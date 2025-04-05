AFC Notes: Christian Benford, Justin Fields, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

Bills CB Christian Benford said his mindset hasn’t changed after signing a massive contract extension.

“This is probably just something else that I just put in the bucket,” he said, via Around The NFL. “But my drive is still strong to be the best in the league. It doesn’t change anything. I don’t feel different. My mindset is still the same. Get to the Super Bowl, be the best in the league.”

Benford, who went from late-round pick to significant payday, said that the hard work he’s put in behind the scenes has finally paid off.

“A moment like this, like all the extra work — outworking, feel like you’re outworking everybody in this building, outworking everybody in this country, and then doing the extra mile, like being different from yourself, like your old self, like breaking your old self and adding some more to your new self,” Benford said. “That’s hard to do. And then seeing something like this — it means a lot. Because it means, like, ‘All right, all this work I’m putting in means something,’ it’s not just going to waste, because sometimes, that’s what you can feel sometimes, like you can feel like I’m doing all this for nothing.”

Dolphins

Dolphins P Ryan Stonehouse admitted that he was surprised that Tennessee moved on from him without offering him a contract.

“I was surprised,” Stonehouse said, via PFT. “I think a lot of other people were as well. I truly didn’t expect it. I’m a guy who likes to be where my feet are, and have been training in that building ever since I stepped foot in it three years ago. I thought it would be a little bit different, just more clarity would have been nice, but it is what it is and I’m excited for this new opportunity.”

Jets

The Jets signed QB Justin Fields to a two-year, $40 million deal, making him their incumbent starter for 2025. Although Fields may not be everyone’s first choice at quarterback, one anonymous executive points out that there wasn’t much of a market to choose from this offseason.

“If you are a defensive coordinator, there are things about Fields that you hate playing against, while an offensive coordinator would not want him as his quarterback,” one exec said, via Mike Sando of The Athletic. “But again, what were your realistic options this year?”

Another executive expects New York to draft a quarterback and wonders if they will consider one at No. 7 overall, including Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart.

“They are betting that with Justin, they have someone who is going to be big, strong, can play in the run game as they get the quarterback they want for the future,” another exec said. “The question is, do they draft one in the top 10? Do they draft Jaxson Dart or one of these other guys? I think they went in with a plan to get Justin and one other guy.”