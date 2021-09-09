Here is our running list of the Top 100 Highest Paid NFL Players. We are using average annual salary for this list, as opposed to the total value or total guarantees in each contract.
The average annual salary figures below were provided by OverTheCap.com.
We will be posting updates to this list in the coming months as players sign new contracts so be sure to check back for the latest rankings.
Top 100 Highest Paid NFL Players
|Rank
|Player
|Pos.
|Team
|Average Salary
|1
|Patrick Mahomes
|QB
|KC
|$45,000,000
|2
|Josh Allen
|QB
|BUF
|$43,000,000
|3
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|DAL
|$40,000,000
|4
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|HOU
|$39,000,000
|5
|Russell Wilson
|QB
|SEA
|$35,000,000
|6
|Jared Goff
|QB
|DET
|$33,500,000
|6
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|GB
|$33,500,000
|8
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|MIN
|$33,000,000
|9
|Carson Wentz
|QB
|IND
|$32,000,000
|10
|Matt Ryan
|QB
|ATL
|$30,000,000
|11
|Ryan Tannehill
|QB
|TEN
|$29,500,000
|12
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|QB
|SF
|$27,500,000
|13
|DeAndre Hopkins
|WR
|ARI
|$27,250,000
|14
|Joey Bosa
|EDGE
|LAC
|$27,000,000
|14
|Matt Stafford
|QB
|LAR
|$27,000,000
|16
|Derek Carr
|QB
|LV
|$25,005,000
|17
|Myles Garrett
|EDGE
|CLE
|$25,000,000
|17
|Tom Brady
|QB
|TB
|$25,000,000
|19
|Khalil Mack
|EDGE
|CHI
|$23,500,000
|20
|Trent Williams
|OT
|SF
|$23,010,000
|21
|David Bakhtiari
|OT
|GB
|$23,000,000
|22
|Aaron Donald
|DL
|LAR
|$22,500,000
|23
|Laremy Tunsil
|OT
|HOU
|$22,000,000
|23
|Julio Jones
|WR
|TEN
|$22,000,000
|25
|Demarcus Lawrence
|EDGE
|DAL
|$21,000,000
|25
|DeForest Buckner
|DL
|IND
|$21,000,000
|25
|Leonard Williams
|DL
|NYG
|$21,000,000
|28
|Frank Clark
|EDGE
|Chiefs
|$20,800,000
|29
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|Chargers
|$20,025,000
|30
|Jalen Ramsey
|CB
|Rams
|$20,000,000
|30
|Amari Cooper
|WR
|Cowboys
|$20,000,000
|30
|Chris Jones
|DL
|Chiefs
|$20,000,000
|33
|Ronnie Stanley
|LT
|Ravens
|$19,750,000
|34
|Darius Leonard
|LB
|Colts
|$19,700,000
|35
|Marlon Humphrey
|CB
|Ravens
|$19,500,000
|36
|Michael Thomas
|WR
|Saints
|$19,250,000
|37
|Ryan Ramczyk
|RT
|Saints
|$19,200,000
|38
|Von Miller
|EDGE
|Broncos
|$19,083,333
|39
|Fred Warner
|LB
|49ers
|$19,045,000
|40
|Brian O’Neill
|RT
|Vikings
|$18,500,000
|41
|Brandon Scherff
|G
|Washington
|$18,036,000
|42
|Kolton Miller
|LT
|Raiders
|$18,005,000
|43
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|WR
|Browns
|$18,000,000
|43
|Trey Flowers
|EDGE
|Lions
|$18,000,000
|43
|Lane Johnson
|RT
|Eagles
|$18,000,000
|43
|Jonathan Allen
|DL
|Washington
|$18,000,000
|43
|Kenny Golladay
|WR
|Giants
|$18,000,000
|43
|Bobby Wagner
|LB
|Seahawks
|$18,000,000
|43
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|Chiefs
|$18,000,000
|50
|Allen Robinson
|WR
|Bears
|$17,980,000
|51
|Braden Smith
|RT
|Colts
|$17,500,000
|51
|Kenny Clark
|DL
|Packers
|$17,500,000
|51
|Jamal Adams
|S
|Seahawks
|$17,500,000
|51
|Cameron Jordan
|EDGE
|Saints
|$17,500,000
|55
|Tyler Lockett
|WR
|Seahawks
|$17,250,000
|55
|Tre’Davious White
|CB
|Bills
|$17,250,000
|57
|Fletcher Cox
|DL
|Eagles
|$17,100,000
|58
|C.J. Mosley
|LB
|Jets
|$17,000,000
|58
|Taylor Moton
|RT
|Panthers
|$17,000,000
|58
|Arik Armstead
|EDGE
|49ers
|$17,000,000
|58
|Garett Bolles
|LT
|Broncos
|$17,000,000
|58
|Shaquil Barrett
|EDGE
|Buccaneers
|$17,000,000
|58
|Grady Jarrett
|DL
|Falcons
|$17,000,000
|64
|Darius Slay
|CB
|Eagles
|$16,683,333
|65
|Chandler Jones
|EDGE
|Cardinals
|$16,500,000
|65
|Byron Jones
|CB
|Dolphins
|$16,500,000
|65
|Bud Dupree
|EDGE
|Titans
|$16,500,000
|65
|Mike Evans
|WR
|Buccaneers
|$16,500,000
|65
|Za’Darius Smith
|EDGE
|Packers
|$16,500,000
|70
|Cameron Heyward
|DL
|Steelers
|$16,400,000
|71
|Robert Woods
|WR
|Rams
|$16,250,000
|72
|Brandin Cooks
|WR
|Texans
|$16,200,000
|72
|Adam Thielen
|WR
|Vikings
|$16,200,000
|74
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|Panthers
|$16,015,853
|75
|Joe Thuney
|LG
|Chiefs
|$16,000,000
|75
|Taylor Lewan
|LT
|Titans
|$16,000,000
|75
|Leonard Floyd
|EDGE
|Rams
|$16,000,000
|75
|Harrison Smith
|S
|Vikings
|$16,000,000
|79
|Chris Godwin
|WR
|Buccaneers
|$15,983,000
|80
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|Rams
|$15,750,000
|81
|Donovan Smith
|LT
|Buccaneers
|$15,500,000
|82
|Justin Simmons
|S
|Broncos
|$15,250,000
|83
|Jarvis Landry
|WR
|Browns
|$15,100,000
|84
|Xavien Howard
|CB
|Dolphins
|$15,050,000
|85
|Ezekiel Elliott
|RB
|Cowboys
|$15,000,000
|85
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|Saints
|$15,000,000
|85
|George Kittle
|TE
|49ers
|$15,000,000
|85
|Trey Hendrickson
|EDGE
|Bengals
|$15,000,000
|85
|Carl Lawson
|EDGE
|Jets
|$15,000,000
|90
|Taylor Decker
|LT
|Lions
|$14,912,500
|91
|Budda Baker
|S
|Cardinals
|$14,750,000
|91
|D.J. Humphries
|LT
|Cardinals
|$14,750,000
|91
|Robby Anderson
|WR
|Panthers
|$14,750,000
|94
|Eddie Jackson
|S
|Bears
|$14,600,000
|95
|Dion Dawkins
|LT
|Bills
|$14,575,000
|96
|Jake Matthews
|LT
|Falcons
|$14,500,000
|96
|Davante Adams
|WR
|Packers
|$14,500,000
|96
|Zach Cunningham
|LB
|Texans
|$14,500,000
|96
|James Bradberry
|CB
|Giants
|$14,500,000
|100
|Danielle Hunter
|EDGE
|Vikings
|$14,400,000
|100
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|Bills
|$14,400,000
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!