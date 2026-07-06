2026 NFL Positional Spending Rankings: Dead Money

Here’s a ranking of all 32 teams based on the amount of dead money they have hitting the salary cap in 2026. Dead money is a term used for cap hits for players who are no longer on the roster.

Teams have various accounting tricks they can use to massage player expenses, but eventually every dollar paid out must be accounted for on the books. Historically, clubs have worked hard to avoid dead money because in a salary-capped league where every team has the same spending power, it’s obviously inefficient to be paying players who are elsewhere.

However, as the NFL salary cap has grown leaps and bounds, we have seen teams become more willing to take on bigger dead money hits. Not coincidentally, we’ve also seen teams bounce back faster from those lean years. The Miami Dolphins blew past the NFL record for dead money this year and will be eyeing 2027 as a return to competitiveness.

All salary information compiled via Over The Cap.

1 – Miami Dolphins

Total dead money: $179,214,257

Percent of salary cap: 59.50 percent

Biggest single dead money charge: QB Tua Tagovailoa ($55,400,000)

2 – Cleveland Browns

Total dead money: $116,820,743

Percent of salary cap: 38.79 percent

Biggest single dead money charge: G Joel Bitonio ($23,504,000)

3 – New Orleans Saints

Total dead money: $112,153,153

Percent of salary cap: 37.24 percent

of salary cap: Biggest single dead money charge: QB Derek Carr ($36,674,000)

4 – New York Jets

Total dead money: $111,469,354

Percent of salary cap: 37.01 percent

of salary cap: Biggest single dead money charge: QB Aaron Rodgers ($35,000,000)

5 – Philadelphia Eagles

Total dead money: $74,461,130

Percent of salary cap: 24.72 percent

of salary cap: Biggest single dead money charge: WR A.J. Brown ($21,843,496)

6 – Arizona Cardinals

Total dead money: $73,320,820

Percent of salary cap: 24.34 percent

Biggest single dead money charge: QB Kyler Murray ($46,568,966)

7 – Houston Texans

Total dead money: $66,578,375

Percent of salary cap: 22.10 percent

Biggest single dead money charge: OL Tytus Howard ($23,689,000)

8 – Las Vegas Raiders

Total dead money: $55,808,720

Percent of salary cap: 18.53 percent

Biggest single dead money charge: DT Christian Wilkins ($29,775,000)

9 – Jacksonville Jaguars

Total dead money: $54,798,874

Percent of salary cap: 18.19 percent

Biggest single dead money charge: CB Tyson Campbell ($19,520,000)

10 – Buffalo Bills

Total dead money: $46,216,379

Percent of salary cap: 15.34 percent

Biggest single dead money charge: LB Matt Milano ($11,071,000)

11 – Green Bay Packers

Total dead money: $45,525,605

Percent of salary cap: 15.11 percent

Biggest single dead money charge: OLB Rashan Gary ($17,042,273)

12 – Minnesota Vikings

Total dead money: $45,332,240

Percent of salary cap: 15.05 percent

Biggest single dead money charge: DT Jonathan Allen ($12,666,666)

13 – Atlanta Falcons

Total dead money: $44,151,125

Percent of salary cap: 14.66 percent

Biggest single dead money charge: QB Kirk Cousins ($22,500,000)

14 – Dallas Cowboys

Total dead money: $42,447,651

Percent of salary cap: 14.09 percent

Biggest single dead money charge: DT Osa Odighizuwa ($16,000,000)

15 – New England Patriots

Total dead money: $38,489,465

Percent of salary cap: 12.78 percent

Biggest single dead money charge: S Kyle Dugger ($12,177,778)

16 – San Francisco 49ers

Total dead money: $36,281,074

Percent of salary cap: 12.05 percent

Biggest single dead money charge: DT Javon Hargrave ($16,156,528)

17 – Detroit Lions

Total dead money: $33,131,673

Percent of salary cap: 11.00 percent

Biggest single dead money charge: LT Taylor Decker ($9,444,000)

18 – Tennessee Titans

Total dead money: $28,184,566

Percent of salary cap: 9.36 percent

Biggest single dead money charge: C Lloyd Cushenberry ($9,050,000)

19 – New York Giants

Total dead money: $26,561,288

Percent of salary cap: 8.82 percent

Biggest single dead money charge: DT Dexter Lawrence ($13,916,260)

20 – Carolina Panthers

Total dead money: $22,140,178

Percent of salary cap: 7.35 percent

Biggest single dead money charge: QB Andy Dalton ($5,697,334)

21 – Washington Commanders

Total dead money: $20,722,292

Percent of salary cap: 6.88 percent

Biggest single dead money charge: WR Deebo Samuel ($12,344,424)

22 – Chicago Bears

Total dead money: $20,137,321

Percent of salary cap: 6.69 percent

Biggest single dead money charge: WR D.J. Moore ($12,000,000)

23 – Baltimore Ravens

Total dead money: $18,208,715

Percent of salary cap: 6.05 percent

Biggest single dead money charge: S Marcus Williams ($6,027,918)

24 – Indianapolis Colts

Total dead money: $15,734,477

Percent of salary cap: 5.22 percent

Biggest single dead money charge: CB Kenny Moore II ($6,050,000)

25 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Total dead money: $13,334,757

Percent of salary cap: 4.43 percent

Biggest single dead money charge: WR Mike Evans ($13,074,000)

26 – Pittsburgh Steelers

Total dead money: $12,244,613

Percent of salary cap: 4.07 percent

Biggest single dead money charge: S Minkah Fitzpatrick ($6,855,000)

27 – Los Angeles Rams

Total dead money: $10,798,686

Percent of salary cap: 3.59 percent

Biggest single dead money charge: RT Rob Havenstein ($6,968,629)

28 – Cincinnati Bengals

Total dead money: $10,416,745

Percent of salary cap: 3.46 percent

Biggest single dead money charge: DE Trey Hendrickson ($5,617,647)

29 – Kansas City Chiefs

Total dead money: $9,783,977

Percent of salary cap: 3.25 percent

Biggest single dead money charge: RT Jawaan Taylor ($7,391,668)

30 – Los Angeles Chargers

Total dead money: $5,596,511

Percent of salary cap: 1.86 percent

Biggest single dead money charge: OL Mekhi Becton ($2,500,000)

31 – Denver Broncos

Total dead money: $3,512,701

Percent of salary cap: 1.17 percent

Biggest single dead money charge: LB Dre Greenlaw ($2,166,666)

32 – Seattle Seahawks

Total dead money: $516,156

Percent of salary cap: 0.17 percent

Biggest single dead money charge: OL Sataoa Laumea ($108,258)