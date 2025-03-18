Fowler: Browns Like Shedeur Sanders, But Not Clear If They’d Pick Him At No. 2

The Browns are among the teams still weighing their options at quarterback this year with a few veteran free agent available and a top two pick in the draft.

Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson are the top available options as of now but have been heavily linked to the Steelers and Giants with Rodgers also reportedly being interested in playing for the Vikings.

Kirk Cousins has also been in the headlines as a potential option but the Falcons seem adamant about getting something in return or at least finding a team that will partially offset the $37 million they owe him for 2025.

In the event that the Browns miss out on all the top veterans, the No. 2 overall pick could end up being their best resource to find a quarterback for 2025. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler went on the Dan Patrick Show and talked how Cleveland views Sanders.

“I do know that they like Shedeur [Sanders]. To what extent, if they’re willing to pick him two overall, I cannot say,” Fowler said. “I do know there’s some love there for Shedeur Sanders and his computer brain to be able to, you know, feel out the game mentally. They have some respect for what Shedeur can do in that area, maybe more than some teams.”

Sanders, 22, was a two-year starter at Jackson State before transferring to Colorado before the 2023 season.

NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah has compared him to Seahawks QB Geno Smith.

In two years at Colorado, Sanders completed 71.8 percent of his pass attempts for 7,364 yards, 64 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions in 24 career games, adding eight more scores on the ground.