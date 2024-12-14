Bills Announce Six Roster Moves

The Bills announced six roster moves on Saturday including activating DE Dawuane Smoot and LB Baylon Spector from injured reserve.

They also elevated S Kareem Jackson and QB Mike White from the practice squad, while releasing OL Will Clapp and WR Jalen Virgil.

Smoot, 29, was selected with the No. 68 overall pick in the third round by the Jaguars out of Illinois in 2017. He finished the final year of a four-year rookie contract worth $3,364,160, which includes a signing bonus of $964,160.

Smoot ended up re-signing with the Jaguars on a two-year, $14 million deal and made a base salary of $3.85 million in 2022. He returned to Jacksonville on another one-year deal for the 2023 season.

He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason when he caught on with the Bills.

In 2024, Smoot appeared in five games and recorded 11 tackles and one-and-a-half sacks.