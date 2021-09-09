Top 100 Highest Paid NFL Players

Here is our running list of the Top 100 Highest Paid NFL Players. We are using average annual salary for this list, as opposed to the total value or total guarantees in each contract. 

The average annual salary figures below were provided by OverTheCap.com.

We will be posting updates to this list in the coming months as players sign new contracts so be sure to check back for the latest rankings.

Rank Player Pos. Team Average Salary
1 Patrick Mahomes QB KC $45,000,000
2 Josh Allen QB BUF $43,000,000
3 Dak Prescott QB DAL $40,000,000
4 Deshaun Watson QB HOU $39,000,000
5 Russell Wilson QB SEA $35,000,000
6 Jared Goff QB DET $33,500,000
6 Aaron Rodgers QB GB $33,500,000
8 Kirk Cousins QB MIN $33,000,000
9 Carson Wentz QB IND $32,000,000
10 Matt Ryan QB ATL $30,000,000
 
11 Ryan Tannehill QB TEN $29,500,000
12 Jimmy Garoppolo QB SF $27,500,000
13 DeAndre Hopkins WR ARI $27,250,000
14 Joey Bosa EDGE LAC $27,000,000
14 Matt Stafford QB LAR $27,000,000
16 Derek Carr QB LV $25,005,000
17 Myles Garrett EDGE CLE $25,000,000
17 Tom Brady QB TB $25,000,000
19 Khalil Mack EDGE CHI $23,500,000
20 Trent Williams OT SF $23,010,000
21 David Bakhtiari OT GB $23,000,000
22 Aaron Donald DL LAR $22,500,000
23 Laremy Tunsil OT HOU $22,000,000
23 Julio Jones WR TEN $22,000,000
25 Demarcus Lawrence EDGE DAL $21,000,000
25 DeForest Buckner DL IND $21,000,000
25 Leonard Williams DL NYG $21,000,000
 
28 Frank Clark EDGE Chiefs $20,800,000
29 Keenan Allen WR Chargers $20,025,000
30 Jalen Ramsey CB Rams $20,000,000
30 Amari Cooper WR Cowboys $20,000,000
30 Chris Jones DL Chiefs $20,000,000
33 Ronnie Stanley LT Ravens $19,750,000
34 Darius Leonard LB Colts $19,700,000
35 Marlon Humphrey CB Ravens $19,500,000
36 Michael Thomas WR Saints $19,250,000
37 Ryan Ramczyk RT Saints $19,200,000
38 Von Miller EDGE Broncos $19,083,333
39 Fred Warner LB 49ers $19,045,000
40 Brian O’Neill RT Vikings $18,500,000
 
41 Brandon Scherff G Washington $18,036,000
42 Kolton Miller LT Raiders $18,005,000
43 Odell Beckham Jr. WR Browns $18,000,000
43 Trey Flowers EDGE Lions $18,000,000
43 Lane Johnson RT Eagles $18,000,000
43 Jonathan Allen DL Washington $18,000,000
43 Kenny Golladay WR Giants $18,000,000
43 Bobby Wagner LB Seahawks $18,000,000
43 Tyreek Hill WR Chiefs $18,000,000
50 Allen Robinson WR Bears $17,980,000
51 Braden Smith RT Colts $17,500,000
51 Kenny Clark DL Packers $17,500,000
51 Jamal Adams S Seahawks $17,500,000
51 Cameron Jordan EDGE Saints $17,500,000
55 Tyler Lockett WR Seahawks $17,250,000
55 Tre’Davious White CB Bills $17,250,000
 
57 Fletcher Cox DL Eagles $17,100,000
58 C.J. Mosley LB Jets $17,000,000
58 Taylor Moton RT Panthers $17,000,000
58 Arik Armstead EDGE 49ers $17,000,000
58 Garett Bolles LT Broncos $17,000,000
58 Shaquil Barrett EDGE Buccaneers $17,000,000
58 Grady Jarrett DL Falcons $17,000,000
64 Darius Slay CB Eagles $16,683,333
65 Chandler Jones EDGE Cardinals $16,500,000
65 Byron Jones CB Dolphins $16,500,000
65 Bud Dupree EDGE Titans $16,500,000
65 Mike Evans WR Buccaneers $16,500,000
65 Za’Darius Smith EDGE Packers $16,500,000
70 Cameron Heyward DL Steelers $16,400,000
 
71 Robert Woods WR Rams $16,250,000
72 Brandin Cooks WR Texans $16,200,000
72 Adam Thielen WR Vikings $16,200,000
74 Christian McCaffrey RB Panthers $16,015,853
75 Joe Thuney LG Chiefs $16,000,000
75 Taylor Lewan LT Titans $16,000,000
75 Leonard Floyd EDGE Rams $16,000,000
75 Harrison Smith S Vikings $16,000,000
79 Chris Godwin WR Buccaneers $15,983,000
80 Cooper Kupp WR Rams $15,750,000
81 Donovan Smith LT Buccaneers $15,500,000
82 Justin Simmons S Broncos $15,250,000
83 Jarvis Landry WR Browns $15,100,000
84 Xavien Howard CB Dolphins $15,050,000
85 Ezekiel Elliott RB Cowboys $15,000,000
85 Alvin Kamara RB Saints $15,000,000
85 George Kittle TE 49ers $15,000,000
85 Trey Hendrickson EDGE Bengals $15,000,000
85 Carl Lawson EDGE Jets $15,000,000
 
90 Taylor Decker LT Lions $14,912,500
91 Budda Baker S Cardinals $14,750,000
91 D.J. Humphries LT Cardinals $14,750,000
91 Robby Anderson WR Panthers $14,750,000
94 Eddie Jackson S Bears $14,600,000
95 Dion Dawkins LT Bills $14,575,000
96 Jake Matthews LT Falcons $14,500,000
96 Davante Adams WR Packers $14,500,000
96 Zach Cunningham LB Texans $14,500,000
96 James Bradberry CB Giants $14,500,000
100 Danielle Hunter EDGE Vikings $14,400,000
100 Stefon Diggs WR Bills $14,400,000
 
 

