AFC Notes: Travis Hunter, Cam Ward, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Liam Coen talked about how the team is keeping CB/WR Travis Hunter engaged in game situations even though he’s still rehabbing from a knee injury.

“The virtual room has been really good for Travis to be able to go in there,” Coen said, via Jags Wire. “We expanded that room downstairs to make it one big room, and man, you can go in there and essentially play a game like almost from the defensive back’s perspective. All you see is the linebackers, the D-line and the offense, and so he can go in there in a half hour and play a game and just go. Right now, you’re not going to be able to get a ton of all the routes and how they play out, but alignment, assignment, making calls, adjustments to formations has been so valuable to him.”

Coen added that Hunter has gone in the virtual room for 25-30 minute sessions multiple times per day.

“That’s accumulating a ton of reps that he’s not going to be able to get until he’s cleared to go,” Coen said. “So, we’re really at the mercy of the rehab and the docks in terms of what that looks like in the next steps of getting out on the grass. But really feel no pressure. I think he’s done a phenomenal job.”

Texans

According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC, Texans TE Cade Stover is cross-training as a tight end and fullback for 2026.

is cross-training as a tight end and fullback for 2026. Wilson mentions Stover didn’t have to undergo knee surgery this offseason, as an MRI showed the ACL was intact and he only suffered a mild, partially torn MCL and PCL.

Stover did make a full recovery from offseason hernia surgery, per Wilson, and has been a full participant in the team’s phase two workouts.

Houston’s Bill Walsh coaching fellowship program includes former RB Darren Sproles and former LB Jordan Hicks , according to Wilson.

and former LB , according to Wilson. Per Wilson, Houston recently worked out International Player Pathway program DL Chibuike Madu from Nigeria, with a flag football background.

from Nigeria, with a flag football background. Per Aaron Wilson of KPRC, Texans WR Tank Dell is gradually ramping up his activity and isn’t a full participant yet, but he’s starting to do more. Wilson adds that the expectation is that Dell will do even more during training camp.

Titans

Titans QB Cam Ward approaches the second year of his career. He mentioned that he’s lost 10 pounds so far this offseason by focusing on his diet to “stay durable for a long season.”

“I’m trying to get a little bit leaner, and then just trying to stay durable for a long season,” Ward said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s site. “It’s really watching the calorie limit, watching the amount of protein and the amount of carbs I need to put in, and what is best for my body and how I feel. I just think (the weight loss) will help me with durability, being faster, getting up in the pocket, and then just trying to play at my speed and not no one else’s speed.”

Titans HC Robert Saleh had been impressed by Ward’s arm in their offseason program.

“His arm’s perfectly healthy,” Saleh said. “He’s slinging the ball. I mean, he’s got some good velocity on it. And just like everyone else, learning the system. But so far, so good.”

Ward said he’s focusing on learning OC Brian Daboll‘s system and building chemistry with their receivers.

“It’s been going great, getting the timing with the receivers and learning the width, and where I need to sit in the pocket for the o-line,” Ward said. “It’s been good, so (I need) to continue to learn the install with coach Daboll, and continue to get better.”