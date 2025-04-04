Jets Re-Sign RFA DB Tony Adams

Jets restricted free agent DB Tony Adams officially signed his one-year tender on Friday for the 2025 season.

The Jets placed a right of first refusal tender on Adams, which will pay him $3.2 million fully guaranteed for the 2025 season.

This allowed the Jets the ability to match any offer sheet Adams received from another team. However, no team signed him an offer sheet this offseason.

Adams, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Illinois back in 2022. He later signed a three-year rookie contract with the Jets.

Adams managed to make the 53-man roster as a rookie and he finished out his contract with the team.

In 2024, Adams appeared in 15 games for the Jets making 11 starts and recording 84 tackles, one sacks, an interception and six pass defenses.