2026 Positional Spending Rankings: Wide Receivers

To help pass the time from now until the start of training camp, we’ll be looking at where every team ranks in positional spending. Next up, we have wide receivers. Salaries for this position have exploded in the last several years, more than any other position aside from quarterback and possibly edge rusher. NFL teams are making huge investments in receivers and it’s not uncommon to see teams paying big money to multiple players at the position.
One note: rather than count dead money toward the positional groups, we will have it ranked separately in a post of its own. For example, Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa‘s $55.4 million dead cap hit won’t count toward Miami’s quarterback spending, but it will be included in their league-leading $179 million dead cap figure.
Here’s how the league’s receiver rooms shake out from most expensive to least expensive:
Resources:
- Salary information via Over The Cap
- Depth charts via OurLads
- Pro Football Focus grades (average of 3 starters)
1 – Cincinnati Bengals: $65,498,349
- Percentage of total cap: 21.75 percent
- 2025 rank: 1st
- Top cap hit: Tee Higgins, $26,514,706 (8.8 percent)
- Other notable cap hit: Ja’Marr Chase, $26,171,176 (8.69 percent)
- PFF grade: 74.6 (7th)
2 – Dallas Cowboys: $61,776,205
- Percentage of total cap: 20.51 percent
- 2025 rank: 10th
- Top cap hit: George Pickens, $27,298,000 (9.06 percent)
- Other notable cap hit: CeeDee Lamb, $19,654,314 (6.53 percent)
- PFF grade: 72.4 (12th)
3 – Detroit Lions: $52,604,180
- Percentage of total cap: 17.46 percent
- 2025 rank: 9th
- Top cap hit: Amon-Ra St. Brown, $33,110,000 (10.99 percent)
- Other notable cap hit: Jameson Williams, $8,270,600 (2.75 percent)
- PFF grade: 76.5 (5th)
4 – Pittsburgh Steelers: $51,922,509
- Percentage of total cap: 17.24 percent
- 2025 rank: 21st
- Top cap hit: D.K. Metcalf, $31,000,000 (10.29 percent)
- Other notable cap hit: Michael Pittman Jr., $8,866,666 (2.94 percent)
- PFF grade: 67.1 (21st)
5 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers: $46,468,077
- Percentage of total cap: 15.43 percent
- 2025 rank: 2nd
- Top cap hit: Chris Godwin, $33,683,000 (11.18 percent)
- PFF grade: 67.5 (20th)
6 – Tennessee Titans: $46,172,282
- Percentage of total cap: 15.33 percent
- 2025 rank: 3rd
- Top cap hit: Calvin Ridley, 15,200,000 (5.05 percent)
- Other notable cap hit: Wan’Dale Robinson, $11,270,000 (3.74 percent)
- PFF grade: 65.6 (28th)
7 – Minnesota Vikings: $45,547,196
- Percentage of total cap: 15.12 percent
- 2025 rank: 13th
- Top cap hit: Justin Jefferson, $21,218,850 (7.04 percent)
- PFF grade: 70.8 (14th)
8 – Seattle Seahawks: $44,967,063
- Percentage of total cap: 14.93 percent
- 2025 rank: 23rd
- Top cap hit: Cooper Kupp, $17,470,000 (5.8 percent)
- Other notable cap hit: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, $10,371,329 (3.44 percent), Rashid Shaheed, $7,000,000 (2.32 percent)
- PFF grade: 77.5 (4th)
9 – New York Giants: $42,379,440
- Percentage of total cap: 14.07 percent
- 2025 rank: 18th
- Top cap hit: Darius Slayton, $15,911,770 (5.28 percent)
- Other notable cap hit: Malik Nabers, $7,965,750 (2.64 percent)
- PFF grade: 52.5 (32nd)
10 – Los Angeles Rams: $41,728,787
- Percentage of total cap: 13.85 percent
- 2025 rank: 15th
- Top cap hit: Davante Adams, $28,000,000 (9.30 percent)
- Other notable cap hit: Puka Nacua, $5,828,245 (1.94 percent)
- PFF grade: 79.0 (1st)
11 – Buffalo Bills: $38,152,216
- Percentage of total cap: 12.67 percent
- 2025 rank: 17th
- Top cap hit: Josh Palmer, $11,750,000 (3.9 percent)
- Other notable cap hits: D.J. Moore, $6,752,000 (2.24 percent), Khalil Shakir, $6,792,000 (2.25 percent)
- PFF grade: 66.8 (23rd)
12 – San Francisco 49ers: $36,626,318
- Percentage of total cap: 12.16 percent
- 2025 rank: 19th
- Top cap hit: Brandon Aiyuk, $13,665,790 (4.54 percent)
- Other notable cap hit: Mike Evans, $4,250,000 (1.41 percent)
- PFF grade: 67.8 (19th)
13 – New England Patriots: $35,592,520
- Percentage of total cap: 11.82 percent
- 2025 rank: 14th
- Top cap hit: Romeo Doubs, $8,600,000 (2.86 percent)
- Other notable cap hit: A.J. Brown, $7,040,000 (2.34 percent)
- PFF grade: 77.6 (3rd)
14 – Houston Texans: $34,907,691
- Percentage of total cap: 11.59 percent
- 2025 rank: 16th
- Top cap hit: Nico Collins, $14,939,529 (4.96 percent)
- PFF grade: 78.0 (2nd)
15 – Denver Broncos: $34,620,985
- Percentage of total cap: 11.49 percent
- 2025 rank: 12th
- Top cap hit: Courtland Sutton, $13,975,000 (4.64 percent)
- Other notable cap hit: Jaylen Waddle, $4,878,200 (1.62 percent)
- PFF grade: 73.8 (9th)
16 – New Orleans Saints: $33,594,610
- Percentage of total cap: 11.15 percent
- 2025 rank: 26th
- Top cap hit: Chris Olave, $15,493,000 (5.14 percent)
- PFF grade: 75.4 (6th)
17 – Jacksonville Jaguars: $33,115,821
- Percentage of total cap: 10.99 percent
- 2025 rank: 27th
- Top cap hit: Travis Hunter, $10,602,071 (3.52 percent)
- Other notable cap hits: Jakobi Meyers, $6,210,588 (2.06 percent), Brian Thomas Jr., $3,998,176 (1.33 percent)
- PFF grade: 66.3 (24th)
18 – Arizona Cardinals: $32,856,426
- Percentage of total cap: 10.91 percent
- 2025 rank: 25th
- Top cap hit: Marvin Harrison Jr., $9,647,657 (3.2 percent)
- PFF grade: 69.1 (17th)
19 – Washington Commanders: $31,745,327
- Percentage of total cap: 10.54 percent
- 2025 rank: 5th
- Top cap hit: Terry McLaurin, $18,000,000 (5.98 percent)
- PFF grade: 69.5 (16th)
20 – Green Bay Packers: $30,038,588
- Percentage of total cap: 9.97 percent
- 2025 rank: 30th
- Top cap hit: Christian Watson, $10,519,297 (3.49 percent)
- Other notable cap hit: Jayden Reed, $6,784,793 (2.25 percent)
- PFF grade: 74.5 (8th)
21 – Cleveland Browns: $28,255,865
- Percentage of total cap: 9.38 percent
- 2025 rank: 29th
- Top cap hit: Jerry Jeudy, $10,372,400 (3.44 percent)
- PFF grade: 57.2 (31st)
22 – Indianapolis Colts: $27,757,673
- Percentage of total cap: 9.22 percent
- 2025 rank: 7th
- Top cap hit: Alec Pierce, $9,200,000 (3.05 percent)
- PFF grade: 73.1 (11th)
23 – Philadelphia Eagles: $27,620,468
- Percentage of total cap: 9.17 percent
- 2025 rank: 11th
- Top cap hit: DeVonta Smith, $10,726,510 (3.56 percent)
- PFF grade: 73.4 (10th)
24 – New York Jets: $24,877,446
- Percentage of total cap: 8.26 percent
- 2025 rank: 24th
- Top cap hit: Garrett Wilson, $10,074,819 (3.34 percent)
- PFF grade: 66.1 (25th)
25 – Carolina Panthers: $24,793,076
- Percentage of total cap: 8.23 percent
- 2025 rank: 20th
- Top cap hit: Tetairoa McMillan, $6,347,816 (2.11 percent)
- Other notable cap hit: Jalen Coker, $3,846,250 (1.28 percent)
- PFF grade: 68.9 (18th)
26 – Las Vegas Raiders: $24,640,782
- Percentage of total cap: 8.18 percent
- 2025 rank: 22nd
- Top cap hit: Jalen Nailor, $8,010,000 (2.66 percent)
- PFF grade: 61.3 (29th)
27 – Atlanta Falcons: $21,950,801
- Percentage of total cap: 7.29 percent
- 2025 rank: 8th
- Top cap hit: Drake London, $7,996,200 (2.65 percent)
- PFF grade: 65.9 (26th)
28 – Chicago Bears: $20,991,509
- Percentage of total cap: 6.97 percent
- 2025 rank: 6th
- Top cap hit: Rome Odunze, $6,197,591 (2.06 percent)
- PFF grade: 72.3 (13th)
29 – Baltimore Ravens: $19,868,926
- Percentage of total cap: 6.6 percent
- 2025 rank: 31st
- Top cap hit: Rashod Bateman, $6,180,687 (2.05 percent)
- Other notable cap hit: Zay Flowers, $4,466,140 (1.48 percent)
- PFF grade: 67.6 (22nd)
30 – Kansas City Chiefs: $18,999,309
- Percentage of total cap: 6.31 percent
- 2025 rank: 28th
- Top cap hit: Xavier Worthy, $3,760,981 (1.25 percent)
- Other notable cap hit: Rashee Rice, $2,066,660 (0.69 percent)
- PFF grade: 74.1 (15th)
31 – Los Angeles Chargers: $18,082,005
- Percentage of total cap: 6 percent
- 2025 rank: 32nd
- Top cap hit: Quentin Johnston, $4,514,614 (1.5 percent)
- Other notable cap hits: Ladd McConkey, $2,725,960 (0.91 percent)
- PFF grade: 65.7 (27th)
32 – Miami Dolphins: $13,190,162
- Percentage of total cap: 4.38 percent
- 2025 rank: 4th
- Top cap hit: Caleb Douglas, $1,303,363 (0.43 percent)
- PFF grade: 59.4 (30th)
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