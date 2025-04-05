Titans Cancelling Private Workout With Shedeur Sanders

Jim Wyatt of the team website reports that the Titans reached out to Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders following his pro day to cancel their upcoming private workout.

Wyatt adds that the Titans have seen four years of game film on Sanders, scouted multiple games, and came away impressed from his performance at his pro day.

This could be a sign pointing to the Titans honing in on selecting QB Cam Ward with the first overall pick.

Sanders has met with the Browns, Giants, and Titans recently, with the Browns reportedly liking Sanders, but it’s unclear whether they would be willing to use the No. 2 overall pick on him as of now.

Sanders, 22, was a two-year starter at Jackson State before transferring to Colorado before the 2023 season.

NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah has compared him to Seahawks QB Geno Smith.

In two years at Colorado, Sanders completed 71.8 percent of his pass attempts for 7,364 yards, 64 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions in 24 career games, adding eight more scores on the ground.

We will have more on Sanders as it becomes available.