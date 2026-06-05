AFC Notes: Wan’Dale Robinson, Chris Rodriguez, Tony Pollard, Jaguars, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars OC Grant Udinski said that RB Chris Rodriguez can help the team in short yardage situations immediately.

“The physicality, the play style, the strength, the intelligence as a player,” Udinski said, via Jags Wire. “Those things are evident right away. Then you talk about the contact balance and his ability to find efficient runs sometimes in dirty looks and looks that might not be blocked as cleanly as possible. He gives you an element of the run game that might not always be 80-yard runs, but when you look at how often 80-yard runs are really showing up in the NFL nowadays, pretty few and far between. But what he does give you is the opportunity to still get explosive runs and then be efficient on the runs that might not always be perfectly blocked.”

Titans

Titans WR Wan’Dale Robinson is ready to continue his success in Tennessee under the same offense he started his career in under Titans OC Brian Daboll in New York.

“I would say it is more (about) doing it, and not saying too much,” Robinson said, via the team’s website. “Just trying to play my part, play my role and do what I am supposed to do and let everything else take care of itself from there.”

Robinson has been impressed early with rookie WR Carnell Tate, who he believes is pro-ready.

“He comes in to work,” Robinson said of Tate. “He is like a pro, and he does everything that you want him to do. He is willing to be coachable, and soak up all the knowledge he is getting. I am just really glad he is here with us.”

Robinson talked about his growing relationship with QB Cam Ward and said that he’s everything you want in a quarterback.

“On the football field, it’s the arm talent,” Robinson said of Ward. “The ball jumps off his hand. Whenever we are off the field, he is just line one of the other guys. You want to play for a quarterback like that, that you can hang out with outside of football and just be cool with, and on the football field it is all business. So, I love him to death.”

Titans

Titans RB Tony Pollard told reporters that he remains unbothered by the rumors that his team was considering selecting Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love with the fourth pick. Love had already been selected, and Tennessee went with Ohio State WR Carnell Tate instead.

“I know in this league, it’s their job to try to replace you,” Pollard said, via Nick Suss of The Tennessean. “That’s what comes with the business. To be honest, I wasn’t really paying attention to it. Not much. I’d seen it, but I’ve got a wife and three kids and my wife’s pregnant, so I’ve got a lot of things that keep me occupied.”