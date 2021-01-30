List Of Traded Future NFL Draft Picks

By
Nate Bouda
-
     

Here’s a running list of traded 2021 and 2022 NFL Draft Picks. We’ll be updating the list in the coming months as more future picks are swapped.

First Round

  • Dolphins acquired a 1st-round pick from Texans in trade for OT Laremy Tunsil.
  • Jaguars acquired a 1st-round pick from Rams in trade for CB Jalen Ramsey.
  • Jets acquired a 1st-round pick from Seahawks in trade for S Jamal Adams.

Second Round

  • Dolphins acquired a 2nd-round pick from Texans in trade for OT Laremy Tunsil.
  • Jaguars acquired a 2nd-round pick from Vikings in trade for DE Yannick Ngakoue.

Third Round

  • Browns acquired a 3rd-round pick from Saints in draft trade for LB Zack Baun.
  • Washington acquired a 3rd-round pick from 49ers in trade for LT Trent Williams.
  • Jets acquired a 3rd-round pick from Seahawks in trade for S Jamal Adams.
  • Vikings acquired a 3rd-round pick from Ravens in trade for DE Yannick Ngakoue.
  • Lions acquired a 3rd-round pick from Rams in trade for QB Matthew Stafford.
 
 

Fourth Round

  • Jaguars acquired a 4th-round pick from Rams in trade for CB Jalen Ramsey.
  • Browns acquired a 4th-round pick from Eagles in trade for DE Genard Avery.
  • Texans acquired a 4th-round pick from Cardinals in trade for WR DeAndre Hopkins.
  • Vikings acquired a 4th-round pick from Bills in trade for WR Stefon Diggs.
  • Vikings acquired a 4th-round pick from Bears in draft trade for OLB Trevis Gipson.
  • Dolphins acquired a 4th-round pick from Raiders in trade for LB Raekwon McMillan.
  • Raiders acquired a 4th-round pick from Dolphins in trade for RB Lynn Bowden.

Fifth Round

  • Bills acquired a 5th-round pick from Raiders in trade for WR Zay Jones.
  • Browns acquired a 5th-round pick from Rams in trade for OL Austin Corbett.
  • Jets acquired a 5th-round pick from Giants in trade for DL Leonard Williams.
  • Ravens acquired a 5th-round pick from Steelers in trade for DL Chris Wormley.
  • Eagles acquired a 5th-round pick from Cowboys in draft trade for C Tyler Biadasz.
  • Vikings acquired a 5th-round pick from Ravens in draft trade for WR James Proche.
  • Raiders acquired a 5th-round pick from Dolphins in trade for LB Raekwon McMillan.
  • Jaguars acquired a 5th-round pick from Browns in trade for S Ronnie Harrison.
 
 

Sixth Round

  • Texans acquired a 6th-round pick from Dolphins in trade for OT Laremy Tunsil.
  • Patriots acquired a 6th-round pick from Jets in trade for WR Demaryius Thomas.
  • Dolphins acquired a 6th-round pick from Steelers in trade for DB Minkah Fitzpatrick.
  • Jets acquired a 6th-round pick from Patriots in draft trade for TE Dalton Keene.
  • Titans acquired a 6th-round pick from Chiefs in draft trade for CB Thakarius Keyes.
  • Texans acquired a 6th-round pick from Saints in draft trade for QB Tommy Stevens.
  • Dolphins acquired a 6th-round pick from Seahawks in draft trade for TE Stephen Sullivan.
  • Raiders acquired a 6th-round pick from Washington in trade for OT David Sharpe.
  • Titans acquired a 6th-round pick from Jaguars in trade for OLB Kamalei Correa.
  • Giants acquired a 6th-round pick from Cardinals in trade for OLB Markus Golden.
  • Chargers acquired a 6th-round pick from Titans in trade for DB Desmond King.
  • Chiefs acquired a 6th-round pick from Dolphins in trade for RB DeAndre Washington.
  • Cowboys acquired a conditional 6th-round pick from Lions in trade for DE Everson Griffen.
  • Dolphins acquired a conditional 6th-round pick from Raiders in trade for RB Lynn Bowden.
  • Steelers acquired a conditional 6th-round pick from Buccaneers in trade for OT Jerald Hawkins.

Seventh Round

  • Browns acquired a 7th-round pick from Bills in trade for G Wyatt Teller.
  • Steelers acquired a 7th-round pick from Dolphins in trade for DB Minkah Fitzpatrick.
  • Seahawks acquired a 7th-round pick from Lions in trade for S Quandre Diggs.
  • Steelers acquired a 7th-round pick from Ravens in trade for DL Chris Wormley.
  • Dolphins acquired a 7th-round pick from Falcons in trade for DE Charles Harris.
  • Washington acquired a 7th-round pick from Raiders in trade for OT David Sharpe.
  • Broncos acquired a 7th-round pick from Giants in trade for CB Isaac Yiadom.
  • Jaguars acquired a 7th-round pick from Titans in trade for OLB Kamalei Correa.
  • 49ers acquired a 7th-round pick from Jets in trade for OLB Jordan Willis.
  • Bengals acquired a 7th-round pick from Seahawks in trade for DE Carlos Dunlap.
  • Dolphins acquired a 7th-round pick from Chiefs in trade for RB DeAndre Washington.
  • Bills acquired a conditional 7th-round pick from Panthers in trade for OT Marshall Newhouse.
  • Raiders acquired a conditional 7th-round pick from Bears in trade for K Eddy Pineiro.
  • Buccaneers acquired a conditional 7th-round pick from Steelers in trade for OT Jerald Hawkins.
  • Jets acquired a conditional 7th-round pick from Seahawks in trade for DB Parry Nickerson.
  • Chiefs acquired a conditional 7th-round pick from Vikings in trade for DB Mark Fields.
  • Patriots acquired a conditional 7th-round pick from Cowboys in trade for DE Michael Bennett. 
  • Bears acquired a conditional 7th-round pick from Dolphins in trade for TE Adam Shaheen.
 
 

2022 Draft Picks

  • Jets acquired a 1st-round pick from Seahawks in trade for S Jamal Adams.
  • Lions acquired a 1st-round pick from Rams in trade for QB Matthew Stafford.
  • Texans acquired a 4th-round pick from Rams in trade for WR Brandin Cooks.
  • Seahawks acquired a 4th-round pick from Jets in trade for S Jamal Adams.
  • Jets acquired a 5th-round pick from Steelers in trade for LB Avery Williamson.
  • Jaguars acquired a conditional 5th-round pick from Vikings in trade for DE Yannick Ngakoue.
  • Vikings acquired a conditional 5th-round pick from Ravens in trade for DE Yannick Ngakoue.
  • 49ers acquired a conditional 5th-round pick from Saints in trade for LB Kwon Alexander.
  • Jets acquired a 6th-round pick from Buccaneers in trade for DL Steve McLendon
  • Jets acquired a 6th-round pick from 49ers in trade for OLB Jordan Willis.
  • Rams acquired a 7th-round pick from Dolphins in trade for CB Aqib Talib
  • Steelers acquired a 7th-round pick from Jets in trade for LB Avery Williamson.
  • Dolphins acquired a 7th-round pick from Dolphins in trade for WR Isaiah Ford.
  • Browns acquired a conditional 7th-round pick from Lions in trade for QB David Blough.
  • Lions acquired a conditional 7th-round pick from Browns in trade for QB David Blough.
  • Lions acquired a conditional 7th-round pick from Patriots in trade for CB Michael Jackson.

2023 Draft Picks

  • Lions acquired a 1st-round pick from Rams in trade for QB Matthew Stafford.
  • Buccaneers acquired a 7th-round pick from Jets in trade for DL Steve McLendon
  • Panthers acquired a conditional 7th-round pick from Bills in trade for LB Andre Smith.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Cyril Morley
Cyril Morley
2 months ago

Would the New York Jets resign Leonard Williams-DT

-1
Reply
isaac mullen
isaac mullen
Reply to  Cyril Morley
1 month ago

i do think leonard williams might resign if wants to have an player option that will be good too just do not throw him in free angency

0
Reply