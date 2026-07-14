2026 Positional Spending Rankings: Wide Receivers

To help pass the time from now until the start of training camp, we’ll be looking at where every team ranks in positional spending. Next up, we have wide receivers. Salaries for this position have exploded in the last several years, more than any other position aside from quarterback and possibly edge rusher. NFL teams are making huge investments in receivers and it’s not uncommon to see teams paying big money to multiple players at the position.

One note: rather than count dead money toward the positional groups, we will have it ranked separately in a post of its own. For example, Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa‘s $55.4 million dead cap hit won’t count toward Miami’s quarterback spending, but it will be included in their league-leading $179 million dead cap figure.

Here’s how the league’s receiver rooms shake out from most expensive to least expensive:

Resources:

Salary information via Over The Cap

Depth charts via OurLads

Pro Football Focus grades (average of 3 starters)

1 – Cincinnati Bengals: $65,498,349

Percentage of total cap: 21.75 percent

2025 rank: 1st

Top cap hit: Tee Higgins , $26,514,706 (8.8 percent)

, $26,514,706 (8.8 percent) Other notable cap hit: Ja’Marr Chase , $26,171,176 (8.69 percent)

, $26,171,176 (8.69 percent) PFF grade: 74.6 (7th)

2 – Dallas Cowboys: $61,776,205

Percentage of total cap: 20.51 percent

2025 rank: 10th

Top cap hit: George Pickens , $27,298,000 (9.06 percent)

, $27,298,000 (9.06 percent) Other notable cap hit: CeeDee Lamb , $19,654,314 (6.53 percent)

, $19,654,314 (6.53 percent) PFF grade: 72.4 (12th)

3 – Detroit Lions: $52,604,180

Percentage of total cap: 17.46 percent

2025 rank: 9th

Top cap hit: Amon-Ra St. Brown , $33,110,000 (10.99 percent)

, $33,110,000 (10.99 percent) Other notable cap hit: Jameson Williams , $8,270,600 (2.75 percent)

, $8,270,600 (2.75 percent) PFF grade: 76.5 (5th)

4 – Pittsburgh Steelers: $51,922,509

Percentage of total cap: 17.24 percent

2025 rank: 21st

Top cap hit: D.K. Metcalf , $31,000,000 (10.29 percent)

, $31,000,000 (10.29 percent) Other notable cap hit: Michael Pittman Jr. , $8,866,666 (2.94 percent)

, $8,866,666 (2.94 percent) PFF grade: 67.1 (21st)

5 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers: $46,468,077

Percentage of total cap: 15.43 percent

2025 rank: 2nd

Top cap hit: Chris Godwin , $33,683,000 (11.18 percent)

, $33,683,000 (11.18 percent) PFF grade: 67.5 (20th)

6 – Tennessee Titans: $46,172,282

Percentage of total cap: 15.33 percent

2025 rank: 3rd

Top cap hit: Calvin Ridley , 15,200,000 (5.05 percent)

, 15,200,000 (5.05 percent) Other notable cap hit: Wan’Dale Robinson , $11,270,000 (3.74 percent)

, $11,270,000 (3.74 percent) PFF grade: 65.6 (28th)

7 – Minnesota Vikings: $45,547,196

Percentage of total cap: 15.12 percent

2025 rank: 13th

Top cap hit: Justin Jefferson , $21,218,850 (7.04 percent)

, $21,218,850 (7.04 percent) PFF grade: 70.8 (14th)

8 – Seattle Seahawks: $44,967,063

Percentage of total cap: 14.93 percent

2025 rank: 23rd

Top cap hit: Cooper Kupp , $17,470,000 (5.8 percent)

, $17,470,000 (5.8 percent) Other notable cap hit: Jaxon Smith-Njigba , $10,371,329 (3.44 percent), Rashid Shaheed , $7,000,000 (2.32 percent)

, $10,371,329 (3.44 percent), , $7,000,000 (2.32 percent) PFF grade: 77.5 (4th)

9 – New York Giants: $42,379,440

Percentage of total cap: 14.07 percent

2025 rank: 18th

Top cap hit: Darius Slayton , $15,911,770 (5.28 percent)

, $15,911,770 (5.28 percent) Other notable cap hit: Malik Nabers , $7,965,750 (2.64 percent)

, $7,965,750 (2.64 percent) PFF grade: 52.5 (32nd)

10 – Los Angeles Rams: $41,728,787

Percentage of total cap: 13.85 percent

2025 rank: 15th

Top cap hit: Davante Adams , $28,000,000 (9.30 percent)

, $28,000,000 (9.30 percent) Other notable cap hit: Puka Nacua , $5,828,245 (1.94 percent)

, $5,828,245 (1.94 percent) PFF grade: 79.0 (1st)

11 – Buffalo Bills: $38,152,216

Percentage of total cap: 12.67 percent

2025 rank: 17th

Top cap hit: Josh Palmer , $11,750,000 (3.9 percent)

, $11,750,000 (3.9 percent) Other notable cap hits: D.J. Moore , $6,752,000 (2.24 percent), Khalil Shakir , $6,792,000 (2.25 percent)

, $6,752,000 (2.24 percent), , $6,792,000 (2.25 percent) PFF grade: 66.8 (23rd)

12 – San Francisco 49ers: $36,626,318

Percentage of total cap: 12.16 percent

2025 rank: 19th

Top cap hit: Brandon Aiyuk , $13,665,790 (4.54 percent)

, $13,665,790 (4.54 percent) Other notable cap hit: Mike Evans , $4,250,000 (1.41 percent)

, $4,250,000 (1.41 percent) PFF grade: 67.8 (19th)

13 – New England Patriots: $35,592,520

Percentage of total cap: 11.82 percent

2025 rank: 14th

Top cap hit: Romeo Doubs , $8,600,000 (2.86 percent)

, $8,600,000 (2.86 percent) Other notable cap hit: A.J. Brown , $7,040,000 (2.34 percent)

, $7,040,000 (2.34 percent) PFF grade: 77.6 (3rd)

14 – Houston Texans: $34,907,691

Percentage of total cap: 11.59 percent

2025 rank: 16th

Top cap hit: Nico Collins , $14,939,529 (4.96 percent)

, $14,939,529 (4.96 percent) PFF grade: 78.0 (2nd)

15 – Denver Broncos: $34,620,985

Percentage of total cap: 11.49 percent

2025 rank: 12th

Top cap hit: Courtland Sutton , $13,975,000 (4.64 percent)

, $13,975,000 (4.64 percent) Other notable cap hit: Jaylen Waddle , $4,878,200 (1.62 percent)

, $4,878,200 (1.62 percent) PFF grade: 73.8 (9th)

16 – New Orleans Saints: $33,594,610

Percentage of total cap: 11.15 percent

2025 rank: 26th

Top cap hit: Chris Olave , $15,493,000 (5.14 percent)

, $15,493,000 (5.14 percent) PFF grade: 75.4 (6th)

17 – Jacksonville Jaguars: $33,115,821

Percentage of total cap: 10.99 percent

2025 rank: 27th

Top cap hit: Travis Hunter , $10,602,071 (3.52 percent)

, $10,602,071 (3.52 percent) Other notable cap hits: Jakobi Meyers , $6,210,588 (2.06 percent), Brian Thomas Jr., $3,998,176 (1.33 percent)

, $6,210,588 (2.06 percent), Jr., $3,998,176 (1.33 percent) PFF grade: 66.3 (24th)

18 – Arizona Cardinals: $32,856,426

Percentage of total cap: 10.91 percent

2025 rank: 25th

Top cap hit: Marvin Harrison Jr., $9,647,657 (3.2 percent)

Jr., $9,647,657 (3.2 percent) PFF grade: 69.1 (17th)

19 – Washington Commanders: $31,745,327

Percentage of total cap: 10.54 percent

2025 rank: 5th

Top cap hit: Terry McLaurin , $18,000,000 (5.98 percent)

, $18,000,000 (5.98 percent) PFF grade: 69.5 (16th)

20 – Green Bay Packers: $30,038,588

Percentage of total cap: 9.97 percent

2025 rank: 30th

Top cap hit: Christian Watson , $10,519,297 (3.49 percent)

, $10,519,297 (3.49 percent) Other notable cap hit: Jayden Reed , $6,784,793 (2.25 percent)

, $6,784,793 (2.25 percent) PFF grade: 74.5 (8th)

21 – Cleveland Browns: $28,255,865

Percentage of total cap: 9.38 percent

2025 rank: 29th

Top cap hit: Jerry Jeudy , $10,372,400 (3.44 percent)

, $10,372,400 (3.44 percent) PFF grade: 57.2 (31st)

22 – Indianapolis Colts: $27,757,673

Percentage of total cap: 9.22 percent

2025 rank: 7th

Top cap hit: Alec Pierce , $9,200,000 (3.05 percent)

, $9,200,000 (3.05 percent) PFF grade: 73.1 (11th)

23 – Philadelphia Eagles: $27,620,468

Percentage of total cap: 9.17 percent

2025 rank: 11th

Top cap hit: DeVonta Smith , $10,726,510 (3.56 percent)

, $10,726,510 (3.56 percent) PFF grade: 73.4 (10th)

24 – New York Jets: $24,877,446

Percentage of total cap: 8.26 percent

2025 rank: 24th

Top cap hit: Garrett Wilson , $10,074,819 (3.34 percent)

, $10,074,819 (3.34 percent) PFF grade: 66.1 (25th)

25 – Carolina Panthers: $24,793,076

Percentage of total cap: 8.23 percent

2025 rank: 20th

Top cap hit: Tetairoa McMillan , $6,347,816 (2.11 percent)

, $6,347,816 (2.11 percent) Other notable cap hit: Jalen Coker , $3,846,250 (1.28 percent)

, $3,846,250 (1.28 percent) PFF grade: 68.9 (18th)

26 – Las Vegas Raiders: $24,640,782

Percentage of total cap: 8.18 percent

2025 rank: 22nd

Top cap hit: Jalen Nailor , $8,010,000 (2.66 percent)

, $8,010,000 (2.66 percent) PFF grade: 61.3 (29th)

27 – Atlanta Falcons: $21,950,801

Percentage of total cap: 7.29 percent

2025 rank: 8th

Top cap hit: Drake London , $7,996,200 (2.65 percent)

, $7,996,200 (2.65 percent) PFF grade: 65.9 (26th)

28 – Chicago Bears: $20,991,509

Percentage of total cap: 6.97 percent

2025 rank: 6th

Top cap hit: Rome Odunze , $6,197,591 (2.06 percent)

, $6,197,591 (2.06 percent) PFF grade: 72.3 (13th)

29 – Baltimore Ravens: $19,868,926

Percentage of total cap: 6.6 percent

2025 rank: 31st

Top cap hit: Rashod Bateman , $6,180,687 (2.05 percent)

, $6,180,687 (2.05 percent) Other notable cap hit: Zay Flowers , $4,466,140 (1.48 percent)

, $4,466,140 (1.48 percent) PFF grade: 67.6 (22nd)

30 – Kansas City Chiefs: $18,999,309

Percentage of total cap: 6.31 percent

2025 rank: 28th

Top cap hit: Xavier Worthy , $3,760,981 (1.25 percent)

, $3,760,981 (1.25 percent) Other notable cap hit: Rashee Rice , $2,066,660 (0.69 percent)

, $2,066,660 (0.69 percent) PFF grade: 74.1 (15th)

31 – Los Angeles Chargers: $18,082,005

Percentage of total cap: 6 percent

2025 rank: 32nd

Top cap hit: Quentin Johnston , $4,514,614 (1.5 percent)

, $4,514,614 (1.5 percent) Other notable cap hits: Ladd McConkey , $2,725,960 (0.91 percent)

, $2,725,960 (0.91 percent) PFF grade: 65.7 (27th)

32 – Miami Dolphins: $13,190,162

Percentage of total cap: 4.38 percent

2025 rank: 4th

Top cap hit: Caleb Douglas , $1,303,363 (0.43 percent)

, $1,303,363 (0.43 percent) PFF grade: 59.4 (30th)