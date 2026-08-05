AFC Notes: Travis Hunter, Cam Ward, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Colts DT DeForest Buckner avoided a stint on the PUP list to start training camp, which is a big win for the veteran and the team as he comes back from neck surgery. He says his neck has responded well so far to the limited contact work he’s gotten. Still, the two sides are taking things easy, slowly easing Buckner into work to ensure he’s ready for the marathon of a full season.

“He means everything to this defense,” Colts HC Shane Steichen said via JJ Stankevitz of the team website. “He’s been a pillar here for so long, 10-year-plus vet. He leads the right way, works the right way. Just to see him out there and get some reps is huge, and obviously that’s an ongoing conversation that he’ll have with myself and the trainers, and just make sure his body’s right and whatever he needs to get from a team standpoint, he’ll get throughout training camp.”

Jaguars

Jaguars two-way dynamo Travis Hunter had a highlight-filled practice over the weekend, coming down with a couple of huge catches on offense as well as an interception. Hunter used that as a chance to continue his lobbying to play all of the snaps on both sides of the ball, which the team already knows from experience is easier said than done. Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence said Hunter doesn’t need his help and he’ll leave his usage up to the coaching staff, but he’ll be thrilled for however many snaps he ends up sharing the field with Hunter.

“He’s lobbying enough on his own. He’d play every snap on both sides of the ball if he was able to,” Lawrence said via NFL Media’s Judy Battista. “He’s so talented, and I know that no matter where he’s playing, he’s going to help our team. On offense, on defense. So where does he help us the most? I’ll let the coaches make that decision. I know when he’s on offense, he’s making plays. I also know that we have so many good skill players on offense that, even when he’s not over there, we’re able to be explosive and find these plays. Look at our room, with [Brian Thomas], Jakobi [Meyers], Parker [Washington], some of the young guys we brought in. Then our tight end room is just really, really versatile and good. So we have so many threats, and I’ll let our coaches kind of figure that out.”

Titans

Titans QB Cam Ward said he remains the same person entering his second NFL season but believes he has grown significantly as a player.

“I am the same person,” Ward said, via the team’s website. “But I think I have become a better football player. I think that has been the biggest thing that I have changed. But I am the same person, keep the same routine. A lot of stuff has helped me get to this point so there is no big thing to change. But I’d say the biggest thing to change is just the approach, the way I see the game, and that is something (OC Brian) Daboll has emphasized to me – seeing the game not only through my eyes, but through the o-line and receivers’ eyes as well.”

Ward added that his understanding of the position and the team’s new system has improved considerably since his rookie season.

“(I feel) way different, from system to players to just my knowledge of being an NFL quarterback, it’s been way better,” Ward said. “I think the staff that we hired, both sides of the ball, has really been helpful for the players, what we want to do and making it easy for us so we can play fast. It’s going to be an exciting time, exciting camp, and a good season.”