2026 Positional Spending Rankings: Team Offense

To help pass the time from now until the start of training camp, we’ll be looking at where every team ranks in positional spending. We’ve hit each of the individual offensive positions; now it’s time to put it all together for a team-by-team look at which organizations are allocating the most to the attacking side of the ball in 2026.

One note: rather than count dead money toward the positional groups, we will have it ranked separately in a post of its own. For example, Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa‘s $55.4 million dead cap hit won’t count toward Miami’s quarterback spending, but it will be included in their league-leading $179 million dead cap figure.

Here’s how each team’s offensive spending shakes out from most expensive to least expensive:

Resources:

Salary information via Over The Cap

1 – Los Angeles Rams: $201,068,305

Percentage of total cap: 66.76 percent

2025 rank: 4th

Quarterbacks: 17.05 percent (1st)

Running backs: 6.18 percent (5th)

Wide receivers: 13.85 percent (10th)

Tight ends: 7.2 percent (5th)

Offensive line: 22.47 percent (8th)

Top cap hit: QB Matthew Stafford, $48,266,668 (16.02 percent)

2 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers: $184,989,077

Percentage of total cap: 61.42 percent

2025 rank: 22nd

Quarterbacks: 14.64 percent (6th)

Running backs: 4.54 percent (15th)

Wide receivers: 15.43 percent (5th)

Tight ends: 3.22 percent (29th)

Offensive line: 23.59 percent (6th)

Top cap hit: QB Baker Mayfield, $39,975,000 (13.27 percent)

3 – Dallas Cowboys: $182,649,312

Percentage of total cap: 60.64 percent

2025 rank: 12th

Quarterbacks: 15.63 percent (4th)

Running backs: 3.99 percent (21st)

Wide receivers: 20.51 percent (2nd)

Tight ends: 5.4 percent (11th)

Offensive line: 15.11 percent (23rd)

Top cap hit: QB Dak Prescott, $43,508,430 (14.45 percent)

4 – Minnesota Vikings: $180,274,355

Percentage of total cap: 59.85 percent

2025 rank: 16th

Quarterbacks: 3.76 percent (26th)

Running backs: 5.92 percent (6th)

Wide receivers: 15.12 percent (7th)

Tight ends: 9.75 percent (1st)

Offensive line: 25.3 percent (4th)

Top cap hit: RT Brian O’Neill, $23,115,657 (7.67 percent)

5 – Cincinnati Bengals: $179,105,041

Percentage of total cap: 59.46 percent

2025 rank: 3rd

Quarterbacks: 14.44 percent (7th)

Running backs: 3.56 percent (25th)

Wide receivers: 21.75 percent (1st)

Tight ends: 5.22 percent (15th)

Offensive line: 14.49 percent (25th)

Top cap hit: QB Joe Burrow, $37,599,784 (12.48 percent)

6 – Detroit Lions: $174,067,552

Percentage of total cap: 57.79 percent

2025 rank: 5th

Quarterbacks: 13.71 percent (9th)

Running backs: 3.81 percent (22nd)

Wide receivers: 17.46 percent (3rd)

Tight ends: 5.05 percent (17th)

Offensive line: 17.76 percent (18th)

Top cap hit: QB Jared Goff, $37,600,000 (12.48 percent)

7 – Buffalo Bills: $171,192,207

Percentage of total cap: 56.84 percent

2025 rank: 8th

Quarterbacks: 15.7 percent (3rd)

Running backs: 4.04 percent (20th)

Wide receivers: 12.67 percent (11th)

Tight ends: 5.31 percent (12th)

Offensive line: 19.12 percent (14th)

Top cap hit: QB Josh Allen, $44,228,000 (14.68 percent)

8 – Carolina Panthers: $170,202,028

Percentage of total cap: 56.51 percent

2025 rank: 6th

Quarterbacks: 5.99 percent (22nd)

Running backs: 4.67 percent (13th)

Wide receivers: 8.23 percent (25th)

Tight ends: 4.26 percent (22nd)

Offensive line: 33.36 percent (1st)

Top cap hit: RG Robert Hunt, $24,300,000 (8.07 percent)

9 – Philadelphia Eagles: $166,237,200

Percentage of total cap: 55.19 percent

2025 rank: 14th

Quarterbacks: 11.83 percent (13th)

Running backs: 5.26 percent (10th)

Wide receivers: 9.17 percent (23rd)

Tight ends: 6.2 percent (7th)

Offensive line: 22.73 percent (7th)

Top cap hit: QB Jalen Hurts, $31,971,800 (10.61 percent)

10 – Denver Broncos: $163,377,221

Percentage of total cap: 54.24 percent

2025 rank: 23rd

Quarterbacks: 5.01 percent (24th)

Running backs: 4.12 percent (18th)

Wide receivers: 11.49 percent (15th)

Tight ends: 7.7 percent (3rd)

Offensive line: 25.92 percent (2nd)

Top cap hit: RT Mike McGlinchey, $23,775,000 (7.89 percent)

11 – Kansas City Chiefs: $162,698,603

Percentage of total cap: 54.02 percent

2025 rank: 1st

Quarterbacks: 13.14 percent (11th)

Running backs: 3.56 percent (25th)

Wide receivers: 6.31 percent (30th)

Tight ends: 5.53 percent (10th)

Offensive line: 25.47 percent (3rd)

Top cap hit: QB Patrick Mahomes, $34,653,888 (11.51 percent)

12 – Seattle Seahawks: $154,903,116

Percentage of total cap: 51.43 percent

2025 rank: 32nd

Quarterbacks: 13.97 percent (8th)

Running backs: 3.66 percent (24th)

Wide receivers: 14.93 percent (8th)

Tight ends: 3.91 percent (25th)

Offensive line: 14.96 percent (24th)

Top cap hit: QB Sam Darnold, $37,900,000 (12.58 percent)

13 – Green Bay Packers: $153,433,396

Percentage of total cap: 50.94 percent

2025 rank: 25th

Quarterbacks: 13.53 percent (10th)

Running backs: 6.9 percent (3rd)

Wide receivers: 9.97 percent (20th)

Tight ends: 4.04 percent (24th)

Offensive line: 16.5 percent (20th)

Top cap hit: QB Jordan Love, $36,122,437 (11.99 percent)

14 – Los Angeles Chargers: $151,549,945

Percentage of total cap: 50.32 percent

2025 rank: 10th

Quarterbacks: 16.51 percent (2nd)

Running backs: 3.7 percent (23rd)

Wide receivers: 6 percent (31st)

Tight ends: 3.67 percent (27th)

Offensive line: 20.43 percent (10th)

Top cap hit: QB Justin Herbert, $46,345,675 (15.39 percent)

15 – San Francisco 49ers: $150,988,193

Percentage of total cap: 50.13 percent

2025 rank: 27th

Quarterbacks: 9.55 percent (16th)

Running backs: 5.49 percent (9th)

Wide receivers: 12.16 percent (12th)

Tight ends: 7.56 percent (4th)

Offensive line: 15.37 percent (22nd)

Top cap hit: QB Brock Purdy, $23,709,530 (7.87 percent)

16 – Tennessee Titans: $150,123,613

Percentage of total cap: 49.84 percent

2025 rank: 17th

Quarterbacks: 6.48 percent (20th)

Running backs: 5.84 percent (7th)

Wide receivers: 15.33 percent (6th)

Tight ends: 3.5 percent (28th)

Offensive line: 18.69 percent (15th)

Top cap hit: LT Dan Moore, $26,345,000 (8.75 percent)

17 – Atlanta Falcons: $144,566,012

Percentage of total cap: 48 percent

2025 rank: 2nd

Quarterbacks: 3.13 percent (28th)

Running backs: 4.16 percent (17th)

Wide receivers: 7.29 percent (27th)

Tight ends: 8.56 percent (2nd)

Offensive line: 24.86 percent (5th)

Top cap hit: RG Chris Lindstrom, $26,250,000 (8.72 percent)

18 – New England Patriots: $142,222,313

Percentage of total cap: 47.22 percent

2025 rank: 20th

Quarterbacks: 4.14 percent (25th)

Running backs: 4.56 percent (14th)

Wide receivers: 11.82 percent (13th)

Tight ends: 6.77 percent (6th)

Offensive line: 20.25 percent (12th)

Top cap hit: RT Michael Onwenu, $17,500,000 (5.81 percent)

19 – Jacksonville Jaguars: $142,069,943

Percentage of total cap: 47.17 percent

2025 rank: 29th

Quarterbacks: 9.43 percent (17th)

Running backs: 2.55 percent (31st)

Wide receivers: 10.99 percent (17th)

Tight ends: 4.12 percent (23rd)

Offensive line: 20.08 percent (11th)

Top cap hit: QB Trevor Lawrence, $24,000,000 (7.97 percent)

20 – Pittsburgh Steelers: $139,963,746

Percentage of total cap: 46.47 percent

2025 rank: 30th

Quarterbacks: 9.65 percent (15th)

Running backs: 5.02 percent (11th)

Wide receivers: 17.24 percent (4th)

Tight ends: 5.07 percent (16th)

Offensive line: 9.49 percent (32nd)

Top cap hit: D.K. Metcalf, $31,000,000 (10.29 percent)

21 – Indianapolis Colts: $139,047,542

Percentage of total cap: 46.16 percent

2025 rank: 13th

Quarterbacks: 10.67 percent (14th)

Running backs: 6.43 percent (4th)

Wide receivers: 9.22 percent (22nd)

Tight ends: 3.88 percent (26th)

Offensive line: 15.97 percent (21st)

Top cap hit: LG Quenton Nelson, $24,200,000 (8.03 percent)

22 – Chicago Bears: $134,511,804

Percentage of total cap: 44.66 percent

2025 rank: 11th

Quarterbacks: 6.18 percent (21st)

Running backs: 4.72 percent (12th)

Wide receivers: 6.97 percent (28th)

Tight ends: 5.89 percent (8th)

Offensive line: 20.9 percent (9th)

Top cap hit: LG Joe Thuney, $21,500,000 (7.14 percent)

23 – Washington Commanders: $131,199,656

Percentage of total cap: 43.56 percent

2025 rank: 7th

Quarterbacks: 6.5 percent (19th)

Running backs: 2.82 percent (28th)

Wide receivers: 10.54 percent (19th)

Tight ends: 5.3 percent (13th)

Offensive line: 18.41 percent (16th)

Top cap hit: RG Samuel Cosmi, $20,260,000 (6.73 percent)

24 – New Orleans Saints: $131,064,030

Percentage of total cap: 43.51 percent

2025 rank: 28th

Quarterbacks: 1.91 percent (32nd)

Running backs: 7.09 percent (2nd)

Wide receivers: 11.15 percent (16th)

Tight ends: 5.26 percent (14th)

Offensive line: 18.1 percent (17th)

Top cap hit: Chris Olave, $15,493,000 (5.14 percent)

25 – Arizona Cardinals: $127,023,510

Percentage of total cap: 42.17 percent

2025 rank: 9th

Quarterbacks: 5.57 percent (23rd)

Running backs: 7.53 percent (1st)

Wide receivers: 10.91 percent (18th)

Tight ends: 4.72 percent (18th)

Offensive line: 13.44 percent (27th)

Top cap hit: Marvin Harrison Jr., $9,647,657 (3.2 percent)

26 – Cleveland Browns: $124,112,895

Percentage of total cap: 41.21 percent

2025 rank: 15th

Quarterbacks: 14.76 percent (5th)

Running backs: 2.49 percent (32nd)

Wide receivers: 9.38 percent (21st)

Tight ends: 2.27 percent (31st)

Offensive line: 12.31 percent (29th)

Top cap hit: QB Deshaun Watson, $40,959,128 (13.6 percent)

27 – Houston Texans: $123,641,154

Percentage of total cap: 41.05 percent

2025 rank: 26th

Quarterbacks: 6.88 percent (18th)

Running backs: 3.16 percent (27th)

Wide receivers: 11.59 percent (14th)

Tight ends: 5.86 percent (9th)

Offensive line: 13.56 percent (26th)

Top cap hit: Nico Collins, $14,939,529 (4.96 percent)

28 – Baltimore Ravens: $123,129,668

Percentage of total cap: 40.88 percent

2025 rank: 21st

Quarterbacks: 13.1 percent (12th)

Running backs: 4.42 percent (16th)

Wide receivers: 6.6 percent (29th)

Tight ends: 4.29 percent (21st)

Offensive line: 12.47 percent (28th)

Top cap hit: QB Lamar Jackson, $34,390,000 (11.42 percent)

29 – New York Giants: $122,727,121

Percentage of total cap: 40.75 percent

2025 rank: 19th

Quarterbacks: 3.35 percent (27th)

Running backs: 2.68 percent (30th)

Wide receivers: 14.07 percent (9th)

Tight ends: 3.21 percent (30th)

Offensive line: 17.44 percent (19th)

Top cap hit: Darius Slayton, $15,911,770 (5.28 percent)

30 – Las Vegas Raiders: $115,822,090

Percentage of total cap: 38.45 percent

2025 rank: 24th

Quarterbacks: 2.28 percent (30th)

Running backs: 4.09 percent (19th)

Wide receivers: 8.18 percent (26th)

Tight ends: 4.72 percent (19th)

Offensive line: 19.18 percent (13th)

Top cap hit: LT Kolton Miller, $22,540,000 (7.48 percent)

31 – New York Jets: $97,450,326

Percentage of total cap: 32.35 percent

2025 rank: 31st

Quarterbacks: 2.18 percent (31st)

Running backs: 5.82 percent (8th)

Wide receivers: 8.26 percent (24th)

Tight ends: 4.38 percent (20th)

Offensive line: 11.71 percent (30th)

Top cap hit: Breece Hall, $11,480,000 (3.81 percent)

32 – Miami Dolphins: $66,804,003

Percentage of total cap: 22.18 percent

2025 rank: 18th

Quarterbacks: 2.82 percent (29th)

Running backs: 2.75 percent (29th)

Wide receivers: 4.38 percent (32nd)

Tight ends: 2.1 percent (32nd)

Offensive line: 10.14 percent (31st)

Top cap hit: RT Austin Jackson, $6,895,524 (2.29 percent)