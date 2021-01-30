List Of Traded Future NFL Draft Picks

Here’s a running list of traded 2021 and 2022 NFL Draft Picks. We’ll be updating the list in the coming months as more future picks are swapped.

First Round

Dolphins acquired a 1st-round pick from Texans in trade for OT Laremy Tunsil .

Second Round

Dolphins acquired a 2nd-round pick from Texans in trade for OT Laremy Tunsil .

Third Round

Browns acquired a 3rd-round pick from Saints in draft trade for LB Zack Baun.

acquired a 3rd-round pick from in trade for DE . Lions acquired a 3rd-round pick from Rams in trade for QB Matthew Stafford.

Fourth Round

Jaguars acquired a 4th-round pick from Rams in trade for CB Jalen Ramsey .

acquired a 4th-round pick from in trade for LB . Raiders acquired a 4th-round pick from Dolphins in trade for RB Lynn Bowden.

Fifth Round

Bills acquired a 5th-round pick from Raiders in trade for WR Zay Jones .

acquired a 5th-round pick from in trade for LB . Jaguars acquired a 5th-round pick from Browns in trade for S Ronnie Harrison.

Sixth Round

acquired a 6th-round pick from in trade for RB . Steelers acquired a conditional 6th-round pick from Buccaneers in trade for OT Jerald Hawkins.

Seventh Round

acquired a 7th-round pick from in trade for DE Bears acquired a conditional 7th-round pick from Dolphins in trade for TE Adam Shaheen.

2022 Draft Picks

acquired a 7th-round pick from in trade for QB . Lions acquired a conditional 7th-round pick from Patriots in trade for CB Michael Jackson.

2023 Draft Picks