank: 25th

Top cap hit: Isaiah Likely , $6,087,254 (2.02 percent)

, $6,087,254 (2.02 percent) PFF grade: 58.3 (26th)

Depth chart: Likely, Theo Johnson, Chris Manhertz

31 – Cleveland Browns: $6,823,980

Percentage of total cap: 2.27 percent

2025 rank: 15th

Top cap hit: Harold Fannin Jr. , $1,532,474 (0.51 percent)

, $1,532,474 (0.51 percent) PFF grade: 56.8 (28th)

Depth chart: Fannin, Blake Whiteheart, Joe Royer, Carsen Ryan

32 – Miami Dolphins: $6,330,726

Percentage of total cap: 2.1 percent

2025 rank: 28th

Top cap hit: Greg Dulcich , $1,698,000 (0.56 percent)

, $1,698,000 (0.56 percent) PFF grade: 65.9 (9th)

Depth chart: Dulcich, Will Kacmarek, Ben Sims, Seydou Traore