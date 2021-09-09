Here is our running list of the Top 100 Highest Paid NFL Players. We are using average annual salary for this list, as opposed to the total value or total guarantees in each contract.

The average annual salary figures below were provided by OverTheCap.com.

We will be posting updates to this list in the coming months as players sign new contracts so be sure to check back for the latest rankings.

Top 100 Highest Paid NFL Players

Rank Player Pos. Team Average Salary 1 Patrick Mahomes QB KC $45,000,000 2 Josh Allen QB BUF $43,000,000 3 Dak Prescott QB DAL $40,000,000 4 Deshaun Watson QB HOU $39,000,000 5 Russell Wilson QB SEA $35,000,000 6 Jared Goff QB DET $33,500,000 6 Aaron Rodgers QB GB $33,500,000 8 Kirk Cousins QB MIN $33,000,000 9 Carson Wentz QB IND $32,000,000 10 Matt Ryan QB ATL $30,000,000

11 Ryan Tannehill QB TEN $29,500,000 12 Jimmy Garoppolo QB SF $27,500,000 13 DeAndre Hopkins WR ARI $27,250,000 14 Joey Bosa EDGE LAC $27,000,000 14 Matt Stafford QB LAR $27,000,000 16 Derek Carr QB LV $25,005,000 17 Myles Garrett EDGE CLE $25,000,000 17 Tom Brady QB TB $25,000,000 19 Khalil Mack EDGE CHI $23,500,000 20 Trent Williams OT SF $23,010,000 21 David Bakhtiari OT GB $23,000,000 22 Aaron Donald DL LAR $22,500,000 23 Laremy Tunsil OT HOU $22,000,000 23 Julio Jones WR TEN $22,000,000 25 Demarcus Lawrence EDGE DAL $21,000,000 25 DeForest Buckner DL IND $21,000,000 25 Leonard Williams DL NYG $21,000,000

28 Frank Clark EDGE Chiefs $20,800,000 29 Keenan Allen WR Chargers $20,025,000 30 Jalen Ramsey CB Rams $20,000,000 30 Amari Cooper WR Cowboys $20,000,000 30 Chris Jones DL Chiefs $20,000,000 33 Ronnie Stanley LT Ravens $19,750,000 34 Darius Leonard LB Colts $19,700,000 35 Marlon Humphrey CB Ravens $19,500,000 36 Michael Thomas WR Saints $19,250,000 37 Ryan Ramczyk RT Saints $19,200,000 38 Von Miller EDGE Broncos $19,083,333 39 Fred Warner LB 49ers $19,045,000 40 Brian O’Neill RT Vikings $18,500,000

41 Brandon Scherff G Washington $18,036,000 42 Kolton Miller LT Raiders $18,005,000 43 Odell Beckham Jr. WR Browns $18,000,000 43 Trey Flowers EDGE Lions $18,000,000 43 Lane Johnson RT Eagles $18,000,000 43 Jonathan Allen DL Washington $18,000,000 43 Kenny Golladay WR Giants $18,000,000 43 Bobby Wagner LB Seahawks $18,000,000 43 Tyreek Hill WR Chiefs $18,000,000 50 Allen Robinson WR Bears $17,980,000 51 Braden Smith RT Colts $17,500,000 51 Kenny Clark DL Packers $17,500,000 51 Jamal Adams S Seahawks $17,500,000 51 Cameron Jordan EDGE Saints $17,500,000 55 Tyler Lockett WR Seahawks $17,250,000 55 Tre’Davious White CB Bills $17,250,000

57 Fletcher Cox DL Eagles $17,100,000 58 C.J. Mosley LB Jets $17,000,000 58 Taylor Moton RT Panthers $17,000,000 58 Arik Armstead EDGE 49ers $17,000,000 58 Garett Bolles LT Broncos $17,000,000 58 Shaquil Barrett EDGE Buccaneers $17,000,000 58 Grady Jarrett DL Falcons $17,000,000 64 Darius Slay CB Eagles $16,683,333 65 Chandler Jones EDGE Cardinals $16,500,000 65 Byron Jones CB Dolphins $16,500,000 65 Bud Dupree EDGE Titans $16,500,000 65 Mike Evans WR Buccaneers $16,500,000 65 Za’Darius Smith EDGE Packers $16,500,000 70 Cameron Heyward DL Steelers $16,400,000

71 Robert Woods WR Rams $16,250,000 72 Brandin Cooks WR Texans $16,200,000 72 Adam Thielen WR Vikings $16,200,000 74 Christian McCaffrey RB Panthers $16,015,853 75 Joe Thuney LG Chiefs $16,000,000 75 Taylor Lewan LT Titans $16,000,000 75 Leonard Floyd EDGE Rams $16,000,000 75 Harrison Smith S Vikings $16,000,000 79 Chris Godwin WR Buccaneers $15,983,000 80 Cooper Kupp WR Rams $15,750,000 81 Donovan Smith LT Buccaneers $15,500,000 82 Justin Simmons S Broncos $15,250,000 83 Jarvis Landry WR Browns $15,100,000 84 Xavien Howard CB Dolphins $15,050,000 85 Ezekiel Elliott RB Cowboys $15,000,000 85 Alvin Kamara RB Saints $15,000,000 85 George Kittle TE 49ers $15,000,000 85 Trey Hendrickson EDGE Bengals $15,000,000 85 Carl Lawson EDGE Jets $15,000,000

90 Taylor Decker LT Lions $14,912,500 91 Budda Baker S Cardinals $14,750,000 91 D.J. Humphries LT Cardinals $14,750,000 91 Robby Anderson WR Panthers $14,750,000 94 Eddie Jackson S Bears $14,600,000 95 Dion Dawkins LT Bills $14,575,000 96 Jake Matthews LT Falcons $14,500,000 96 Davante Adams WR Packers $14,500,000 96 Zach Cunningham LB Texans $14,500,000 96 James Bradberry CB Giants $14,500,000 100 Danielle Hunter EDGE Vikings $14,400,000 100 Stefon Diggs WR Bills $14,400,000