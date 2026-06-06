Browns CB Denzel Ward Wants To Remain With Team Following Myles Garrett Trade

Per Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN, Browns CB Denzel Ward said he wants to remain with the team during his celebrity softball game on Saturday.

“I definitely still want to be here,” Ward said Saturday of the Myles Garrett trade. “Myles is a good friend of mine, a great teammate, but things aren’t lost. It’s Ohio against the world. So people could doubt us, but we’re going out there still trying to play our best ball and bring wins to the city.”

“Crazy trade, definitely a crazy trade,” Ward added. “I believe that either you’re with us or against us, and as you see, he’s not with us. Crazy trade, but hey, that’s the nature of this game.”

Ward, 29, was the fourth-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He played out the fourth year of a four-year, $29.165 million rookie deal he signed with the Browns in 2018 that included a $19.291 million signing bonus.

The Browns exercised Ward’s fifth-year option before signing him to an extension for five years worth $100.5 million. He was due base salaries of $16.9 million and $17.4 million in the final two years of that deal.

Ward currently has two years left on the five-year extension he signed.

In 2025, Ward appeared in 15 games for the Browns and recorded 39 total tackles, one interception, two tackles for loss, and nine pass defenses.

We will have more on Ward as it becomes available.