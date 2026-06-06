AFC Notes: Daniel Jones, Caleb Ransaw, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

“I understand the process, and you got to hit your marks,” he said, via the team’s website . “I have a lot of trust and faith in myself to do the work and put myself in a position to play.”

Jaguars HC Liam Coen is excited to get DB Caleb Ransaw on the field after he missed his rookie season.

“To not obviously have a lot of the experience that he was able to get last year, having a quote-unquote red shirt, if you will,” he said, via Jags Wire. “So he was in his playbook, he was watching tape and doing all those things, but it’s so hard to take a step and really feel comfortable without doing it. This time is huge for Caleb to actually go through those motions, to make those calls, to see the defense work from his vantage point and how things, you know, work together. So I think it’s huge for Caleb.”

Titans

Titans OL Peter Skoronski talked about his initial thoughts of working with new OL coach Carmen Bricillo.

“There’s a lot of differences from previous coaches,” Skoronski said, via Titans Wire. “I think his intensity is really high. I think the cohesiveness aspect he preaches and us being on the same page is a huge thing he emphasizes. Being in the right place at the right time and finishing has been a really big aspect of what he’s preached. There’s a lot of differences from previous groups, not good or bad, but just do things to adjust, just tiny little mannerisms and techniques we’re learning. But, yeah, I’ve really enjoyed working with them so far.”