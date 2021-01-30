List Of Traded Future NFL Draft Picks

Here’s a running list of traded 2021 and 2022 NFL Draft Picks. We’ll be updating the list in the coming months as more future picks are swapped.
First Round
- Dolphins acquired a 1st-round pick from Texans in trade for OT Laremy Tunsil.
- Jaguars acquired a 1st-round pick from Rams in trade for CB Jalen Ramsey.
- Jets acquired a 1st-round pick from Seahawks in trade for S Jamal Adams.
Second Round
- Dolphins acquired a 2nd-round pick from Texans in trade for OT Laremy Tunsil.
- Jaguars acquired a 2nd-round pick from Vikings in trade for DE Yannick Ngakoue.
Third Round
- Browns acquired a 3rd-round pick from Saints in draft trade for LB Zack Baun.
- Washington acquired a 3rd-round pick from 49ers in trade for LT Trent Williams.
- Jets acquired a 3rd-round pick from Seahawks in trade for S Jamal Adams.
- Vikings acquired a 3rd-round pick from Ravens in trade for DE Yannick Ngakoue.
- Lions acquired a 3rd-round pick from Rams in trade for QB Matthew Stafford.
Fourth Round
- Jaguars acquired a 4th-round pick from Rams in trade for CB Jalen Ramsey.
- Browns acquired a 4th-round pick from Eagles in trade for DE Genard Avery.
- Texans acquired a 4th-round pick from Cardinals in trade for WR DeAndre Hopkins.
- Vikings acquired a 4th-round pick from Bills in trade for WR Stefon Diggs.
- Vikings acquired a 4th-round pick from Bears in draft trade for OLB Trevis Gipson.
- Dolphins acquired a 4th-round pick from Raiders in trade for LB Raekwon McMillan.
- Raiders acquired a 4th-round pick from Dolphins in trade for RB Lynn Bowden.
Fifth Round
- Bills acquired a 5th-round pick from Raiders in trade for WR Zay Jones.
- Browns acquired a 5th-round pick from Rams in trade for OL Austin Corbett.
- Jets acquired a 5th-round pick from Giants in trade for DL Leonard Williams.
- Ravens acquired a 5th-round pick from Steelers in trade for DL Chris Wormley.
- Eagles acquired a 5th-round pick from Cowboys in draft trade for C Tyler Biadasz.
- Vikings acquired a 5th-round pick from Ravens in draft trade for WR James Proche.
- Raiders acquired a 5th-round pick from Dolphins in trade for LB Raekwon McMillan.
- Jaguars acquired a 5th-round pick from Browns in trade for S Ronnie Harrison.
Sixth Round
- Texans acquired a 6th-round pick from Dolphins in trade for OT Laremy Tunsil.
- Patriots acquired a 6th-round pick from Jets in trade for WR Demaryius Thomas.
- Dolphins acquired a 6th-round pick from Steelers in trade for DB Minkah Fitzpatrick.
- Jets acquired a 6th-round pick from Patriots in draft trade for TE Dalton Keene.
- Titans acquired a 6th-round pick from Chiefs in draft trade for CB Thakarius Keyes.
- Texans acquired a 6th-round pick from Saints in draft trade for QB Tommy Stevens.
- Dolphins acquired a 6th-round pick from Seahawks in draft trade for TE Stephen Sullivan.
- Raiders acquired a 6th-round pick from Washington in trade for OT David Sharpe.
- Titans acquired a 6th-round pick from Jaguars in trade for OLB Kamalei Correa.
- Giants acquired a 6th-round pick from Cardinals in trade for OLB Markus Golden.
- Chargers acquired a 6th-round pick from Titans in trade for DB Desmond King.
- Chiefs acquired a 6th-round pick from Dolphins in trade for RB DeAndre Washington.
- Cowboys acquired a conditional 6th-round pick from Lions in trade for DE Everson Griffen.
- Dolphins acquired a conditional 6th-round pick from Raiders in trade for RB Lynn Bowden.
- Steelers acquired a conditional 6th-round pick from Buccaneers in trade for OT Jerald Hawkins.
Seventh Round
- Browns acquired a 7th-round pick from Bills in trade for G Wyatt Teller.
- Steelers acquired a 7th-round pick from Dolphins in trade for DB Minkah Fitzpatrick.
- Seahawks acquired a 7th-round pick from Lions in trade for S Quandre Diggs.
- Steelers acquired a 7th-round pick from Ravens in trade for DL Chris Wormley.
- Dolphins acquired a 7th-round pick from Falcons in trade for DE Charles Harris.
- Washington acquired a 7th-round pick from Raiders in trade for OT David Sharpe.
- Broncos acquired a 7th-round pick from Giants in trade for CB Isaac Yiadom.
- Jaguars acquired a 7th-round pick from Titans in trade for OLB Kamalei Correa.
- 49ers acquired a 7th-round pick from Jets in trade for OLB Jordan Willis.
- Bengals acquired a 7th-round pick from Seahawks in trade for DE Carlos Dunlap.
- Dolphins acquired a 7th-round pick from Chiefs in trade for RB DeAndre Washington.
- Bills acquired a conditional 7th-round pick from Panthers in trade for OT Marshall Newhouse.
- Raiders acquired a conditional 7th-round pick from Bears in trade for K Eddy Pineiro.
- Buccaneers acquired a conditional 7th-round pick from Steelers in trade for OT Jerald Hawkins.
- Jets acquired a conditional 7th-round pick from Seahawks in trade for DB Parry Nickerson.
- Chiefs acquired a conditional 7th-round pick from Vikings in trade for DB Mark Fields.
- Patriots acquired a conditional 7th-round pick from Cowboys in trade for DE Michael Bennett.
- Bears acquired a conditional 7th-round pick from Dolphins in trade for TE Adam Shaheen.
2022 Draft Picks
- Jets acquired a 1st-round pick from Seahawks in trade for S Jamal Adams.
- Lions acquired a 1st-round pick from Rams in trade for QB Matthew Stafford.
- Texans acquired a 4th-round pick from Rams in trade for WR Brandin Cooks.
- Seahawks acquired a 4th-round pick from Jets in trade for S Jamal Adams.
- Jets acquired a 5th-round pick from Steelers in trade for LB Avery Williamson.
- Jaguars acquired a conditional 5th-round pick from Vikings in trade for DE Yannick Ngakoue.
- Vikings acquired a conditional 5th-round pick from Ravens in trade for DE Yannick Ngakoue.
- 49ers acquired a conditional 5th-round pick from Saints in trade for LB Kwon Alexander.
- Jets acquired a 6th-round pick from Buccaneers in trade for DL Steve McLendon.
- Jets acquired a 6th-round pick from 49ers in trade for OLB Jordan Willis.
- Rams acquired a 7th-round pick from Dolphins in trade for CB Aqib Talib.
- Steelers acquired a 7th-round pick from Jets in trade for LB Avery Williamson.
- Dolphins acquired a 7th-round pick from Dolphins in trade for WR Isaiah Ford.
- Browns acquired a conditional 7th-round pick from Lions in trade for QB David Blough.
- Lions acquired a conditional 7th-round pick from Browns in trade for QB David Blough.
- Lions acquired a conditional 7th-round pick from Patriots in trade for CB Michael Jackson.
2023 Draft Picks
- Lions acquired a 1st-round pick from Rams in trade for QB Matthew Stafford.
- Buccaneers acquired a 7th-round pick from Jets in trade for DL Steve McLendon.
- Panthers acquired a conditional 7th-round pick from Bills in trade for LB Andre Smith.
Would the New York Jets resign Leonard Williams-DT
i do think leonard williams might resign if wants to have an player option that will be good too just do not throw him in free angency