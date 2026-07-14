2026 Positional Spending Rankings: Team Offense

To help pass the time from now until the start of training camp, we’ll be looking at where every team ranks in positional spending. We’ve hit each of the individual offensive positions; now it’s time to put it all together for a team-by-team look at which organizations are allocating the most to the attacking side of the ball in 2026.
One note: rather than count dead money toward the positional groups, we will have it ranked separately in a post of its own. For example, Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa‘s $55.4 million dead cap hit won’t count toward Miami’s quarterback spending, but it will be included in their league-leading $179 million dead cap figure.
Here’s how each team’s offensive spending shakes out from most expensive to least expensive:
Resources:
- Salary information via Over The Cap
1 – Los Angeles Rams: $201,068,305
- Percentage of total cap: 66.76 percent
- 2025 rank: 4th
- Quarterbacks: 17.05 percent (1st)
- Running backs: 6.18 percent (5th)
- Wide receivers: 13.85 percent (10th)
- Tight ends: 7.2 percent (5th)
- Offensive line: 22.47 percent (8th)
- Top cap hit: QB Matthew Stafford, $48,266,668 (16.02 percent)
2 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers: $184,989,077
- Percentage of total cap: 61.42 percent
- 2025 rank: 22nd
- Quarterbacks: 14.64 percent (6th)
- Running backs: 4.54 percent (15th)
- Wide receivers: 15.43 percent (5th)
- Tight ends: 3.22 percent (29th)
- Offensive line: 23.59 percent (6th)
- Top cap hit: QB Baker Mayfield, $39,975,000 (13.27 percent)
3 – Dallas Cowboys: $182,649,312
- Percentage of total cap: 60.64 percent
- 2025 rank: 12th
- Quarterbacks: 15.63 percent (4th)
- Running backs: 3.99 percent (21st)
- Wide receivers: 20.51 percent (2nd)
- Tight ends: 5.4 percent (11th)
- Offensive line: 15.11 percent (23rd)
- Top cap hit: QB Dak Prescott, $43,508,430 (14.45 percent)
4 – Minnesota Vikings: $180,274,355
- Percentage of total cap: 59.85 percent
- 2025 rank: 16th
- Quarterbacks: 3.76 percent (26th)
- Running backs: 5.92 percent (6th)
- Wide receivers: 15.12 percent (7th)
- Tight ends: 9.75 percent (1st)
- Offensive line: 25.3 percent (4th)
- Top cap hit: RT Brian O’Neill, $23,115,657 (7.67 percent)
5 – Cincinnati Bengals: $179,105,041
- Percentage of total cap: 59.46 percent
- 2025 rank: 3rd
- Quarterbacks: 14.44 percent (7th)
- Running backs: 3.56 percent (25th)
- Wide receivers: 21.75 percent (1st)
- Tight ends: 5.22 percent (15th)
- Offensive line: 14.49 percent (25th)
- Top cap hit: QB Joe Burrow, $37,599,784 (12.48 percent)
6 – Detroit Lions: $174,067,552
- Percentage of total cap: 57.79 percent
- 2025 rank: 5th
- Quarterbacks: 13.71 percent (9th)
- Running backs: 3.81 percent (22nd)
- Wide receivers: 17.46 percent (3rd)
- Tight ends: 5.05 percent (17th)
- Offensive line: 17.76 percent (18th)
- Top cap hit: QB Jared Goff, $37,600,000 (12.48 percent)
7 – Buffalo Bills: $171,192,207
- Percentage of total cap: 56.84 percent
- 2025 rank: 8th
- Quarterbacks: 15.7 percent (3rd)
- Running backs: 4.04 percent (20th)
- Wide receivers: 12.67 percent (11th)
- Tight ends: 5.31 percent (12th)
- Offensive line: 19.12 percent (14th)
- Top cap hit: QB Josh Allen, $44,228,000 (14.68 percent)
8 – Carolina Panthers: $170,202,028
- Percentage of total cap: 56.51 percent
- 2025 rank: 6th
- Quarterbacks: 5.99 percent (22nd)
- Running backs: 4.67 percent (13th)
- Wide receivers: 8.23 percent (25th)
- Tight ends: 4.26 percent (22nd)
- Offensive line: 33.36 percent (1st)
- Top cap hit: RG Robert Hunt, $24,300,000 (8.07 percent)
9 – Philadelphia Eagles: $166,237,200
- Percentage of total cap: 55.19 percent
- 2025 rank: 14th
- Quarterbacks: 11.83 percent (13th)
- Running backs: 5.26 percent (10th)
- Wide receivers: 9.17 percent (23rd)
- Tight ends: 6.2 percent (7th)
- Offensive line: 22.73 percent (7th)
- Top cap hit: QB Jalen Hurts, $31,971,800 (10.61 percent)
10 – Denver Broncos: $163,377,221
- Percentage of total cap: 54.24 percent
- 2025 rank: 23rd
- Quarterbacks: 5.01 percent (24th)
- Running backs: 4.12 percent (18th)
- Wide receivers: 11.49 percent (15th)
- Tight ends: 7.7 percent (3rd)
- Offensive line: 25.92 percent (2nd)
- Top cap hit: RT Mike McGlinchey, $23,775,000 (7.89 percent)
11 – Kansas City Chiefs: $162,698,603
- Percentage of total cap: 54.02 percent
- 2025 rank: 1st
- Quarterbacks: 13.14 percent (11th)
- Running backs: 3.56 percent (25th)
- Wide receivers: 6.31 percent (30th)
- Tight ends: 5.53 percent (10th)
- Offensive line: 25.47 percent (3rd)
- Top cap hit: QB Patrick Mahomes, $34,653,888 (11.51 percent)
12 – Seattle Seahawks: $154,903,116
- Percentage of total cap: 51.43 percent
- 2025 rank: 32nd
- Quarterbacks: 13.97 percent (8th)
- Running backs: 3.66 percent (24th)
- Wide receivers: 14.93 percent (8th)
- Tight ends: 3.91 percent (25th)
- Offensive line: 14.96 percent (24th)
- Top cap hit: QB Sam Darnold, $37,900,000 (12.58 percent)
13 – Green Bay Packers: $153,433,396
- Percentage of total cap: 50.94 percent
- 2025 rank: 25th
- Quarterbacks: 13.53 percent (10th)
- Running backs: 6.9 percent (3rd)
- Wide receivers: 9.97 percent (20th)
- Tight ends: 4.04 percent (24th)
- Offensive line: 16.5 percent (20th)
- Top cap hit: QB Jordan Love, $36,122,437 (11.99 percent)
14 – Los Angeles Chargers: $151,549,945
- Percentage of total cap: 50.32 percent
- 2025 rank: 10th
- Quarterbacks: 16.51 percent (2nd)
- Running backs: 3.7 percent (23rd)
- Wide receivers: 6 percent (31st)
- Tight ends: 3.67 percent (27th)
- Offensive line: 20.43 percent (10th)
- Top cap hit: QB Justin Herbert, $46,345,675 (15.39 percent)
15 – San Francisco 49ers: $150,988,193
- Percentage of total cap: 50.13 percent
- 2025 rank: 27th
- Quarterbacks: 9.55 percent (16th)
- Running backs: 5.49 percent (9th)
- Wide receivers: 12.16 percent (12th)
- Tight ends: 7.56 percent (4th)
- Offensive line: 15.37 percent (22nd)
- Top cap hit: QB Brock Purdy, $23,709,530 (7.87 percent)
16 – Tennessee Titans: $150,123,613
- Percentage of total cap: 49.84 percent
- 2025 rank: 17th
- Quarterbacks: 6.48 percent (20th)
- Running backs: 5.84 percent (7th)
- Wide receivers: 15.33 percent (6th)
- Tight ends: 3.5 percent (28th)
- Offensive line: 18.69 percent (15th)
- Top cap hit: LT Dan Moore, $26,345,000 (8.75 percent)
17 – Atlanta Falcons: $144,566,012
- Percentage of total cap: 48 percent
- 2025 rank: 2nd
- Quarterbacks: 3.13 percent (28th)
- Running backs: 4.16 percent (17th)
- Wide receivers: 7.29 percent (27th)
- Tight ends: 8.56 percent (2nd)
- Offensive line: 24.86 percent (5th)
- Top cap hit: RG Chris Lindstrom, $26,250,000 (8.72 percent)
18 – New England Patriots: $142,222,313
- Percentage of total cap: 47.22 percent
- 2025 rank: 20th
- Quarterbacks: 4.14 percent (25th)
- Running backs: 4.56 percent (14th)
- Wide receivers: 11.82 percent (13th)
- Tight ends: 6.77 percent (6th)
- Offensive line: 20.25 percent (12th)
- Top cap hit: RT Michael Onwenu, $17,500,000 (5.81 percent)
19 – Jacksonville Jaguars: $142,069,943
- Percentage of total cap: 47.17 percent
- 2025 rank: 29th
- Quarterbacks: 9.43 percent (17th)
- Running backs: 2.55 percent (31st)
- Wide receivers: 10.99 percent (17th)
- Tight ends: 4.12 percent (23rd)
- Offensive line: 20.08 percent (11th)
- Top cap hit: QB Trevor Lawrence, $24,000,000 (7.97 percent)
20 – Pittsburgh Steelers: $139,963,746
- Percentage of total cap: 46.47 percent
- 2025 rank: 30th
- Quarterbacks: 9.65 percent (15th)
- Running backs: 5.02 percent (11th)
- Wide receivers: 17.24 percent (4th)
- Tight ends: 5.07 percent (16th)
- Offensive line: 9.49 percent (32nd)
- Top cap hit: D.K. Metcalf, $31,000,000 (10.29 percent)
21 – Indianapolis Colts: $139,047,542
- Percentage of total cap: 46.16 percent
- 2025 rank: 13th
- Quarterbacks: 10.67 percent (14th)
- Running backs: 6.43 percent (4th)
- Wide receivers: 9.22 percent (22nd)
- Tight ends: 3.88 percent (26th)
- Offensive line: 15.97 percent (21st)
- Top cap hit: LG Quenton Nelson, $24,200,000 (8.03 percent)
22 – Chicago Bears: $134,511,804
- Percentage of total cap: 44.66 percent
- 2025 rank: 11th
- Quarterbacks: 6.18 percent (21st)
- Running backs: 4.72 percent (12th)
- Wide receivers: 6.97 percent (28th)
- Tight ends: 5.89 percent (8th)
- Offensive line: 20.9 percent (9th)
- Top cap hit: LG Joe Thuney, $21,500,000 (7.14 percent)
23 – Washington Commanders: $131,199,656
- Percentage of total cap: 43.56 percent
- 2025 rank: 7th
- Quarterbacks: 6.5 percent (19th)
- Running backs: 2.82 percent (28th)
- Wide receivers: 10.54 percent (19th)
- Tight ends: 5.3 percent (13th)
- Offensive line: 18.41 percent (16th)
- Top cap hit: RG Samuel Cosmi, $20,260,000 (6.73 percent)
24 – New Orleans Saints: $131,064,030
- Percentage of total cap: 43.51 percent
- 2025 rank: 28th
- Quarterbacks: 1.91 percent (32nd)
- Running backs: 7.09 percent (2nd)
- Wide receivers: 11.15 percent (16th)
- Tight ends: 5.26 percent (14th)
- Offensive line: 18.1 percent (17th)
- Top cap hit: Chris Olave, $15,493,000 (5.14 percent)
25 – Arizona Cardinals: $127,023,510
- Percentage of total cap: 42.17 percent
- 2025 rank: 9th
- Quarterbacks: 5.57 percent (23rd)
- Running backs: 7.53 percent (1st)
- Wide receivers: 10.91 percent (18th)
- Tight ends: 4.72 percent (18th)
- Offensive line: 13.44 percent (27th)
- Top cap hit: Marvin Harrison Jr., $9,647,657 (3.2 percent)
26 – Cleveland Browns: $124,112,895
- Percentage of total cap: 41.21 percent
- 2025 rank: 15th
- Quarterbacks: 14.76 percent (5th)
- Running backs: 2.49 percent (32nd)
- Wide receivers: 9.38 percent (21st)
- Tight ends: 2.27 percent (31st)
- Offensive line: 12.31 percent (29th)
- Top cap hit: QB Deshaun Watson, $40,959,128 (13.6 percent)
27 – Houston Texans: $123,641,154
- Percentage of total cap: 41.05 percent
- 2025 rank: 26th
- Quarterbacks: 6.88 percent (18th)
- Running backs: 3.16 percent (27th)
- Wide receivers: 11.59 percent (14th)
- Tight ends: 5.86 percent (9th)
- Offensive line: 13.56 percent (26th)
- Top cap hit: Nico Collins, $14,939,529 (4.96 percent)
28 – Baltimore Ravens: $123,129,668
- Percentage of total cap: 40.88 percent
- 2025 rank: 21st
- Quarterbacks: 13.1 percent (12th)
- Running backs: 4.42 percent (16th)
- Wide receivers: 6.6 percent (29th)
- Tight ends: 4.29 percent (21st)
- Offensive line: 12.47 percent (28th)
- Top cap hit: QB Lamar Jackson, $34,390,000 (11.42 percent)
29 – New York Giants: $122,727,121
- Percentage of total cap: 40.75 percent
- 2025 rank: 19th
- Quarterbacks: 3.35 percent (27th)
- Running backs: 2.68 percent (30th)
- Wide receivers: 14.07 percent (9th)
- Tight ends: 3.21 percent (30th)
- Offensive line: 17.44 percent (19th)
- Top cap hit: Darius Slayton, $15,911,770 (5.28 percent)
30 – Las Vegas Raiders: $115,822,090
- Percentage of total cap: 38.45 percent
- 2025 rank: 24th
- Quarterbacks: 2.28 percent (30th)
- Running backs: 4.09 percent (19th)
- Wide receivers: 8.18 percent (26th)
- Tight ends: 4.72 percent (19th)
- Offensive line: 19.18 percent (13th)
- Top cap hit: LT Kolton Miller, $22,540,000 (7.48 percent)
31 – New York Jets: $97,450,326
- Percentage of total cap: 32.35 percent
- 2025 rank: 31st
- Quarterbacks: 2.18 percent (31st)
- Running backs: 5.82 percent (8th)
- Wide receivers: 8.26 percent (24th)
- Tight ends: 4.38 percent (20th)
- Offensive line: 11.71 percent (30th)
- Top cap hit: Breece Hall, $11,480,000 (3.81 percent)
32 – Miami Dolphins: $66,804,003
- Percentage of total cap: 22.18 percent
- 2025 rank: 18th
- Quarterbacks: 2.82 percent (29th)
- Running backs: 2.75 percent (29th)
- Wide receivers: 4.38 percent (32nd)
- Tight ends: 2.1 percent (32nd)
- Offensive line: 10.14 percent (31st)
- Top cap hit: RT Austin Jackson, $6,895,524 (2.29 percent)
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