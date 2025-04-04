Broncos Signed ERFA LB Dondrea Tillman

The Denver Broncos officially re-signed exclusive rights free agent LB Dondrea Tillman on Friday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Tillman, 26, wound up going undrafted out of the Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 2019. He was drafted in the third round of the 2022 UFL draft by the Birmingham Stallions.

He worked out for the Ravens and Falcons but left both facilities without a contract and ended up returning to the UFL. He signed a three-year, $2.8 million deal with the Broncos in June of last year, but was among their final roster cuts and re-signed to the practice squad.

Denver promoted him in September and tendered him a contract as an exclusive rights free agent last month.

In 2024, Tillman appeared in 12 games for the Broncos and recorded 23 tackles, five tackles for loss, and five sacks.